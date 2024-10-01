I scoured Amazon's fashion section — here are the 22 best early Prime Day deals

Grab Gloria Vanderbilt jeans for a ridiculous $16 (nearly 70% off!) plus on-sale faves from Columbia, Skechers, Crocs and more.

It's almost the most wonderful time of the year! Yes, the holiday season hasn't officially begun, but we think of now as the unofficial kickoff, thanks to Amazon's October Prime Day. Though the savings spectacular (officially the Big Deal Days event) doesn't begin until Oct. 8, there are a plethora of markdowns to take advantage of right this moment, with some especially delightful clothing and style deals.

Thousands of Amazon Prime Day fashion deals are going strong already, with more to come soon. Some people might find the selection overwhelming, but not you, because we’re here to point you toward the best style deals. Are you looking for clothing, shoes or nifty accessories? We scrolled through thousands of items on the mega-retailer's site to curate a list of the best early Prime Day deals from brands you've long loved (Gloria Vanderbilt, Bali, Levi's) and brands you simply must get acquainted with (Anrabess, The Gym People).

Best Prime Day clothing deals

Amazon Brabic Tummy Control Bodysuit $13 $23 Save $10 with coupon You could get three of these popular bodysuits for less than the cost of one Skims bodysuit — and some shoppers say this one's even better than Skims. Made from a soft, breathable polyester-spandex blend, the Brabic hugs you in all the right places; its firm-control midsection sucks in your waist, fans say. With adjustable straps and full coverage in the back, it even helps lift and shape the bum. A three-hook closure at the crotch makes it bathroom-friendly too — a total must in bodysuits. Save $10 with coupon $13 at Amazon

Amazon Bali One Smooth U Ultra-Light Bra $20 $48 Save $28 Underwire bras don't have to be uncomfortable — take it from the thousands of reviewers who adore this one. It was designed to be extra lightweight and smooth things out under your tops, and the convertible straps can be worn straight or crisscrossed. The lace detail makes it look more elevated than your standard T-shirt bra, and it's nearly 60% off. Check out our roundup of the best bras of 2024 for more. $20 at Amazon

Amazon Columbia Benton Springs Full Zip Jacket $41 $60 Save $19 This might be the most popular fleece jacket ever made. If you've never owned one, it's time to get one. If you have owned one, it's time for a new one! Made of soft maximum-thermal-retention (MTR) filament fleece, this piece works to keep you toasty even on the coolest days. It's thin enough to serve as the perfect under-layer with a parka or puffer in winter. Large side-zip pockets securely hold phones, keys and cash. And the collared neck is not only super-flattering but ultra-practical, negating the need for a scarf. $41 at Amazon

Amazon Anrabess Women's Long Cardigan Sweater $43 $56 Save $13 Get fall-ready in style! If you're looking for something to throw on as you're walking out the door, add this beauty to your cart, stat. Made with viscose, polyester and nylon, it's soft and drapey for a comfortable fit. It's just right for those days when you want to frolic in the leaves or go apple-picking. $43 at Amazon

Amazon Lillusory Striped Cardigan $40 $60 Save $20 Cardi season is here — is your wardrobe ready? Make sure you're stocked up with this top seller, which features a chic striped design that adds a little nautical flair to any outfit. It comes in a wide variety of base colors, too, like classic cream (pictured), kelly green and pretty pink. $40 at Amazon

Amazon Anrabess Batwing Sleeve Knit Sweater $30 $38 Save $8 with coupon Effortless and oversized, this cozy sweater is both soft and chic. It has that '90s slouchy vibe, thanks to the batwing sleeves, and the side slits keep things loose and long enough to cover your backside. It's a ribbed knit made with polyester and nylon, which makes it extra soft with a lot of give for a lounge-y fit. And while it certainly can dress up leggings around the house, it also does a lot for a pair of jeans when you go on an adventure outside. Save $8 with coupon $30 at Amazon

Amazon Tanming Brushed Flannel Shacket $30 $43 Save $13 Made with soft polyester flannel, this stylish shacket will keep you cozy until it's time to break out the puffer coat. Sizes range from small to XL and it comes in eight colors. This piece of outerwear distinguishes itself from the shirt with two breast pockets, two side pockets and a button front. Slipping into this you'll want to pop a Pearl Jam CD in your Discman for the full grunge effect. $30 at Amazon

Amazon Anrabess Batwing Oversized Sweater $30 $60 Save $30 Shoppers say this flowy fall essential "looks like a high-end cashmere," but it costs a fraction of the price. The elegant turtleneck design gives it an even more expensive appearance and will keep things nice and toasty on chillier days; plus, you can't go wrong with that 50% discount. $30 at Amazon

Amazon Automet Half-Zip Pullover $28 $53 Save $25 with coupon Pair the Automet with your favorite leggings, jeans or shorts and you've got your official rich-mom-on-the-go uniform. This top seller is slightly cropped for a more fitted appearance, and the on-trend half-zip style has more flair than your standard crewneck. There's a front pocket for warming up your hands, and thumb holes on the wrists help keep the sleeves from sliding around. Because it's fleece-lined, it'll make a cozy, warm layer under a jacket when the temps drop, though you could wear it over a tank on still-warm early fall days as well. Save $25 with coupon $28 at Amazon

Best Prime Day shoes deals

Amazon Doussprt Slip-On Walking Shoes $34 $60 Save $26 Featuring a solid rubber sole with an air cushion to put some extra pep in your step, these sneakers have a perforated arch that allows for ventilation and breathability while lending plenty of support. Podiatrists love 'em too: "Stability, or support, is probably the most important quality of a sneaker or any other shoe that someone will wear if they are to be on their feet for more than a few minutes at a time," said Richard H. Graves, a podiatrist with Sol Foot & Ankle Centers in Longwood, California. With a knit upper, these walking shoes are slip-ons, which means no fumbling with shoelaces or Velcro straps. The wide toe box allows your dogs to stretch out. Oh, and FYI: Prices do vary a bit depending on size/color. $34 at Amazon

Amazon Crocs Unisex Classic Lined Clog $40 $60 Save $20 Reminder: Crocs aren't just for summer. These come lined with the fuzziest of faux fur. Unlike regular Crocs, these will also keep your tootsies warm in the winter, whether you're lounging around the house or running errands. At over 30% off, these guys are a total steal. Think about it: You're getting both a house slipper and a pair of Crocs — we love a good 2-in-1 deal. $40 at Amazon

Best Prime Day accessories deals

Amazon Idegg No Show Socks, 6 Pairs $13 $15 Save $2 with coupon These socks are nicely stretchy yet secure during wear (no slipping!), and made with breathable fabric that will wick away sweat without leaving your feet super-stinky. Most importantly, they're totally invisible once shoes are on — so whether you're donning them with your workout sneakers or to add comfort to a pair of flats, you won't be giving off a "dorky vibe" whatsoever. Don't just take our word for it — Real Housewives icon Kyle Richards loves these no-show wonders, too! Save $2 with coupon $13 at Amazon

Amazon Travelambo RFID Blocking Wallet $11 $15 Save $4 Designed to rein in your essentials, this handmade leather bifold has an impressive 16 card slots, one clear-window ID pocket and two zippered compartments for bills. In terms of saving space and creating order, it's truly a wallet like no other. Can 55,000 verified reviewers be wrong? $11 at Amazon

Amazon Adidas Athletic Cushioned No-Show Socks, 6 Pairs $17 $22 Save $5 If there's anything you can't have too many of, it's socks, and with this pack you're getting Adidas quality for under $3 a pair. The no-show design means you can wear 'em with any sneaker and they'll be nice and hidden, plus they're moisture-wicking and have extra cushioning to keep your feet dry and comfy all day. They're currently down to one of their lowest prices of the year. $17 at Amazon

