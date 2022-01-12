Brooke Shields shares the ultimate '80s throwback photo with fans: 'Always been beautiful'

Brooke Shields gave fans the ultimate throwback photo on Instagram. (Image via Getty Images)

Brooke Shields is bringing fans back to 1981 — and we're here for it.

On Monday, the 56-year-old actress shared a stunning throwback photo of herself for her more than 1.3 million Instagram. In the photo, the then 16-year-old shows off her mega-watt smile and infamous brows.

"Monday mood," she captioned the photo alongside a camera emoji. "1981."

The "Blue Lagoon" star's post was met with praise from fans who found the photo "nostalgic" and thanked the mother-of-two for taking them back in time.

"This is such a reminder of how iconic she was. A beauty for the ages!" someone commented.

"Everyone had a crush on the woman in this photo," a fan said.

"Always been beautiful," another wrote.

"This is so nostalgic. Miss Shields was the OG heartthrob of the '80s. So gorgeous! Thank you for sharing," one person added.

"Prettiest woman of the '80s," another echoed.

While Shields may have been considered a knockout by fans, the star revealed it took years for her to love herself.

In an interview with Yahoo Life, Shields debunked the "misconception" that women lose their allure with age. According to Shields, women actually gain confidence with age and are therefore sexier than ever because of it.

“I live much more in my body now than I ever did," Shields said. "My body actually feels like it belongs to me. And I can't say that about my youth.”

The actress revealed it's a continuous work in progress for her to maintain confidence and love herself.

"It's not something that's easy,” the former supermodel continued. “Society doesn't make it easy for us. And then you've got social media, which doesn't make it easy.”

