Driving home for the holidays? 5 hybrid driving tips for better fuel economy

Certain holiday traditions – like spending quality time with loved ones – are time-honoured for good reason. Others, like getting stuck in bumper-to-bumper traffic on your way to said quality time? Not so much. Driving home for the holidays can often feel more like a quest from an adventure novel than a fun and breezy road trip. The combination of unpredictable weather, holiday traffic, and, of course, time and money spent at the gas pump isn't likely to put anyone in a festive mood.

There may not be much you can do about the weather or traffic, but there is something you can do to help ensure you spend more time enjoying your ride and less time fuelling it up: opt for a more fuel efficient vehicle, like the Toyota RAV4 Hybrid. Available in five unique models, the RAV4 Hybrid boasts impressive fuel economy without sacrificing the performance and rugged yet refined styling that’s helped make the RAV4 one of Canada’s most popular SUVs.

That said, if you’re new to hybrid driving, there are a few things you should know to ensure you’re making the most of every litre. We teamed up with Toyota to put together a few hybrid driving tips for a more fuel efficient ride this holiday season, and beyond.

1. Do a pre-departure check

Before you hit the road, make sure your ride is ready to roll. Much like its gas-powered counterparts, your hybrid requires regular maintenance to ensure it’s in top shape—so be sure to double-check that you’re not overdue for an oil change or other service items and that your headlights and wipers are in good working order before leaving. Keeping your car in peak shape is key to getting peak performance on your drive.

Pro tip: Don’t let an underinflated tire deflate your trip. While underinflating (or “airing down”) your tires can help you achieve maximum traction when off-roading, it’s important to ensure your tires are properly inflated according to manufacturer recommendations before hitting the highway. Otherwise, they’ll require more energy to move forward, decreasing your fuel efficiency.

2. Lighten your load

Holiday drivers are often toting hefty piles of gifts back and forth, in addition to all your luggage—and all that extra weight means your hybrid will need to use more energy to get up to speed. So, the more you can reduce your cargo, the better your fuel economy will be. Consider shipping gifts ahead of time, where possible, to lighten your load, especially for any particularly heavy items (like the dumbbell set you bought for Dad).

Pro tip: Got a roof basket or cargo box? While they’re certainly handy for extra storage, they also increase drag, which can hamper your fuel efficiency. Consider removing these rooftop cargo carriers if possible, and stow your gear in the cargo area instead—and take advantage of the RAV4’s versatile storage capacity, thanks to the 60/40 split-folding rear seats that can help you make the most of the hybrid SUV’s impressive cargo space.

3. Keep it smooth and steady behind the wheel

You may be in a rush to start your holiday, but take it easy and your hybrid will pay you back with a more fuel-efficient drive. Driving with a lead foot – aka putting the pedal to the metal while accelerating and braking hard while stopping – is a major fuel efficiency no-no, but it’s even more important when you’re driving a hybrid. In order to maximize your fuel economy, you want to be running on your hybrid’s battery, and not the gas engine, as much as possible.

Anticipating stops and braking lightly as you approach them will increase regeneration and charge your battery, while accelerating moderately will help you stay in electric mode longer. If you’re already a conscientious driver, this will likely feel natural, but aiming for a smoother, steadier ride will mean more time spent in EV mode and less at the gas pump.

Pro tip: Once you’re at speed, put on cruise control to give your hybrid the best chance at achieving maximum range. Toyota’s Full-Speed Range Dynamic Radar Cruise Control with Curve Speed Management was practically made for long-distance driving, and makes it easy to maintain a consistent speed so your RAV4 Hybrid can perform at its best.

4. Plan, and optimize, for cold weather

You may love the cold, but batteries don’t—so it’s important to plan accordingly to maximize your fuel economy during the winter months. Parking your vehicle in a garage whenever possible will help keep your hybrid’s battery warm and create a shorter ‘warm-up’ time. If you can’t avoid parking outside and do need to warm up the car, minimize your idling time and start the drive off gently, allowing it to warm up while being driven. Just driving for 10 minutes should heat up the battery enough to switch over to EV mode.

Pro tip: Try to avoid blasting the heater and use the RAV4 Hybrid’s heated seats and steering wheel to stay warm instead, as it’s a much more efficient use of your hybrid battery’s energy. The Hybrid Limited even comes with available heated rear seats to ensure everyone in the car can stay nice and toasty even when the weather outside is frightful.

5. Make the most of ECO mode

Want to achieve a more efficient drive? All it takes is a simple turn of a dial. The RAV4 Hybrid allows drivers to switch between normal, sport and ECO mode, which increases fuel efficiency by reducing demand on your engine—and this ability to toggle between different driving modes can really level up your hypermiling.

The key is to shift modes depending on the situation. Switching into normal (or sport) mode when you’re accelerating up a hill or merging on the highway can adjust the throttle more appropriately. Then, once you’re up to speed, you can switch back to ECO mode to conserve fuel for the rest of your drive.

Pro tip: When you do hit that inevitable holiday traffic jam, resist the urge to put the car in neutral if you must come to a complete stop. Instead, use the brakes for their regenerative braking to help recharge the vehicle’s electric battery. Once you’re stopped, your RAV4 Hybrid’s gas engine will shut down automatically to help conserve fuel, so all you have to do is sit back, relax and wait for traffic to clear.

