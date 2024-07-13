Ideal for balance and traction, these well-crafted poles help you keep your pace while strolling or climbing, on all sorts of terrain and in any weather.

Daily movement is key as we age. But we also need to take extra care to prevent injury. From blocks and bolsters for yoga to padding mats for sit ups to trekking poles for the great outdoors, the right props can give extra support to daily activities, helping with alignment and strength-building — and keeping injuries at bay. Trekking poles, in particular, can be the MVP of your daily walks — and they aren't just for hikers. Walking with a pair can protect your knees, improve your posture, help with stability, improve your uphill efficiency and they can give your arms a bit of a workout to boot. In short, you need a pair of trekking poles! Thousands swear by this pair that you can get at Amazon's pre-Prime Day sale for as low as $28 when you apply the code 15TrailBuddy at checkout.

Amazon's sales extravaganza doesn't officially kick off until July 16, but loads of excellent early Prime Day deals have already dropped. To help you weed out the not-so-great sales, our team of shopping experts has been tracking prices all week — and we've even curated a list of don't-miss early Prime Day deals our editors are eyeing.

Why is it a good deal? 💰

The TrailBuddy Collapsible Hiking Poles have more than 48,000 five-star reviews on Amazon. Ideal for balance and traction, these well-crafted poles help you keep your pace while strolling or climbing, on all sorts of terrain and in any weather. Also, since they're lightweight and collapsible, they're super easy to store. With the discount, they may just be one of the best investments you make this year that you didn't even know you needed.

Why do I need this? 🧐

If you've been on a mission to get more active this year or just enjoy a good outdoor walk, these hiking poles may be more useful than you think. The TrailBuddy Poles are made from high-quality aluminum, with ergonomic cork handles. At the bottom are "snow fences," circular pieces that lend extra security on dirt, ice or snow, to help make you more sure-footed and prevent sliding around. The poles securely lock into place and can be extended up to 54 inches in seconds — so anyone in your home can use them. They also comes with a handy carrying case that keeps everything together.

Most importantly, though, the TrailBuddy Collapsible Hiking Poles can be an everyday companion, keeping you safe and agile. They currently come in eight colors with select hues currently on sale on Amazon.

For all ages and all seasons, these trek poles provide added security on all types of terrain. (Getty)

What reviewers say 💬

When a product has tens of thousands of reviews on Amazon, it's hard not to take notice. This is the case with the No. 1 best-selling TrailBuddy Poles. What's even more impressive, though, is that everyone from experienced hikers to casual walkers use them on a daily basis.

Pros 👍

Another satisfied hiker praised these poles for being "Sturdy and tough" adding that "They have been great for support for my joints! I've backpacked with them with a 46lb backpack and they were lifesavers for helping distribute weight. Sturdy and ergonomic. I've put them through a lot and they haven't failed me yet! Definitely worth the price! I am purchasing another set just to have for backup."

"I have bad knees and have greatly missed being up to go down the slope from our home to the lake without fear of losing my balance and falling," another impressed shopped shared. "These poles have made all of the difference in my ability to make the walk with confidence and with less pain."

Cons 👎

One con a shopper shared was related to the wrist strap. "I've adjusted the wrist straps to the same size opening on each pole, but the pads hit my hands on different places," wrote one hiker. "I tried putting the strap in upside down, that didn't work either. I wear fingerless gloves when hiking so it's not a tremendous bother to me, but the pads should rest in the same spot on both hands."

"Amazing set of trekking poles," shared another shopper. "I wish they made one that could be collapsible so they could fit inside smaller day hike packs but I still highly recommend it."

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

Your Prime Day Shopping Guide: See all of our Prime Day coverage. Shop the best Prime Day deals on Yahoo Life. Follow Engadget for Prime Day tech deals. Hear from Autoblog’s experts on the best Amazon Prime Day deals for your car, garage, and home, and find Prime Day sales to shop on AOL, handpicked just for you.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon home deals? Check these out:

Vacuums

Drecell Handheld Vacuum $34 $170 Save $136 See at Amazon

Electrolux Ergorapido Stick Vacuum $143 $199 Save $56 See at Amazon

Shark Robot Vacuum $300 $599 Save $299 See at Amazon

Kitchen

Instant Pot Duo Plus $75 $130 Save $55 See at Amazon

Calphalon Classic Self-Sharpening Knife Block Set $80 $180 Save $100 See at Amazon

Henckels 15-Piece Knife Set $130 $345 Save $215 See at Amazon

Cuisinart Deluxe Convection Toaster Oven $144 $180 Save $36 See at Amazon

Ninja Foodi Smart XL Pro 7-in-1 Indoor Grill/Griddle $180 $370 Save $190 See at Amazon

KitchenAid Classic Series 4.5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer $250 $330 Save $80 See at Amazon

Vitamix 5200 Blender $399 $500 Save $101 See at Amazon

Home

Handy Laundry Wool Dryer Balls, Pack of 6 $10 $20 Save $10 See at Amazon

Fiskars Garden Pruning Shears $14 $21 Save $7 See at Amazon

Rubbermaid Reveal Power Scrubber $17 $26 Save $9 See at Amazon

Budding Joy 90-Liter Large Storage Bags $17 $45 Save $28 with Prime and coupon See at Amazon

Cozsinoor Cooling Bed Pillows, Queen, 2-Pack $23 $120 Save $97 with Prime and coupon See at Amazon

Bedsure Comforter, Queen $25 $42 Save $17 See at Amazon