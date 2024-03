CBC

Ashutosh Jena, a PhD student at McGill University, takes photos of birds as a hobby, and that usually means those that sing rather than gobble. But he recently trained his lens on a couple of wild turkeys while snapping pictures in Montreal's Technoparc, located in the borough of St-Laurent. This is not a bird he would see back in his home country of India, and it's certainly not one he had seen in the wild before. "That excites me," he said, recounting his experience on Feb. 25. "This is a new