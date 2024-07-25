‘The ick’, ‘boop’ and ‘chef’s kiss’ added to Cambridge Dictionary

“The ick” is among the more than 3,200 words, terms and phrases added to the Cambridge Dictionary so far this year.

Meaning “a sudden feeling that you dislike someone or something or are no longer attracted to someone because of something they do”, the term has gained prominence online in recent years after being used on reality show Love Island.

Usage examples given by the dictionary include: “I used to like Kevin, but when I saw him in that suit it gave me the ick”, and “If you suddenly feel repulsed by someone you’re dating, that’s the ick talking”.

Another term often used on social media and in texts that has made it into the dictionary is “IYKYK” – an abbreviation for “if you know you know”, used to suggest there’s shared knowledge or a shared joke with the reader that others might not understand.

Also popular online, “chef’s kiss” was added too; it is used to describe something deemed perfect or excellent, and it also means the movement “in which you put your fingers and thumb together, kiss them, then pull your hand away from your lips” as a way of showing that you think something or someone is perfect or excellent.

“Language is dynamic, changing right along with technology and culture,” said Wendalyn Nichols, Cambridge Dictionary’s publishing manager. “Some new terms are added very quickly and others can take some time. We try to identify words and uses that have proven staying power, rather than adding ones that might be short-lived.”

The word “boop”, meaning a “gentle hit or touch” on a person’s or animal’s nose or head, “showing that you like them or as a joke”, was also added, as well as “face journey”, denoting a series of expressions appearing on someone’s face showing different emotions they are experiencing as a reaction to something.

Phrases and idioms added include “porch piracy” – the act of stealing parcels from outside people’s houses – and “go over to the dark side”.

A number of online gaming-related words now feature, including “speedrun” – meaning completing a video game or a part of one as quickly as possible, especially by taking advantage of any glitches – and “side quest” – a part of a game that has its own aim and story but is not part of the main game.

“These gaming-inspired words have also begun to influence how we talk about our offline lives, with speedrun and side quest also being used to mean ‘to complete something much faster than it is usually done’ and ‘an activity that is done in addition to another activity and is less important than it’, respectively,” said Colin McIntosh, Cambridge Dictionary programme manager.