"My husband was killed when I was 17 weeks pregnant - I miss him every single day"

A widow says she has to “carry on living for her baby” after her husband was killed when she was 17 weeks pregnant. Sophie Ransom, 26, felt a “wife’s intuition” when she woke up without husband Paul, 25, next to her on the morning of May 24, 2023. She was later informed by police he’d been in a collision on his Suzuki motorbike and died at the scene. The mum-of-one says she lived on autopilot for the next month - but when she felt her baby kicking for the first time, she had a reason to carry on. Now, she says she wakes up with the intention to “smile and laugh at least once a day” - despite thinking she could never be happy again. Sophie, a project manager from Bury St. Edmunds, Suffolk, said: “Life as a young widow is hard - it’s the hardest thing I’ve ever done, and so exhausting.