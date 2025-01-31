I paid full price for this timeless Kate Spade purse, and now it's 70% off

The simple, sleek, go-anywhere shoulder bag is under $100 right now, and I couldn't be more jealous.

As I've gotten older, I've found more value in splurging on well-made, timeless basics that will last forever and saving the fast-fashion buys for trendier pieces that I'll forget about in a year or two. One of my recent investments is the Kate Spade Staci Flap Medium Shoulder Bag, which I bought for $330. I've already used it a gazillion times, so I've easily gotten my money's worth, but now it's on sale for just $99. That's 70% off, and I am incredibly jealous of anyone who snags it at this price.

Why is this a good deal? 💰

Any deal on a designer bag is a good deal, but 70% off is not to be missed. You're saving $230, which is the same price as an entirely different Kate Spade bag. Also, there's something so thrilling about seeing the price tag go down from triple to double digits, right?

Why do I need this? 🤔

There's nothing more versatile than a simple black shoulder bag (it's also available in pink, which is basically a neutral at this point). The sleek, timeless style can be dressed up for a wedding or a nice dinner out as easily as it can be slung over your shoulder with jeans and a tee while running errands.

The bag is made with durable saffiano leather and features an exterior slip pocket and an interior zip pocket. Despite the size, it really does hold all of the essentials — I've stuffed it with my phone, AirPods, keys, wallet, gum and three lip products (I'm incredibly indecisive and need options). The back slip pocket is great for easily whipping out my phone en route.

Tired of lugging around heavy totes? This streamlined bag still has room for all your essentials. (Kate Spade)

What reviewers say 💬

I'm not the only one who's a fan of this trendy but timeless bag — reviewers give it 4.8 out of 5 stars.

Pros 👍

"The perfect bag," raved one. "It's not that big, it's just the right size. I can't explain how much I love it. I've been using it all the time ever since I got it."

"Love this sleek black handbag so much," shared a second customer. "I use it for [everyday looks] but it could be dressed up too because of size and shape."

"Bought this for my college student granddaughter," explained a five-star reviewer. "It is beautiful and so well made."

Other shoppers wrote that it's the "perfect size for every occasion" and "completely adorable." (Agreed on both counts!)

Cons 👎

A couple of buyers noted issues. "The clasp is a little finicky," said one. Still, "it is so stylish and works with almost every outfit."

If you're on the shorter side, a 5'2" customer (who also notes the clasp issue) said that the bag "hangs lower on the body than expected." (However, I'm also 5'2" and have no issue with it!)

