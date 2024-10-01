We independently evaluate the products we review. When you buy via links on our site, we may receive compensation. Read more about how we vet products and deals.
I scoured Amazon's fashion section — here are the 22 best early Prime Day deals
Grab Gloria Vanderbilt jeans for a ridiculous $16 (nearly 70% off!) plus on-sale faves from Columbia, Skechers, Crocs and more.
It's almost the most wonderful time of the year! Yes, the holiday season hasn't officially begun, but we think of now as the unofficial kickoff, thanks to Amazon's October Prime Day. Though the savings spectacular (officially the Big Deal Days event) doesn't begin until Oct. 8, there are a plethora of markdowns to take advantage of right this moment, with some especially delightful clothing and style deals.
Gloria Vanderbilt Classic High Rise Amanda Tapered Jeans$16$48Save $32
Brabic Tummy Control Bodysuit$13$23Save $10 with coupon
Levi's Classic Bootcut Jeans$42$60Save $18
Bali One Smooth U Ultra-Light Bra$20$48Save $28
The Gym People High Waist Yoga Pants with Pockets$25$30Save $5
Columbia Benton Springs Full Zip Jacket$41$60Save $19
Anrabess Women's Long Cardigan Sweater$43$56Save $13
Lillusory Striped Cardigan$40$60Save $20
Merokeety Long Sleeve Turtleneck$28$50Save $22 with coupon | Lowest price ever
Anrabess Batwing Sleeve Knit Sweater$30$38Save $8 with coupon
Arolina Wide Leg Palazzo Lounge Pants$9$30Save $21 with coupon | Near all-time low
Tanming Brushed Flannel Shacket$30$43Save $13
Anrabess Batwing Oversized Sweater$30$60Save $30
Automet Half-Zip Pullover$28$53Save $25 with coupon
Doussprt Slip-On Walking Shoes$34$60Save $26
Crocs Unisex Classic Lined Clog$40$60Save $20
Skechers Go Walk 5 Slip-In Sneakers$49$65Save $16
Merrell Moab 3 Shoes for Women$66$120Save $54
Waterfly Crossbody Sling Backpack$21$35Save $14 with coupon
Idegg No Show Socks, 6 Pairs$13$15Save $2 with coupon
Travelambo RFID Blocking Wallet$11$15Save $4
Adidas Athletic Cushioned No-Show Socks, 6 Pairs$17$22Save $5
Thousands of Amazon Prime Day fashion deals are going strong already, with more to come soon. Some people might find the selection overwhelming, but not you, because we’re here to point you toward the best style deals. Are you looking for clothing, shoes or nifty accessories? We scrolled through thousands of items on the mega-retailer's site to curate a list of the best early Prime Day deals from brands you've long loved (Gloria Vanderbilt, Bali, Levi's) and brands you simply must get acquainted with (Anrabess, The Gym People).
When you're finished here, check out our roundup of the best Prime Day deals overall. Happy shopping!
Best Prime Day clothing deals
If you're looking for denim that's designed for women of all shapes and sizes, Amandas definitely fit the bill (pun intended). They're a classic high-rise pair that sits at your natural waist and will go with just about anything. And psst ... they start at nearly 70% off!
This fan is in love: "Absolutely love, love, love these jeans! They wear well, look great and just get softer with each wash. Will buy again!"
You could get three of these popular bodysuits for less than the cost of one Skims bodysuit — and some shoppers say this one's even better than Skims. Made from a soft, breathable polyester-spandex blend, the Brabic hugs you in all the right places; its firm-control midsection sucks in your waist, fans say.
With adjustable straps and full coverage in the back, it even helps lift and shape the bum. A three-hook closure at the crotch makes it bathroom-friendly too — a total must in bodysuits.
With a relaxed, vintage-inspired fit, these denim duds are a true American classic — and great-looking to boot (cut).
"The perfect jeans," raved one reviewer. "Fit is perfect. Fabric has just enough stretch to be comfortable in any activity, without becoming 'saggy' throughout the day. Highly recommend!"
Underwire bras don't have to be uncomfortable — take it from the thousands of reviewers who adore this one. It was designed to be extra lightweight and smooth things out under your tops, and the convertible straps can be worn straight or crisscrossed. The lace detail makes it look more elevated than your standard T-shirt bra, and it's nearly 60% off.
Check out our roundup of the best bras of 2024 for more.
If you're picky about yoga pants, these leggings are true crowd-pleasers. The high, wide waistband is the feature we're all looking for — it keeps that tummy tamed even on our worst days. Another must-have feature? Pockets! When your leggings have pockets, you may never want to wear jeans again.
This might be the most popular fleece jacket ever made. If you've never owned one, it's time to get one. If you have owned one, it's time for a new one!
Made of soft maximum-thermal-retention (MTR) filament fleece, this piece works to keep you toasty even on the coolest days. It's thin enough to serve as the perfect under-layer with a parka or puffer in winter. Large side-zip pockets securely hold phones, keys and cash. And the collared neck is not only super-flattering but ultra-practical, negating the need for a scarf.
Get fall-ready in style! If you're looking for something to throw on as you're walking out the door, add this beauty to your cart, stat. Made with viscose, polyester and nylon, it's soft and drapey for a comfortable fit. It's just right for those days when you want to frolic in the leaves or go apple-picking.
Cardi season is here — is your wardrobe ready? Make sure you're stocked up with this top seller, which features a chic striped design that adds a little nautical flair to any outfit. It comes in a wide variety of base colors, too, like classic cream (pictured), kelly green and pretty pink.
Simple and sophisticated, the relaxed fit of this turtleneck is just what we need to stay comfortable as we transition into cooler weather. This top is made with a blend of nylon, polyester and viscose for a super soft feel. It's long enough to cover your bum, and it's loose-fitting while being figure-flattering — which is tough for any sweater to do.
For other sleek picks, check out these editor-approved black turtlenecks.
Effortless and oversized, this cozy sweater is both soft and chic. It has that '90s slouchy vibe, thanks to the batwing sleeves, and the side slits keep things loose and long enough to cover your backside. It's a ribbed knit made with polyester and nylon, which makes it extra soft with a lot of give for a lounge-y fit. And while it certainly can dress up leggings around the house, it also does a lot for a pair of jeans when you go on an adventure outside.
Made of a stretchy, forgiving poly-spandex blend, these bell-bottom beauties have just the right ratio of support (up top) and flare (in the leg). Even icons like Cher love them — "I love these. Feels slinky, lasts forever," the star posted to X (nee Twitter), before adding that she's bought a few pairs.
Made with soft polyester flannel, this stylish shacket will keep you cozy until it's time to break out the puffer coat. Sizes range from small to XL and it comes in eight colors.
This piece of outerwear distinguishes itself from the shirt with two breast pockets, two side pockets and a button front. Slipping into this you'll want to pop a Pearl Jam CD in your Discman for the full grunge effect.
Shoppers say this flowy fall essential "looks like a high-end cashmere," but it costs a fraction of the price. The elegant turtleneck design gives it an even more expensive appearance and will keep things nice and toasty on chillier days; plus, you can't go wrong with that 50% discount.
Pair the Automet with your favorite leggings, jeans or shorts and you've got your official rich-mom-on-the-go uniform. This top seller is slightly cropped for a more fitted appearance, and the on-trend half-zip style has more flair than your standard crewneck.
There's a front pocket for warming up your hands, and thumb holes on the wrists help keep the sleeves from sliding around. Because it's fleece-lined, it'll make a cozy, warm layer under a jacket when the temps drop, though you could wear it over a tank on still-warm early fall days as well.
Best Prime Day shoes deals
Featuring a solid rubber sole with an air cushion to put some extra pep in your step, these sneakers have a perforated arch that allows for ventilation and breathability while lending plenty of support.
Podiatrists love 'em too: "Stability, or support, is probably the most important quality of a sneaker or any other shoe that someone will wear if they are to be on their feet for more than a few minutes at a time," said Richard H. Graves, a podiatrist with Sol Foot & Ankle Centers in Longwood, California.
With a knit upper, these walking shoes are slip-ons, which means no fumbling with shoelaces or Velcro straps. The wide toe box allows your dogs to stretch out.
Oh, and FYI: Prices do vary a bit depending on size/color.
Reminder: Crocs aren't just for summer. These come lined with the fuzziest of faux fur. Unlike regular Crocs, these will also keep your tootsies warm in the winter, whether you're lounging around the house or running errands.
At over 30% off, these guys are a total steal. Think about it: You're getting both a house slipper and a pair of Crocs — we love a good 2-in-1 deal.
These slip-on sneaks are an unexpected celeb favorite (Martha Stewart is a well-known fan) and don't often go on sale — so we suggest snapping them up now at nearly 25% off. The pillowy shoes have a lightweight cushioned midsole and a removable insole that's podiatrist-certified, so you know you'll get the support you need.
Not convinced? These are the best slip-on sneakers in 2024, experts say.
The shoes we deemed the best hiking boots overall are nearly half off. Yep, that's right — you can score the beloved Merrell Moab 3 Hiking Boots for as little as $66. The Amazon bestsellers are super supportive and extra cushioned to keep your feet happy all day long.
The webbing along the tongue keeps debris from entering your shoe — no more rogue sticks and rocks — while the protective toe cap keeps your feet safe. These boots also boast a Vibram TC5+ rubber sole that provides excellent traction, a molded arch shank and a shock-absorbing heel for added support.
Best Prime Day accessories deals
The Waterfly — a personal favorite — has a ton of compartments, including a front zipper pocket, a mesh water bottle holder and a shoulder strap phone pocket. It's also a No. 1 bestseller, so you know a ton of Amazon shoppers are loving it too!
These socks are nicely stretchy yet secure during wear (no slipping!), and made with breathable fabric that will wick away sweat without leaving your feet super-stinky. Most importantly, they're totally invisible once shoes are on — so whether you're donning them with your workout sneakers or to add comfort to a pair of flats, you won't be giving off a "dorky vibe" whatsoever.
Don't just take our word for it — Real Housewives icon Kyle Richards loves these no-show wonders, too!
Designed to rein in your essentials, this handmade leather bifold has an impressive 16 card slots, one clear-window ID pocket and two zippered compartments for bills. In terms of saving space and creating order, it's truly a wallet like no other. Can 55,000 verified reviewers be wrong?
If there's anything you can't have too many of, it's socks, and with this pack you're getting Adidas quality for under $3 a pair. The no-show design means you can wear 'em with any sneaker and they'll be nice and hidden, plus they're moisture-wicking and have extra cushioning to keep your feet dry and comfy all day. They're currently down to one of their lowest prices of the year.
If you have Amazon Prime, you'll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.