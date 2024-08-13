'I named it Jeeves': Pet owners adore this quiet robovac, and it's over 50% off

'All I can say is wow,' wrote a reviewer with multiple dogs — get this beast for just $90(!) while you can.

Pets are cute, fluffy, adorable ... and messy. A shedding cat can layer your floor in fur, and a dog's dirty paw prints can wreck your rugs. We love our four-legged friends, but they mean a lot of cleanup. The good news? A robovac can help. Namely, the OKP Life K2 Robot Vacuum Cleaner, which is down to an unbelievable $90 (from $190) at Amazon. Let this little blue robot do the work for you so you can spend more time playing with your pets and less time cleaning up after them.

Why is it a good deal? 💰

Time is money, and the fact that this cleaning gizmo will take "vacuum floors" off of your cleaning to-do list is pretty priceless. That said, some robovacs can cost upward of $500 (ahem, Roomba), so the fact that this highly rated model can be had for under $100 (that's over 50% off) is spectacular.

Why do I need this? 🤔

The OKP vac can handle both wood and carpet, and it has four modes to make fast work of dirt, debris, fur and more. It can follow the wall and automatically clean, spot clean or manually clean, so that messes of any size are tackled with precision and power. Plus, it'll run for up to 100 minutes on low-suction mode before automatically returning to its charging base to juice up.

This robovac's four different modes help you personalize your cleaning. (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

More than 8,700 shoppers give this OKP vac a glowing five-star rating.

Pros 👍

"All I can say is wow," wrote one pet owner. "With several dogs in my house, I think this will be a godsend. As soon as I received it, I put it together and let it go. I just swept, for the third time, and it picked up hair from under my coffee table, along the walls and the edge of my furniture."

Another added, "This vacuum is amazing! I will never sweep my floors again. ... Now, we are by no means dirty people, but this really grossed me out to know that our floors were so nasty and hair-covered. The app makes it easy to control — in fact, I'm at work right now while the vacuum is doing my house cleaning at home. Love love love it! Especially if you have pets, this thing is definitely worth it!"

This shopper was beyond thrilled: "I love this thing! I have two dogs, a cat, three kids and a husband. I'm tired of being their maid. I bought my robot vacuum and named it Jeeves. It's literally the best household purchase I've ever made. Saves me so much work."

"I was skeptical about buying a machine that was not a household name," admitted a convert. "Glad I did! It is whisper-quiet! I have three large shedding doggies, and they are constantly bringing in sand and dirt from the backyard. ... Since it's so quiet, my prey-driven pups do not even bother with it, score!"

You don't need to be a pet owner to get the most out of this vac, either: "Love this little guy," wrote a happy shopper. "I [set] it to clean by sunrise, so by the time I wake up my floor is clean. It's very quiet, so I don't hear it in the morning — just when it bumps into my bed. And when I'm on my way to work, I ask Google to set the vacuum to clean."

Cons 👎

Some customers had issues connecting to the app. "The vacuum works well," said one, "however, I've had it for two years and still have been unable to get it to connect to the app, which means I have to pick it up and move it to the areas needed because I can't set up areas on my phone."

This customer agreed: "I love it and it does a great job, but it won't connect to my Wi-Fi because it's not 5G compatible. But it gets the job done, just can't use the app."

"The product is magnificent and works great," reported a final reviewer. "The app is little tricky to sign into, but once it's up and running it works wonders."

