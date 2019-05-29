Hurry! The Coach bag of your dreams is on sale for up to 50 percent off

For a limited time, Coach shoppers can save up to 50 percent off handbags, wallets, shoes and more at coach.com. (Photo: instagram/coach)

Just when you thought the best Memorial Day deals were over, Coach is having a blowout summer sale. For a limited time, you can score the bag of your dreams for up to 50 percent off.

Not only will you find gorgeous handbags and wallets on sale, but apparelshoes and accessories too. Want to get a head start on Father’s Day gifts? The men’s sale section is full of brilliant gift ideas for under $100.

Below, shop a few of our top favorite picks. Afterwards, make sure to head to coach.com because hundreds more deals are waiting.

The editors at Yahoo Lifestyle are committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. At times, we may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

Coach Grace Bag In Colorblock

Coach Grace Bag In Colorblock (Photo: Coach)

Shop it: $198 ($395), coach.com

Coach Parker With Ombre Quilting

Coach Parker With Ombre Quilting (Photo: Coach)

Shop it: $270 (was $450), coach.com

Coach Edie Shoulder Bag 28

Coach Edie Shoulder Bag 28 (Photo: Coach)

Shop it: $148 (was $295), coach.com

Coach Clarkson Hobo

Coach Clarkson Hobo (Photo: Coach)

Shop it: $175 (was $350), coach.com

Coach Marlow Turnlock Chain Crossbody

Coach Marlow Turnlock Chain Crossbody (Photo: Coach)

Shop it: $117 (was $195), coach.com

Coach Turnlock Tote

Coach Turnlock Tote (Photo: Coach)

Shop it: $177 (was $295), coach.com

Coach Parker

Coach Parker (Photo: Coach)

Shop it: $210 (was $350), coach.com

Read More from Yahoo Lifestyle:

• Top retailers have extended their amazing Memorial Day sales — but shop soon!

• Get it or regret it: The Instant Pot Duo is back on sale for a ridiculously low price

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle adore these summer wedges — and they're on sale for $74

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day.

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo’s newsletter.