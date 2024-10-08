We independently evaluate the products we review. When you buy via links on our site, we may receive compensation. Read more about how we vet products and deals.
I scoured Amazon's fashion section — here are the 25 best Prime Day deals
Grab Gloria Vanderbilt jeans for a ridiculous $16 (nearly 70% off!) plus on-sale faves from Columbia, Skechers, Crocs and more.
October Prime Day is officially here! Considering Amazon is such a convenient place to stock up on all your fashion finds, this fall savings event is definitely a fab time to grab some trendy and affordable pieces for fall, winter and beyond.
Here's the thing: Thousands upon thousands of items are on sale... so what's the best way to cut through the noise and choose the best picks of the bunch? Some people might find the selection overwhelming, but not you, intrepid shopper, because we're here to point you toward the best style deals and save you a ton of time (and cashola) in the process.
Looking for clothing, shoes or nifty accessories? We've combed through the metric ton of offerings to curate a list of the best October Prime Day deals from brands you've long loved (Gloria Vanderbilt, Bali, Levi's) and those you simply must get acquainted with (Anrabess, The Gym People). Let's get going, shall we?
Gloria Vanderbilt Classic High Rise Amanda Tapered Jeans$16$48Save $32
Merokeety Long Sleeve Turtleneck$30$50Save $20 with coupon
Brabic Tummy Control Bodysuit$12$23Save $11 with Prime
Levi's Classic Bootcut Jeans$36$60Save $24 with Prime
The Gym People High Waist Yoga Pants with Pockets$20$30Save $10 with Prime
Anrabess Women's Long Cardigan Sweater$37$56Save $19
Bali One Smooth U Ultra-Light Bra$20$48Save $28
Columbia Benton Springs Full Zip Jacket$40$60Save $20
Lillusory Striped Cardigan$30$60Save $30 with Prime
Anrabess Batwing Sleeve Knit Sweater$28$38Save $10
Tanming Brushed Flannel Shacket$26$43Save $17 with coupon
Anrabess Batwing Oversized Sweater$30$60Save $30 with Prime
Automet Half-Zip Pullover$26$53Save $27 with Prime
Tommy Hilfiger Essential Lightweight Packable Puffer Jacket$49$70Save $21 with Prime
Wirarpa High-Waisted Cotton Briefs, 4-Pack$14$31Save $17 with Prime
Doussprt Slip-On Walking Shoes$34$60Save $26 with Prime
Crocs Unisex Classic Lined Clog$41$60Save $19
Skechers Go Walk 5 Slip-In Sneakers$49$65Save $16
Koolaburra by Ugg Lezly Slipper$55$65Save $10
Slow Man Breathable Walking Tennis Shoes$29$36Save $7 with Prime | Lowest price ever
Akk Walking Tennis Shoes$45$80Save $35
Waterfly Crossbody Sling Backpack$25$35Save $10
Swarovski Una Angelic Stud Earrings$48$85Save $37 with Prime
Idegg No Show Socks, 6 Pairs$12$15Save $3
Adidas Athletic Cushioned No-Show Socks, 6 Pairs$17$22Save $5
Fantaslook Plaid Flannel Shirt$15$70Save $55
Best Prime Day clothing deals
If you're looking for denim that's designed for women of all shapes and sizes, Amandas definitely fit the bill (pun intended). They're a classic high-rise pair that sits at your natural waist and will go with just about anything. And psst ... they start at nearly 70% off!
This fan is in love: "Absolutely love, love, love these jeans! They wear well, look great and just get softer with each wash. Will buy again!"
Simple and sophisticated, the relaxed fit of this turtleneck is just what we need to stay comfortable as we transition into cooler weather. This top is made with a blend of nylon, polyester and viscose for a super soft feel. It's long enough to cover your bum, and it's loose-fitting while being figure-flattering — which is tough for any sweater to do.
For other sleek picks, check out these editor-approved black turtlenecks.
You could get three of these popular bodysuits for less than the cost of one Skims bodysuit — and some shoppers say this one's even better than Skims. Made from a soft, breathable polyester-spandex blend, the Brabic hugs you in all the right places; its firm-control midsection sucks in your waist, fans say.
With adjustable straps and full coverage in the back, it even helps lift and shape the bum. A three-hook closure at the crotch makes it bathroom-friendly too — a total must in bodysuits.
With a relaxed, vintage-inspired fit, these denim duds are a true American classic — and great-looking to boot (cut).
"The perfect jeans," raved one reviewer. "Fit is perfect. Fabric has just enough stretch to be comfortable in any activity, without becoming 'saggy' throughout the day. Highly recommend!"
If you're picky about yoga pants, these leggings are true crowd-pleasers. The high, wide waistband is the feature we're all looking for — it keeps that tummy tamed even on our worst days. Another must-have feature? Pockets! When your leggings have pockets, you may never want to wear jeans again.
Get fall-ready in style! If you're looking for something to throw on as you're walking out the door, add this beauty to your cart, stat. Made with viscose, polyester and nylon, it's soft and drapey for a comfortable fit. It's just right for those days when you want to frolic in the leaves or go apple-picking.
Underwire bras don't have to be uncomfortable — take it from the thousands of reviewers who adore this one. It was designed to be extra lightweight and smooth things out under your tops, and the convertible straps can be worn straight or crisscrossed. The lace detail makes it look more elevated than your standard T-shirt bra, and it's nearly 60% off.
Check out our roundup of the best bras of 2024 for more.
This might be the most popular fleece jacket ever made. If you've never owned one, it's time to get one. If you have owned one, it's time for a new one!
Made of soft maximum-thermal-retention (MTR) filament fleece, this piece works to keep you toasty even on the coolest days. It's thin enough to serve as the perfect under-layer with a parka or puffer in winter. Large side-zip pockets securely hold phones, keys and cash. And the collared neck is not only super-flattering but ultra-practical, negating the need for a scarf.
Cardi season is here — is your wardrobe ready? Make sure you're stocked up with this top seller, which features a chic striped design that adds a little nautical flair to any outfit. It comes in a wide variety of base colors, too, like classic cream (pictured), kelly green and pretty pink.
Effortless and oversized, this cozy sweater is both soft and chic. It has that '90s slouchy vibe, thanks to the batwing sleeves, and the side slits keep things loose and long enough to cover your backside. It's a ribbed knit made with polyester and nylon, which makes it extra soft with a lot of give for a lounge-y fit. And while it certainly can dress up leggings around the house, it also does a lot for a pair of jeans when you go on an adventure outside.
Made with soft polyester flannel, this stylish shacket will keep you cozy until it's time to break out the puffer coat. Sizes range from small to XL and it comes in eight colors.
This piece of outerwear distinguishes itself from the shirt with two breast pockets, two side pockets and a button front. Slipping into this you'll want to pop a Pearl Jam CD in your Discman for the full grunge effect.
Shoppers say this flowy fall essential "looks like a high-end cashmere," but it costs a fraction of the price. The elegant turtleneck design gives it an even more expensive appearance and will keep things nice and toasty on chillier days; plus, you can't go wrong with that 50% discount.
Pair the Automet with your favorite leggings, jeans or shorts and you've got your official rich-mom-on-the-go uniform. This top seller is slightly cropped for a more fitted appearance, and the on-trend half-zip style has more flair than your standard crewneck.
There's a front pocket for warming up your hands, and thumb holes on the wrists help keep the sleeves from sliding around. Because it's fleece-lined, it'll make a cozy, warm layer under a jacket when the temps drop, though you could wear it over a tank on still-warm early fall days as well.
This lightweight puffer is a great transitional option for when the days start getting chillier, but you don't want to layer up like the Stay-Puft Marshmallow Man quite yet. Its style is classic and versatile, with a standard length and straight pockets. Best of all? It's easily packable, which is great for ski weekends or any cold-weather travel you have planned for the rest of the year and beyond.
Made of a breathable, sweat-wicking cotton-spandex blend, they're stretchy enough that you'll be able to move around in comfort, while their wide band acts as a supportive panel to help keep everything in place. Another plus? They provide moderate tummy control that's not constricting, fans say. These super-softies sit over the belly button to keep you feeling nice and supported, and the extra-thick band won't roll down.
We love these colors, but they also come in a dozen other combos, whether you like brights, pastels, neutrals or all of the above. Get them in sizes XS-5X.
Best Prime Day shoes deals
Featuring a solid rubber sole with an air cushion to put some extra pep in your step, these sneakers have a perforated arch that allows for ventilation and breathability while lending plenty of support.
Podiatrists love 'em too: "Stability, or support, is probably the most important quality of a sneaker or any other shoe that someone will wear if they are to be on their feet for more than a few minutes at a time," said Richard H. Graves, a podiatrist with Sol Foot & Ankle Centers in Longwood, California.
With a knit upper, these walking shoes are slip-ons, which means no fumbling with shoelaces or Velcro straps. The wide toe box allows your dogs to stretch out.
Oh, and FYI: Prices do vary a bit depending on size/color.
Reminder: Crocs aren't just for summer. These come lined with the fuzziest of faux fur. Unlike regular Crocs, these will also keep your tootsies warm in the winter, whether you're lounging around the house or running errands.
At over 30% off, these guys are a total steal. Think about it: You're getting both a house slipper and a pair of Crocs — we love a good 2-in-1 deal.
These slip-on sneaks are an unexpected celeb favorite (Martha Stewart is a well-known fan) and don't often go on sale — so we suggest snapping them up now at nearly 25% off. The pillowy shoes have a lightweight cushioned midsole and a removable insole that's podiatrist-certified, so you know you'll get the support you need.
Not convinced? These are the best slip-on sneakers in 2024, experts say.
Ugg makes more than just great boots, and these supremely cloud-like tootsie-toasters are proof. Unlike sandal-style slippers, these Uggs cover your entire foot, meaning they're far less likely to fly off while you're scurrying around the house. Plus, those other styles don't offer much warmth for your poor little exposed toes, whereas these provide fluffy wool insulation from your piggies to your heels.
Another plus? Their rubber outsoles help prevent slipping on slick floors, and some reviewers even say they wear them outside for quick tasks like checking the mail.
Another pair of podiatrist-loved sneakers, these easy-breezy babies have dropped down to their all-time low price of $29. We even named them the best breathable option in our roundup of the best slip-on sneakers.
Lightweight and flexible, these shoes are made with a mesh upper and have a wide toe box for an extra-roomy fit. They're basically like wearing your favorite socks, but more supportive. The outsole has an air bubble — which board-certified podiatrist Dr. Polina Zaydenberg says is "a great shock absorber" — and the chunky rubber sole provides "plenty of cushioning." The wide toe box accommodates bunions and hammertoes too.
On or off the court, these wide, roomy sneakers offer just the right mix of support and cushion. Available in 21 colors, from purple to peach to classic black, they just may become your favorite footwear. And right now, you can get a pair of these podiatrist-approved shoes for as little as $45, all the way down from $80.
Akks are serious superstars, with nearly 15,000 five-star reviews on Amazon. "They're accommodative, meaning they allow the foot and the ankle to move in most any direction that weight-bearing permits," Dr. Rock G. Positano, director of the Nonsurgical Foot and Ankle Service at the Joe DiMaggio Heel Pain Center at Hospital for Special Surgery in New York City, told Yahoo.
Best Prime Day accessories deals
The Waterfly — a personal favorite — has a ton of compartments, including a front zipper pocket, a mesh water bottle holder and a shoulder strap phone pocket. It's also a No. 1 bestseller, so you know a ton of Amazon shoppers are loving it too!
Prime shoppers can score these gorgeous Swarovski crystal studs for up to 44% off in a range of colors, including blue, pink, and clear — the best savings of all. This duo will make a totally fetching accessory for any wedding guest outfit, and you can easily dress them up or down.
These socks are nicely stretchy yet secure during wear (no slipping!), and made with breathable fabric that will wick away sweat without leaving your feet super-stinky. Most importantly, they're totally invisible once shoes are on — so whether you're donning them with your workout sneakers or to add comfort to a pair of flats, you won't be giving off a "dorky vibe" whatsoever.
Don't just take our word for it — Real Housewives icon Kyle Richards loves these no-show wonders, too!
If there's anything you can't have too many of, it's socks, and with this pack you're getting Adidas quality for under $3 a pair. The no-show design means you can wear 'em with any sneaker and they'll be nice and hidden, plus they're moisture-wicking and have extra cushioning to keep your feet dry and comfy all day. They're currently down to one of their lowest prices of the year.
We also spotted this great Walmart deal...
Stride out for flannel season in style! This button-down has a slightly oversized fit and a curved hem to flatter a variety of shapes, and it's ideal over a tee on warm days and a snuggly layer on chilly nights. Available in 15 colors.
Sponsored by Walmart
If you have Amazon Prime, you'll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
Your October Prime Day Shopping Guide: See all of our Prime Day coverage. Shop the best Prime Day deals on Yahoo Life. Follow Engadget for Prime Day tech deals. And find Prime Day sales to shop on AOL, handpicked just for you.