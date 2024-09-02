'I like them more than my Pyrex': Score these glass food containers for 45% off

Leakproof and made of ultra-durable borosilicate, this 24-piece storage set is built to last and just $39 for Labor Day.

If you're a fan of leftovers, good for you for not letting perfectly good grub go to waste. But we're also willing to bet you have a cabinet full of stained, mismatched plastic containers that make packing up said leftovers quite the chore. Well, it might be time for a little upgrade. Thousands of Amazon shoppers love these sturdy, glass JoyJolt JoyFul Food Storage Containers, which have airtight seals to keep food fresh. And as part of the Amazon Labor Day Sale, this 24-piece set is down to just $39 (from $70).

Why is it a good deal? 💰

Thanks to this superb discount, this set is down to one of the best prices we've seen. You'll get 12 containers and lids for just $39 — that's $1.63 apiece. It's also available in green, gray and periwinkle collections, all within a dollar of that price.

Why do I need this? 🤔

As mentioned, these food storage containers are made of glass — but not just any glass. We're talking about borosilicate glass, which is used on thermal tiles in space shuttles. Not only does it conveniently allow you to see what's packed inside, but it's oven-safe up to an insane 1,040° Fahrenheit (without a lid) and can go in the microwave. You can also store these containers in the freezer if you have leftovers you know you won't get to right away.

With this set, you'll get four rectangular containers, four square containers and four round containers with capacities that range from 11 to 35 ounces. The included lids have airtight silicone seals and snap shut on each side to keep food fresh and help prevent leaks. Now you'll have ample storage for everything from leftovers to ingredients you've prepped for the week.

What reviewers say 💬

Nearly 11,000 Amazon customers are loving the JoyJolt food storage containers.

Pros 👍

"Best storage containers I have ever owned, and I’m 73," shared one wowed shopper. "Needless to say, I have many. I was so tired of fighting with poor-fitting lids. These are amazingly functional."

"Absolutely love how versatile these containers are," gushed another impressed buyer. "The glass is sturdy and [the] lids are easy to clean and do not stain. Both containers and lids did well in my top rack dishwasher without any warping. I put soup in the container and flipped it upside down on my counter just to test if it would leak, and not one drop escaped through the seal."

"These are excellent quality!" exclaimed a third customer. "Honestly, I like them more than my Pyrex containers. The lids stay on well, they stack together nicely and they wash up well!

Cons 👎

The same customer also reported, "My only complaint is the lids are annoying to store, but otherwise I love them and will be ordering more!" (Psst: Keep scrolling for a smart lid storage solution.)

Said another, "This set is really small. Great for minimal leftovers. Ideal for going into lunch boxes. But for family-sized leftovers they are too small."

As promised, here's that smart lid storage solution:

