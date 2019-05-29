Hurry! The Coach bag of your dreams is on sale for up to 50 percent off

Just when you thought the best Memorial Day deals were over, Coach is having a blowout summer sale. For a limited time, you can score the bag of your dreams for up to 50 percent off.
Not only will you find gorgeous handbags and wallets on sale, but apparel, shoes and accessories too. Want to get a head start on Father’s Day gifts? The men’s sale section is full of brilliant gift ideas for under $100.
Below, shop a few of our top favorite picks. Afterwards, make sure to head to coach.com because hundreds more deals are waiting.
The editors at Yahoo Lifestyle are committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. At times, we may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.
Coach Grace Bag In Colorblock
Shop it: $198 ($395), coach.com
Coach Parker With Ombre Quilting
Shop it: $270 (was $450), coach.com
Coach Edie Shoulder Bag 28
Shop it: $148 (was $295), coach.com
Coach Clarkson Hobo
Shop it: $175 (was $350), coach.com
Coach Marlow Turnlock Chain Crossbody
Shop it: $117 (was $195), coach.com
Coach Turnlock Tote
Shop it: $177 (was $295), coach.com
Coach Parker
Shop it: $210 (was $350), coach.com
Read More from Yahoo Lifestyle:
• Top retailers have extended their amazing Memorial Day sales — but shop soon!
• Get it or regret it: The Instant Pot Duo is back on sale for a ridiculously low price
• Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle adore these summer wedges — and they're on sale for $74
Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day.
Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo’s newsletter.