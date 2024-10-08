I scrolled through thousands of Prime Day home deals — these are the 25 best

Hooray, Amazon's October Prime Day is here! The mega-retailer's fall version of its highly anticipated sale, officially known as Amazon Big Deal Days, is packed with deep discounts on top brands for two days. And while some of our deals writers are focused on beauty, fashion and tech, I've made it my mission — scrolling for hours and combing through thousands of markdowns — to find the best home deals for refreshing every room.

In this guide: Prime Day vacuum deals | Prime Day bedding deals | Prime Day kitchen deals | Prime Day cleaning and organization deals | Prime Day bathroom deals | Prime Day deals on outdoor essentials

Best Prime Day deals: Vacuums and carpet cleaners

Amazon Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum $349 $470 Save $121 Hate lugging a heavy vacuum up and down your stairs? You won't have to with this cordless vac — the sleek design is a major upgrade from bulky dirt-busters of yore. It transforms into a handheld for cleaning furniture and higher surfaces, and a filtration system traps allergens such as pet dander. Score this household helper (one of Yahoo editors' picks for this year's best vacuums) for its lowest price since Black Friday. "Very pleased with this truly lightweight cordless vac," said one Amazon reviewer. "Could not believe how much it picked up on the first try and I am a robot vac addict, so my floors always look (and I thought were) spotless." $349 at Amazon

Amazon Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Cleaner $82 $124 Save $42 This small-but-mighty sucker, a viral fave for a while now, targets unsightly spots, minimizes odors and more on both carpets and upholstery in a perfectly portable way. At under 10 pounds, it's on the lighter side for a deep cleaner, and it's versatile enough to use on furniture — even car interiors. Plus, the 15-foot cord is long enough to keep you from having to find a new outlet every five minutes. This set comes with the Little Green, a 3-inch tough stain tool, a HydroRinse self-cleaning hose tool, a spraying crevice tool, a trial size 8-ounce Spot and Stain with Febreze formula and a one-year limited warranty. You can snag it for nearly 35% off, which is just about as low as it usually goes on sale for. Check out our full Bissell Little Green review for more. $82 at Amazon

Amazon ThisWorx Car Vacuum Cleaner 2.0 $23 $38 Save $15 with code Yes, it might technically be for your car, but kitchen crumbs are no match for this wildly popular handvac (on sale for nearly 40% off with Yahoo's exclusive code 15WorxPBDD15). You'll be able to destroy all evidence of late-night cereal snacking, thanks to its three detailing attachments and handy LED light. It's also got a 16-foot cord for reaching across the room, and at a mere 2.6 pounds, you won't have to put your arms through a workout while you use it. Check out our full ThisWorx Car Vacuum review for more. Save $15 with code Copied! 15WorxPBDD15 $23 at Amazon

Best Prime Day home deals: Bedding

Amazon Ugg Whitecap Throw Blanket $56 $98 Save $42 with coupon Scoop up one of Ugg's top-selling fleece blankets for over 40% off during October Prime Day. It's oversize (70" by 50") so you can almost totally cover a queen-size bed or snuggle up with your sweetie on the sofa in it. While it's extra plush — it almost looks like faux fur — this blanket is machine-washable and comes in a range of colors. "This blanket is amazing," said one happy reviewer. "Super soft, super warm and looks amazing on any bed. I've had blankets like this one that shed, are itchy and don't keep you warm. When I bought this blanket, I felt like I finally found the perfect blanket." Save $42 with coupon $56 at Amazon

Amazon Bedsure Comforter Duvet Insert, Queen $19 $43 Save $24 with Prime | Lowest price ever According to our trackers, this queen-size comforter in classic white is down to its all-time best price. Plus, it has tens of thousands of five-star ratings to back it up. It's designed to be an all-season blanket and has a soft poly microfiber shell with down alternative filling. It smartly features a box-stitch construction, which helps keep the filling evenly distributed and gives you that cloud-like feeling all around. Because this comforter comes with loops attached to its sides, you can use it as a duvet insert. And to make things really convenient, it's machine-washable and dryer-friendly. "Best sleep in a long time," wrote one impressed buyer. "Not too thick, not too light. Didn't wake up feeling too hot either. I slept so well, I slept through my alarm and ended up late for my class. ... Kept the fluffiness after the first wash too, like a cloud! 10/10 would be late for class again." Check out our full Bedsure Comforter review for more. Save $24 with Prime | Lowest price ever $19 at Amazon

Amazon Bedsure Super Soft Cozy Blanket $12 $16 Save $4 with Prime Pick up one of Amazon's top-selling throw blankets at an incredible price. This lightweight luxury is incredibly soft and warm, and it comes in a wide range of colors. It also comes in a few sizes, from your standard throw to California king. "I purchased several of these and they hold up very well if you follow the label washing instructions," shared a fan. "Very soft and cozy. I will never buy another blanket that has to be dried on air fluff/no heat and then hung up to air dry! Such a pain. These come out great and soft in the dryer on low heat. Some are for me some are for my cats! They also approve." Save $4 with Prime $12 at Amazon

Amazon King Koil Pillow Top Queen Air Mattress with Built-In Pump $111 $170 Save $59 with Prime If you're going to be hosting this upcoming holiday season and need an extra bed, pick up this plush air mattress while it's on sale for one of its best prices all year. It's easy to inflate, thanks to its built-in high-speed pump which fills it in two minutes. It's 20 inches high, so it's easier to get in and out of than a standard floor air mattress, and it has air-filled "coils" inside to provide back support. Your guests may never want to leave! "I am so glad I purchased this air mattress. It is well worth the money spent," confirmed one customer. "The bed itself is higher than most, which is good for getting in and out of. I also really like how quickly it inflates/deflates. In fact, I ended up sleeping on the air mattress and found it to be very comfortable. It held its air and was easy getting on and off." Save $59 with Prime $111 at Amazon

Best Prime Day home deals: Kitchen

Amazon Ninja Blender Mega Kitchen System $120 $200 Save $80 Ninja blenders are incredibly powerful (and much less expensive than, say, a Vitamix) — even more so when they're marked 40% off! It comes with three cups you can use to blend all sorts of tasty concoctions. Use its 72-ounce blender jar for big batches of smoothies, soups and sauces. Its 16-ounce Nutri Ninja Cups are ideal for personal-size drinks (just pop on the lids to take them to go) and its 8-cup food processor is ideal for speeding up dinner prep. "This is an extremely powerful blender," wrote one Amazon shopper. "Was making smoothies in my old blender and it was an effort, to say the least. Now, just add the ingredients, blend away, and the smoothie is perfect. No chunks. Liquifies anything I have put in. ... If you are switching from an underpowered blender, this will feel like the difference between a bicycle and motorcycle." $120 at Amazon

Amazon Henckels 15-Piece Knife Set with Block $140 $345 Save $205 This knife set from Zwilling J.A. Henckels is durable, versatile and beloved by real chefs. It comes with a chef's knife, utility knife, paring knives, six steak knives, kitchen shears and a honing steel to keep them sharp. Plus, the wooden block serves as storage, and the knives are dishwasher-safe. It's no wonder this set is an Amazon No. 1 bestseller backed by some 13,000 five-star reviews. But we are surprised by how good this discount is, even if the original price is a bit exaggerated. "We cook a lot and these knives ... are like cutting through butter. I would highly recommend them," said one home chef. $140 at Amazon

Amazon Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker $60 $100 Save $40 Enjoy a cup of coffee in bed if you please with the incredibly compact Keurig K-Mini. And when we say compact, we mean it: It's just under 5 inches wide, so it doesn't take up much room on your countertop. However, it's a single-serve machine, meaning you have to pour water into it each time you want to use it. Some people aren't into that, but it ensures you have a truly fresh cup of joe every single time. Get it while it's 40% off this Prime Day. More than 78,000 Amazon shoppers give it a five-star rating, with one person calling it the "perfect way to start the morning." They continued: "The Keurig is so unbelievably easy to use. Just pour some water into the back, pop in a K-cup and press the button. Thirty seconds later, you have a fresh, hot cup of coffee." $60 at Amazon

Amazon Crock-Pot 7-Quart Oval Manual Slow Cooker $27 $50 Save $23 with coupon In the market for a new slow cooker? Get this trusty Crock-Pot while it's marked down to its lowest price since the spring. You can use it to make all your favorite soup, stew and braised meat recipes with little-to-no effort. "This Crock-Pot is perfect!" exclaimed a five-star fan. "You don't need anything fancy to get the job done! Very reasonable in price, easy to clean, very durable and cooked our chicken perfectly. A must-have for your kitchen!" Save $23 with coupon $27 at Amazon

Amazon Ninja Max XL Air Fryer XL, 5.5-Quart $110 $170 Save $60 Make food nice and crispy (even if it's just leftovers) with Ninja's 5.5-quart Max XL air fryer. In addition to air frying in its basket, you can bake, reheat and dehydrate food. The buttons are pretty intuitive too, so you can use it right out of the box with no issues. "I'm lazy when it comes to cooking. This air fryer was so easy to use that it actually made me cook more," said one customer. "It's very sleek and performs well. Buttons are very responsive and it does what it advertises." $110 at Amazon

Best Prime Day home deals: Cleaning and organization

Amazon Khelfer Electric Spin Scrubber $40 $70 Save $30 | Editor-approved This top-selling tub, tile and floor scrubber is great for power washing a bathroom, kitchen, walls and more. It has a long, extendable handle and comes with six brush heads, plus the rechargeable battery lasts for up to two hours. It's lightweight too, so it's not hard to lift high or carry from room to room — and it's Yahoo editor-approved. "Best cleaning purchase I've ever made," gushed a user. "Wow, just wow. I have a messed-up back, and this baby has let me stay cleaning again! The extend feature is absolutely amazing. Doesn't take long to charge, and a charge lasts several uses. Plenty of attachments included, and additional ones can be easily found here on Amazon. If I could I'd give this six stars." Save $30 | Editor-approved $40 at Amazon

Amazon Fab Totes Storage Bags, 6-Pack $22 $42 Save $20 with Prime and coupon | Editor-approved These aren't your old-school plastic storage containers. These bin-bag hybrids are durable and structured enough to keep contents safe and protected. A transparent window lets you see what's inside. And they're stackable, so they help you make the most of every square foot. Each bag has a storage capacity of 60 liters — plenty of room for off-season clothing, fluffy bedding, piles of random accessories and more. Make sure you clip the on-page coupon for the best discount! "I was very surprised by how this fabric storage container holds its shape. I was also surprised at how much it holds," said a happy reviewer. "I used them to store blankets, beach towels and comforters. They also stack nicely. I really like that the sides are clear so you can see inside without opening them." Check out our full Fab Totes Storage Bags review for more info. Save $20 with Prime and coupon | Editor-approved $22 at Amazon

Amazon Morento H13 Air Purifier $84 $220 Save $136 with Prime and coupon Air purifiers can do a lot — suck allergens and other gunk out of your air, get rid of gross smells and just generally freshen up your space. The H13 features a HEPA filter, which is considered the gold standard of air purifiers, to tackle up to 99.97% of airborne particles as small as 0.3 microns. That means dust, pollen, bacteria, mold and more are all targeted. An infrared sensor monitors your air in real time and adjusts the fan speed to clean it faster if needed. If the air around your machine isn't up to par, the display screen will turn yellow or red until it's better. Amazon shoppers give it a thumbs-up. "We've run it every day since we received it, and already we can tell a huge difference in the air quality," wrote a fan. "It's helped filter out any dust from the cat litter, and has helped with any smells. The night mode is a must, as it still purifies air, but it's almost inaudible." Save $136 with Prime and coupon $84 at Amazon

Amazon Handy Laundry Wool Dryer Balls, Pack of 6 $11 $20 Save $9 with Prime These all-natural dryer balls are made of 100% New Zealand wool to help soften your laundry and cut down on static, so you can take harsh chemical softeners and dryer sheets out of your laundry room for good. When you toss a few into your dryer, they help break up any heavy clothes, towels or sheets so they can dry properly. The wool can also suck out the water and condensation from inside your dryer and improve the airflow, helping cut down on total drying time (and energy bills!) Score a set of six for just $11, one of its lowest prices of the year. "First-time customer trying these wool dryer balls. Sooo glad I bought them!" gushed a convert. "They work. Clothes come out wrinkle-free, mostly, and soft. Huge plus: no more artificial smelly softener infiltrating my clothing and linens. Highly recommend!" Save $9 with Prime $11 at Amazon

Amazon Rubbermaid Reveal Power Scrubber $20 $26 Save $6 | Editor-approved If you can't seem to get your tile grout clean, try this little scrubber — it's like an electric toothbrush, but for cleaning. It does practically all of the heavy lifting with its oscillating head, which scrubs 60 times per second. It also has two cleaning modes — a pulsing motion or continuous scrubbing — and its small design means it'll fit into all of those corners, nooks and crannies that would likely be neglected with a larger brush. Amazon shoppers and Yahoo editors who have tried it are impressed. "I never write reviews — but I had to write about this amazing little tool," declared a satisfied customer. "I just bought a new house and wasn't going to replace kitchen and bathroom floors. I spent an hour or so with this little tool and some grout cleaner, and my old kitchen floors look alive again. I'm shocked. And very, very happy." Save $6 | Editor-approved $20 at Amazon

Best Prime Day home deals: Bathroom

Amazon Hopopro 5-Mode High Pressure Shower Head $14 $30 Save $16 with Prime If you struggle with getting enough water pressure without the extra water usage, this high-flow showerhead is designed to make it feel like you're rinsing off in a rainforest. The 4.1-inch head provides a broader coverage area and gives you all the sensations of standing under a tropical waterfall without having to hop on a plane. Made with corrosion-resistant chrome, it also comes with a built-in water filter and has a self-cleaning nozzle that prevents mineral build-up — that means nothing can get between you and your rejuvenating shower. "Holy gosh to goodness," shared a five-star fan. "That rain mode is nothing short of heavenly! I just want to be in the shower all day and night now. Addictive, yes! Be warned!" Snag it while it's over half off! For just $14, you can make your shower feel more luxurious (or at least make getting all of the conditioner out of your hair a bit easier). Save $16 with Prime $14 at Amazon

Amazon Smiry Memory Foam Bath Mat $9 $12 Save $3 with Prime Is your bathmat a dingy mess? Well, we should fix that. This ultra-plush cushion absorbs water quickly, meaning you won't be as likely to slip and slide on your tile floor. It's made of a high-density memory foam that feels like heaven to stand on while drawing water away from your skin via a layer of soft flannel velvet. A nonskid bottom helps ensure the mat doesn't go slipping around the bathroom. We've only seen it on sale for a dollar less than its current price, and not very often, so you're getting a fab deal with this discount. "This floor mat is super soft, absorbent and cushy," said a shopper. "This mat lays flat and doesn't feel cheap. Would buy again!" Save $3 with Prime $9 at Amazon

Amazon Eudele Adhesive Shower Caddy, 5-Pack $17 $70 Save $53 with Prime This handy bathroom organizer set, over 75% off, includes two large shower caddies, two soap holders and a toothbrush holder. Got big bottles of shampoo? There's a caddy for that. Got a bar of soap? There's a caddy for that. Their adhesive backing means you can stick 'em to tile walls or other nonporous surfaces without breaking out any tools. And don't worry: The big ones can hold up to 40 pounds. "I am impressed with the strength of the adhesive," raved a buyer. "I actually moved the location twice, and the adhesive held up very well. I have a small shower and these are perfect." Save $53 with Prime $17 at Amazon

Best Prime Day home deals: Outdoor essentials

Amazon Saker Mini Chainsaw $29 $80 Save $51 with Prime and coupon | Editor-approved Yard in need of some heavy-duty pruning? This small but mighty chainsaw is powerful enough to take down tree branches, yet weighs under 2.5 pounds. Plus, this top-seller is cordless for even more convenience, and at over 60% off, this is one of the best prices we've seen it marked down to. One Yahoo editor gave it a try, writing, "While testing the Saker, I first noticed that it was very easy to hold in one hand. I also appreciated the safety features, including a safety lock that must be pressed before the saw activates. This gave me some comfort that it wouldn't just 'go off' if I squeezed it too tight while walking between locations. It's also easier to use than something like pruning shears, which can be heavy and unwieldy and take much longer to get the same job done." Check out our full Saker Mini Chainsaw review for more. Save $51 with Prime and coupon | Editor-approved $29 at Amazon

Amazon 100-Foot Expandable Garden Hose with 10 Function Nozzles $34 $200 Save $166 Get yourself a hose that can help you water every inch of your lawn, wash your car and more. It reaches 100 feet and its nozzle offers 10 functions, from full shower and mist to targeted jet stream. But let's chat about the price! Now normally, this hose retails for $60 (not $200, like Amazon may show now). Still, that makes it nearly half off and a great buy during Prime Day. "Flexible, lightweight hose that is very easy to use," said one shopper. "This garden hose has made my watering chores so much easier! Excellent quality and when the water is turned off and dispersed, it shrinks to 50% of its original length which makes it super easy to store on the included bracket. The nice thing about the bracket is that it hangs on your water spigot, so no need to drill a hole in your house for it." $34 at Amazon

