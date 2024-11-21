I have thinning hair: The products I use are on sale for Black Friday at Amazon

Everything you need to grow new strands, starting at $6 — including bestselling growth shampoo, thickening sprays and more.

It's Black Friday, folks, and you know what that means: major deals on just about everything — including must-have products to help you deal with all your beauty woes. Case in point: Right now, I'm hunting for Black Friday beauty deals for my thin (and thinning) hair.



Thinning hair is embarrassing, sure, but it's more common than you might imagine: 40 million men and 20 million women in the U.S. will experience it at least once in their lifetimes. If you're one of them, now's the time to check out some tried-and-true stand-building solutions — especially with all the Black Friday deals on hair-loss products I've found this week.



I'm 51, and my hair has been thinning since my mid-40s. To keep my mop healthy and thick, I treat the root cause (no pun!) with serums and oils. I also take supplements (Nutrafol every day — it works) and manage the appearance of what hair I have left with high-quality styling products, like the best dry shampoos). Following are a few of my favorite products for fine and thinning hair, currently on sale for Black Friday. I've had success with all of them — here's hoping you will too.

Amazon Drybar Detox Dry Shampoo $20 $28 Save $8 When your thin hair is fragile like mine is, frequent washing comes with serious risks. Just washing and blow drying can lead to excess shedding, which is why I avoid it as often as I can. Instead, I use high-quality dry shampoos a few times a week, like this one from Dry Bar. It smells amazing (like a luxe Hawaiian vacation), freshens my mop and boosts my hair's volume too. Scoop it up now at 30% off — it rarely, if ever, goes on sale. $20 at Amazon

Amazon Pura D'Or Anti-Thinning Biotin Shampoo & Deep Moisturizing Conditioner $38 $60 Save $22 Pura D'Or's bestselling anti-thinning shampoo and conditioner rarely go on sale! Now's the time to scoop up this award-winning set, made with a mix of biotin and organic ingredients like nettle extract, pumpkin seed and black cumin seed oil. It's clinically proven to reduce hair thinning while promoting hair strength and reducing breakage. More than 30,000 happy Amazon customers give it a perfect score, including one ecstatic fan who said: "10 stars! I've been dealing with hair thinning and some breakage since 2020 and I've done everything and nothing worked. I've only used this shampoo and conditioner 4 times in 2 weeks and I have a lot of baby hair growing on top of my head. ... Whoever made this product, thank you very very much!" $38 at Amazon

Amazon Wild Growth Hair Oil, 2-Pack $18 $22 Save $4 With more than 26,000 five-star reviews, this plant-based formula — which includes olive, coconut and jojoba oils — works to promote hair growth and improve hair strength safely and naturally. The mix of oils is the magic formula here: Coconut oil helps to moisturize hair and repair split ends (same with jojoba oil), so that new hair growth remains hydrated and healthy; some evidence also suggests that using olive oil on the hair helps to stimulate growth by, among other things, strengthening hair follicles. Along with encouraging hair to grow longer and stronger, the oil works to soften and detangle hair and reduce blow-drying time, which can help ward off heat damage while styling. $18 at Amazon

Amazon OGX Argan Oil of Morocco Weightless Dry Oil Spray $8 $11 Save $3 One big problem with fine, thin hair is that it's hard to find moisturizing, defrizzing products that won't make your strands look limp. Enter OGX's weightless dry oil spray, which helps smooth fly-aways, mend split ends and eliminate fuzzy, frizzy hair without it looking greasy or heavy. "This oil is extremely lightweight, does not weigh down hair and the spray bottle projects the perfect amount in each spray," said one reviewer. "I have fine hair and it leaves it soft, not greasy, and there's no lack of volume." $8 at Amazon

Amazon Heeta Scalp Massager for Hair Growth $6 $11 Save $5 with Prime File this silicone brush under "things you don't think you need until you try them." Regular scalp massages are one of the best and first steps you can take if you want to stimulate hair growth. This brush makes it easy — just apply your shampoo or hair oil and go to town in circular motions for a minute or two. Not only will you unclog pores on your scalp and improve circulation, but the whole process feels amazing. Save $5 with Prime $6 at Amazon

Amazon Neutrogena Exfoliating Healthy Scalp Clarify & Shine Shampoo $10 $13 Save $3 Some forms of hair loss can be caused by product buildup on the scalp and, if your hair is shedding and looking dull, Neutrogena's Healthy Scalp shampoo may offer relief. It's non-medicated, color-safe and sulfate-free and, while the formula is strong enough to dissolve built-up gunk on your scalp and strands, it's not too harsh to be used occasionally on fine or thinning hair. Best of all is the grapefruit scent, which is citrusy and fresh but not at all sweet. $10 at Amazon

Amazon Nioxin Scalp + Hair Thickening System $38 $45 Save $7 A rare sale! Nioxin's award-winning hair treatment works for thinning locks on several levels, providing moisture and strengthening the strands to help thwart breakage and cleanse the scalp of follicle-cloggers like sebum and other oils. It comes in numerous levels depending on the severity of your thinning. The products are wildly popular, with Alyssa Milano praising their effectiveness and more than 2,000 five-star Amazon reviewers waxing poetic. "Perfect for women with thinning hair!" exclaims one enthusiastic user. "I’ve tried everything once my hair started to thin as I got older, and nothing has worked until I found this hair system. A friend of mine asked me what I used and now she is using it and seeing [results] with her hair." $38 at Amazon

