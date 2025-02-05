'I actually have new hair growth': This thickening shampoo is $14 — save 30%

As we age, we often start seeing more and more hair in the drain when we do our "everything shower," which can certainly be a disheartening experience. After all, we'd much rather keep our hair firmly on our heads, and not on the floor or in our hairbrush. That's where the Maple Holistics Volumizing Biotin Shampoo comes in — thanks to a blend of natural, strand-boosting ingredients, it has over 36,000 devotees on Amazon who attest that it "really works" to prevent further fallout and even encourage new growth. You can grab it right now for just $14 — a sweet savings of 30%.

Why is this a good deal? 💰

Some anti-thinning shampoos, including those with biotin, can set you back $90 or more for a single bottle. So the $14 you'll spend on this top-seller is practically a drugstore price.

Why do I need this? 🤔

Maple Holistics Biotin Shampoo aims to enhance fine and/or thinning hair and improve scalp health with a variety of ingredients, including:

Biotin : This ingredient, the big star of the shampoo, is thought to support hair growth in those experiencing hair loss. It's necessary in the production of keratin, which is the type of protein that makes up hair (as well as skin and nails). If you're deficient in biotin, you may notice a negative change in your mane.

Coconut oil : Many people add coconut oil into their hair care routine for a little extra follicular oomph. It can help heal or prevent dandruff and other fungi on the scalp — important, considering scalp health is paramount to growing lustrous and healthy hair. Coconut oil can also help treat split ends and breakage, and it's noted for protecting hair from heat styling damage.

Peppermint essential oil : This refreshing addition, which gives the shampoo its zesty scent, is believed by some to improve blood flow, which can assist in reversing hair loss since the issue is often caused by circulation-starved hair follicles.

Jojoba oil: This oil with a fun name is a natural moisturizer and lends added protection to strands against factors like dryness, breakage and split ends. It helps to nourish and strengthen hair with its blend of vitamins and minerals, including vitamins C, B and E, copper and zinc.

The shampoo contains nothing extra — no parabens, no sulfates (which can be destructive to color-treated hair), no phthalates and no synthetic fragrances or colors. There is also no animal testing used in its formulation, so you can feel as great about your shampoo as you look when using it.

Get a boost to your locks with the goodness of biotin — and a fresh hit of peppermint! (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

An incredible 36,000+ Amazon reviewers have given the biotin shampoo a squeaky-clean five-star rating, with many commending its restorative properties and positive effect on hair.

Pros 👍

"My hair stylist noticed a significant amount of growth at my latest appointment after using this for about two months," shared one happy reviewer.

One shopper with hypothyroidism wrote that they "had some balding spots and tried so many shampoos that claimed to help regrow hair, this is the only one that [by using it] my bald spots are gone and I actually have new hair growth. Amazing. And my nails are even stronger, from washing my hair with this shampoo." We love hidden benefits!

Another user confessed, "I have for many years struggled with massive shedding. One could make a sweater out of the hairs I lost daily. Bunches! My hair growth kept up with it, but as I age the hair growth slowed so my hair started to thin. This shampoo has entirely eliminated the shedding, except for the occasional hair here and there. My hair is thicker, because I am keeping more on my head. This effect started almost immediately and has been consistent [with] the use of the bottle."

"As a 68-year-old woman I have noticed over the years my hair was thinning and I tried several different products that really didn't work until my hairdresser suggested I try biotin," wrote a final fan. "This shampoo is amazing. It gives me the fullness and control better than any other product."

Cons 👎

Some shoppers said the shampoo made their hair feel a little dry.

"I like this shampoo but it made my scalp a bit dry," said one shopper, who also mentioned that their hair felt stronger. "Hair is soft and strong. Smell is pretty good. If it has a matching conditioner I would like to try that with the shampoo to see if it helps my hair even more. I am only halfway done with the bottle so maybe I need to use it a bit longer before I see results."

"Not for my hair. It made my hair feel dry. But my husband likes it. It works for him," shared a four-star fan.

Amazon Maple Holistics Volumizing Biotin Shampoo for Thinning Hair $14 $20 Save $6 Reviewers say this shampoo works so well, even their hairdressers are impressed: "I went to the hair salon today to get my hair highlighted after using this shampoo for almost three months. My hair stylist told me, 'You have tons of new growth.' ... I knew it helped reduce the hair fall out, but I had no idea so much new hair was growing. My hair stylist asked me to send her a link so she can order the shampoo," wrote one happy user. $14 at Amazon

Pair it with the brand's biotin conditioner for even better results:

