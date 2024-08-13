This ultra-fluffy find from Best Friends by Sheri supports and soothes my pup — and it starts at only $13!

If my dog, Frankie, a 4-year-old pit mix, had her way, she would spend every waking — and sleeping —minute glued to my or my husband's side. At night, she does cuddle in bed with us, but during the day, she has a different go-to napping spot: the Best Friends by Sheri Original Calming Donut Bed. Despite having her pick of the litter for dog beds (yes, we're those people, who have multiple dog beds for our one dog), Frankie almost always flops down on this fluffy creation. We've tried elevated dog beds, designer dog beds and orthopedic dog beds (she chewed the filling right up), and I swear, nothing compares to the relaxation she experiences on this round cuddler. After curled up in it for just a few minutes, she's out like a light.

And here's the thing: Frankie is a nervous dog who is downright petrified of new things. We recently got a new garbage can and for hours, she skulked around it, peeking at it warily from the corner of her eye. So you can imagine that I thought she might need an adjustment period when I brought home the Donut Bed. Not the case! She gave it a sniff, then hopped right in, resting her head on the elevated rim.

That was a couple of years ago, and the bed has held up amazingly well even though Frankie is what pet companies call a "power chewer" — lucky me! She has nibbled at the fabric and even tugged at it, but this is a nearly indestructible dog bed (I think the ultra-shaggy faux fur cover gets on her tongue and helps discourage chewing). We have the large size, and it's a breeze to clean: You just remove the polyfill cushioning at the base and around the edge and then toss the rest of the bed in the washing machine. It fluffs up beautifully.

At 60 pounds, Frankie is a big girl, and she likes to go from curling up and burrowing in the bed to stretching straight across it. She's not the only fan. The Donut Bed has more than 58,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, and I have to say, I'm not surprised.

My dog, Frankie, demonstrates her favorite ways to relax in this cozy cuddler. (Jessica Dodell-Feder/Yahoo)

"I read the reviews and thought this would be good for our nervous Chihuahua. It was like magic when we got it. She sleeps on it all the time and sleeps deeply," wrote one fan.

Big-pup parents agree with me that it's a great dog bed for large dogs, too: "One of my dogs is 120 pounds and never used any other dog bed. Once we got this dog bed, he never got out of it. It’s easy to wash, durable and fits him comfortably. It even holds its shape well. I cannot recommend this dog bed enough!" wrote another shopper.

Even cats seem to love this thing, which I really consider a win. As one reviewer put it, "We have several of these beds and our dogs (and often our cats) love snuggling up in them! They will curl up in a ball or stretch themselves out taking up as much space as they can. They definitely have some sweet dreams in this bed!"

As a home editor, design is really important to me and while this may not be the most stylish dog bed I've ever seen, it does come in multiple colors, including plenty of neutrals like gray, taupe and cream, so you can pick something to complement your house.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)