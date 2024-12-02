I scrolled through hundreds of Cyber Monday toy deals — here are 10 worth buying

Make your list, check it twice and save big on all of kids' favorite brands — Lego, Barbie, Tonies and more.

The key to a very merry Christmas? These toys, all of which are marked down for Cyber Monday. (Amazon)

The only thing parents or grandparents want for Christmas is to see their little ones beam with joy as they unwrap the presents underneath the tree. Their kids and grandkids, on the other hand, want enough toys to fill up a toy store. Luckily, the Cyber Monday toy deals at Amazon and Walmart will make everyone's Christmas wishes come true. That's right, you can save up to 60% off Lego, Barbie and other kiddo-approved toy brands.



Maybe these are toys on their Christmas list, maybe they're not. Either way, kids of all ages will be happy to see any of these bestsellers underneath the Christmas tree. Nab a Melissa & Doug ice cream counter for 50% off, a kid-friendly digital camera for less than $30 and a Tonies starter set for the best price we've seen since earlier this year. That's not even half of it — this list also includes a handful of budget-friendly buys that make great stocking stuffers, including those multi-colored tubes that little ones can't get enough of.



I get it: This year's sales have been overwhelming (to say the least), so I've sifted through all of the Cyber Monday sales to ensure the toys you're buying are worth every penny. These toy deals are the best across the board — shop now and save.

Best Cyber Monday toy deals

Amazon Bunmo Poppin' Pipes $7 $12 Save $5 Stretch and connect these multi-colored tubes to create different shapes, formations or, ya know, just one absurdly long tube. They make a loud popping noise when pulled apart and a satisfying crinkle when crunched back together — both of which are loved by kids of all ages. "These puppies have been bent and stretched every which way and there isn't any sign of the material breaking apart," one happy parent wrote, adding that they "love this product and so does my 4-year-old." Wrap up this four-pack or divvy them up between stockings. Now over 40%, it's a solid deal any way you slice it. $7 at Amazon

Amazon Lego Gingerbread Ornaments $19 A Lego set for under $10? Now we're talking. Build (and rebuild) three gingerbread figures, then customize them with different facial features, outfits and festive accessories. More than 90,000(!) Amazon shoppers snagged a set in the past month, and I can see why: They're an activity and decoration all in one. The kit comes with three ornament loops, so you can hang 'em on the tree once completed to bask in your little builder's handiwork. $19 at Amazon Explore More Buying Options $13 at Walmart$8 at Target

Amazon Goopow Kids Camera $26 $37 Save $11 You're always saying that you'd love to see the world from your kid's eyes — and, well, now you'll be able to. They'll be able to snap photos and videos for up to two hours straight, which they can later customize with colorful filters and frames. This comes pre-loaded with a 32GB SD card — you can help them import their pictures to your computer, so they can print them for all to see! Choose from six protective covers, from a pink cat (shown here) to a blue dino. All of 'em are on sale for up to 30% off during Cyber Monday, but prices vary. $26 at Amazon

Amazon Mynt3D Super 3D Pen $28 $40 Save $12 Lowest price of the year Turn basic doodles into 3D creations. Crank up the speed to fill something in or dial it back when working on itty-bitty details. More than 30,000 Amazon shoppers picked up a pen last month, with one customer raving that the "possibilities are endless" and "you get so much for the price." Get this kit, which includes a pen, charging cable and three colors of plastic filament, for less than $30. That's the lowest price we've seen since last Cyber Monday! Save $12 Lowest price of the year $28 at Amazon

Amazon Throw Throw Burrito $9 $25 Save $16 Like Dodgeball, but with squishy burritos. The rules are simple: Deal out cards, pass 'em around the table and try to get three of a kind. If a player gets three burrito cards, they grab the plushies at the center of the table and mimic the action on their cards — a burrito duel, brawl or all-out war. Whoever gets hit by a burrito loses points. It's chaotic, highly competitive and a whole lot of fun for the whole family (ages 7 and up). Grab it now for an all-time low price, then bust it out after the Christmas festivities wrap. $9 at Amazon Explore More Buying Options $15 at Walmart$25 at CVS Pharmacy

Amazon Educational Insights GeoSafari Jr. Kidnoculars $8 $15 Save $7 The weather outside is frightful, but when it's more delightful, send your little ones outside to explore with these kid-friendly binoculars. The eyepiece is bigger than most (about 3x the size of others), so they can comfortably look through the magnified lens. One five-star fan said they were a major "parent win." "He was able to look at everything from leaves and rocks to butterfly wings with a closer view. Plus they are light enough for him to carry without complaining," they continued. Get 'em for nearly half off. $8 at Amazon

Amazon Shashibo Shape Shifting Box $18 $26 Save $8 with Prime With every fold, this plastic cube will take a new shape — quite literally. Transform it into a star, triangle or one of the other 70-plus shapes. "The fact that it is also magnetized is really neat as it allows some of the odd combinations to actually stick together and form free-standing structures," one proud puzzler raved. Grab a box for 33% off, then get ready to enjoy hours of peace and quiet while they put this puzzle to work. That makes it a gift for you, wouldn't ya say? Save $8 with Prime $18 at Amazon

