I scrolled through the 1,000+ best Walmart deals — here's what I'd actually buy

Do you like being clued into the zeitgeist? Being thought one of the cool kids? Appearing pop-culture-relevant? Having something to say around the proverbial water cooler? Well, then, you'd better get cracking, what with the Academy Award noms being unveiled last week and the Super Bowl within shouting distance. If you don't want to drop the ball on the big day (i.e., February 9) or be A Complete Un-know-er on Oscar night (March 2), you've got some serious boning up to do, and these best Walmart deals can help.

First and foremost, you'll want a killer TV to catch all the gridiron action and the buzz-worthy flicks now streaming — that'd be this 65" Vizio smart set, now just $328. As you'll be putting in a lot of hours shuttling back and forth from the couch to the kitchen, we don't want your tootsies to get chilly — well, believe it or not, you can score these Dearforms chenille slippers for a ridiculous $5. Of course, if you're really lazy, you can whip up a day's worth of crunchy goodness right in the living room with this portable Ninja air fryer, now a very tasty $98.

You get the idea, right? Good. So don't blame us if a couple weeks from now you don't know your nickel defense from Nickel Boys, Tom Brady from Adrien Brody, or an audible from Anora.

Top Walmart weekly deals:

Best Walmart weekly deals: 70% off or more

Walmart Inse Cordless 6-in-1 Vacuum $80 $320 Save $240 Don't let its slim profile fool you: This cordless wonder has a powerful motor that provides the intense suction you need to pick up all that dirt, pet hair, dust and debris from carpets, hardwood floors, tile and more. When fully charged, it will give you up to 40 minutes of nonstop cleaning — ample time to give the entire house a once-over. The Yahoo reader-favorite is down to $80, which is pretty close to the lowest price I've seen it. $80 at Walmart

Walmart Fantaslook Plaid Flannel Shirt $13 $70 Save $57 Your winter wardrobe isn't complete without this plaid button-down shirt. It has a slightly oversize fit and a curved hem to flatter a variety of shapes, and it's ideal for layering with tees and jackets. Plus, it comes in 17 plaid shades and patterns — and it's as little as just $13. (And yes, that means you can buy more than one color!) $13 at Walmart

Walmart Hoofun Electric Spin Scrubber $27 $100 Save $73 The cleaning has to get done, but you can give your weary arms a break by letting this nifty doodad do all of the hard work. Its bristles spin at a rate of up to 400 rotations per minute to bust away grime from grout, the tub and pretty much anywhere that could use a deep clean. It comes with seven heads for targeting different areas of your home — and at over 70% off, it's a no-brainer. $27 at Walmart

Walmart Tripcomp Hardside Luggage Set, 3-Piece $90 $300 Save $210 If you're gearing up for an exciting adventure in 2025, it's only right that you treat yourself to some stylish new luggage. This set includes spacious suitcases that you can use for weekend getaways and multi-nation odysseys alike. There are several colors to choose from, all of which feature smooth wheels and durable exteriors that can handle being ruffed around by TSA. $90 at Walmart

Walmart Cshidworld Massage Gun $26 $100 Save $74 Sore, achy muscles happen to the best of us — but that doesn't mean you should have to just deal. Since shelling out for a masseuse can get costly, many people are turning to massage guns. While these handy devices can be a huge help, they tend to come with a high price tag. Lucky for you, I found one that marked down to just $26. Flip through nearly 100 speeds and 10 massage heads to find the level of targeted relief you need. $26 at Walmart

Best Walmart weekly deals: $10 or less

Walmart HotHands Super Warmers, 3-Pack $3 $10 Save $7 We're all reaching for supplemental warmth this time of year. When gloves alone won't do the trick, reach for something a little warmer — literally. In this case, HotHands Super Warmers. These handy helpers (sorry) are great to stock up on, particularly at this price. Originally $10 for a three-pack, these must-have accessories are just $3 now. $3 at Walmart

Best Walmart weekly deals: Tech

Walmart Apple AirPods Pro 2 $199 $249 Save $50 Big ears? Small ears? No problem. These state-of-the-art Pros also provide a special ear-tip fit test so you can find which size is best for you and your ear shape. Whether you’re braving the cold on a run or curling up indoors listening to your favorite podcast or audiobook, these earbuds deliver premium sound without breaking the bank. At this price, it's the perfect time to snag them. $199 at Walmart

Walmart Apple iPad (10th Generation) $299 $449 Save $150 If you've had an iPad on your wishlist, this is the most recent version and it's on rare sale. As the unofficial Goldilocks of tech (less bulky than a laptop but larger than a smartphone ... making it "just right"), this tablet keeps you connected on the go or at home, and you can use it for everything from reading books to taking notes to watching videos. Our tech editor named this the best tablet for 2025, owing to its "under-the-hood improvements, including a faster processor, more RAM (4GB instead of 3GB), Bluetooth 5.0 (up from 4.2) and a USB-C charging port." $299 at Walmart

Walmart HP Chromebook 14-Inch Laptop $192 $399 Save $207 Need a sleek little laptop for tasks like web browsing and word processing? We've found one for an equally sleek little price. Features include an anti-glare display, 4GB RAM, 128GB flash storage and up to 12 hours of battery life. $192 at Walmart

Walmart Onn 65-inch Class 4K LED Roku Smart Television $298 $348 Save $50 A 65-inch smart TV for under $300? Yep, it's real — and it's spectacular. This offering from Onn has 4K ultra-high definition and easy access to your favorite movies, shows, apps and more thanks to the built-in Roku interface. It even works with a variety of smart home setups, including Apple Home, Amazon Alexa and Google Home. $298 at Walmart

Walmart Roku Express HD Streaming Device $17 $29 Save $12 Don't want to shell out big bucks for a new TV? No worries — you can upgrade your home theater for just $17 with this Roku streamer. Just plug it into your TV and connect to your Wi-Fi, and you'll be bingeing your way through the brrr-est months of the year. $17 at Walmart

Walmart Apple Watch Series 10 $375 $399 Save $24 Been waiting for the perfect Apple Watch deal? Congrats — today’s your day. This wearable does it all, from tracking steps and sleep to taking calls and streaming your favorite tunes. And now, it’s at its lowest price ever. It’s time to give your wrist the upgrade it deserves. $375 at Walmart

Best Walmart weekly deals: Outdoor

Walmart Untimaty 6-Inch Mini Chainsaw $36 $60 Save $24 Windy winter storms are here, and sometimes the resulting fallen branches are a bit too large to be cut down to size by hand. This chainsaw is lightweight and simple to use, but don't let the demure size fool you. With a 6-inch blade, it has more than enough cutting power to take on most jobs. The handle comes with a rubberized grip that makes it easy to hold, even with just one hand, as well as a lock button so you don't accidentally start things up while carrying it. $36 at Walmart

Walmart Avapow Car Battery Jump Starter $59 $180 Save $121 'Tis the season for frozen car batteries, which is why this jump starter — now discounted a whopping 70% — can truly be a lifesaver. It comes with intelligent clamps that will notify you if there are any issues and LED lights so you can see at night. It also works as a strobe light or an SOS light in an emergency and as a power bank for your electronic devices. $59 at Walmart

Walmart Litheli Cordless Snow Shovel $85 $150 Save $65 with coupon Shoveling snow the old-school way can be exhausting, not to mention nearly back-breaking. With an electric option like this one, you'll have a whole lot of help cleaning up after Mother Nature's latest onslaught. It weighs just 8.8 pounds, meaning you can quickly clear your driveway, sidewalks, patios and more with less strain — the shovel will leave a 12-inch clearing path and blow snow up to 20 inches away. Save $65 with coupon $85 at Walmart

Best Walmart weekly deals: Kitchen

Walmart Keurig K-Express Essentials Single Serve Coffee Maker $35 $59 Save $24 You'll be able to whip up a cup with ease using this single-serve brewer from the java experts at Keurig. With push-button convenience, you'll be kicking back with your favorite coffee (or other K-Cup beverage) in minutes, no prep necessary. A generously sized 36 oz. water reservoir means you won't have to refill every time you brew, and you can make cups back-to-back without any time wasted waiting to reheat. $35 at Walmart

Walmart Carote Nonstick Cookware Set, 8-Piece $60 $130 Save $70 Preparing homemade meals is much more enjoyable when you're not cooking with scratched, gunky pots and pans. If yours are ready to be replaced, you don't have to spend a fortune. These are made with induction-ready granite, so they're safe for all stovetops — plus, they're nonstick, so they're great for any home chef. $60 at Walmart

Walmart Ninja Crispi 3-in-1 Portable Cooking System $98 $119 Save $21 Suffering from the scourge of soggy fries? Not with this small but powerful air fryer that you can use anywhere from the kitchen to your desk. It quickly crisps your favorite crunchy creations by rapidly circulating hot air, leaving you with delicious wings, veggies and more. And unlike traditional frying methods, you don't have to rely on oil for that same crunchy outside. $98 at Walmart

Best Walmart weekly deals: Home

Walmart Dyson V7 Advanced Cordless Vacuum Cleaner $280 $400 Save $120 If you've been dyin' to try a Dyson, now would be a great time to snag this lightweight dust destroyer, considering it's $120 off. It can run for up to 40 minutes before needing a recharge, and because it's cordless, you won't have to look for a free outlet each time to move it to a different room. Oh, and it comes with several cleaning attachments, has a whole-machine filtration system and is effective on both hard and carpeted flooring. $280 at Walmart

Walmart Dreo Space Heater $31 $41 Save $10 with coupon Freezing your butt off? 'Tis the season. Turn up the temperature with this bestselling portable space heater. Thanks to its compact size, you can keep it under your desk or place it by your feet while you watch TV at home to warm up in seconds. As for safety, it has an innovative tilt-detection sensor that improves accuracy and reliability for better tip-over protection. Save $10 with coupon $31 at Walmart

Walmart Shark Navigator Lift-Away ADV Upright Vacuum $119 $189 Save $70 If there's one type of Shark we're always happy to run into, it's one that's on sale. Complete with a HEPA filter, this bad boy effortlessly sucks up dust bunnies, hugs tight corners and has an anti-allergen seal. Just take it from this five-star reviewer: "I've had so many high-priced, bulky sweepers that don't even hold a candle to the Shark Navigator. I love how you can just flip a switch to the floor position and it doesn't kick the dirt back or move it around — it actually sucks it right up!" $119 at Walmart

Walmart Clara Clark 4-Piece Sheet Set, Queen $18 $37 Save $19 If you want to feel like you're sleeping on bedding worthy of a luxe hotel, these linens will get you there. They're cool and breathable (so long, night sweats!), not to mention pill- and snag-resistant. Another plus? Their deep-pocketed design fits mattresses up to 16 inches thick, so you won't have to worry about the corners flying off in the middle of the night. Available in 49 colors. $18 at Walmart

Best Walmart weekly deals: Style

Walmart Skechers Summits Slip-On Sneakers $40 $65 Save $25 Determined to "get in your steps" in 2025? There's no better incentive than a pair of comfy, all-day walking shoes. These Skechers slip-ons have a soft, breathable mesh upper and memory foam insole for cushioning and support. Wide-width options ensure a cozy fit for everyone. $40 at Walmart

Walmart Fantaslook Color Block Sweatshirt $14 $70 Save $56 This oversize sweatshirt is destined to be your wintertime BFF. It's cozy and chic, and up for lounging around the house or running errands. Pair the bestseller (which comes in 14 shades, including neutrals and brights) with jeans or leggings. "The white on the neckline and sleeve cuffs make it really stand out," wrote a fan. $14 at Walmart

Walmart Beranmey Cozy Platform Fuzzy Slippers $18 $50 Save $32 Slippers are essential winter footwear, and these babies are super similar to everyone's favorite Ugg slippers. Instead of paying $110, however, these'll run you about the price of a movie ticket. All colors are on sale, including brown, black and light cream. There's also an antislip sole for the days you want to wear them out of the house. $18 at Walmart

Best Walmart weekly deals: Beauty

Walmart Nexpure 1,800-Watt Professional Ionic Hair Dryer $36 $42 Save $6 In the world of hair dryers, the Dyson Supersonic is considered to be the gold standard, but it comes with a $430 price tag. This alternative from Nexpure is a mere fraction of the price but still helps you get a sleek, salon-worthy blowout. It has ionic technology to reduce frizz and ramp up the shine as hair dries, giving you a smooth look. It also boasts 1,800 watts to help you get the level of wind power you want. $36 at Walmart