Iconic Headphones From Beatles' Apple Recording Studios Set For Auction

Headphones famous from The Beatles' studio recordings are set for auction thanks to a former 18-year-old record company office assistant. In November 1970 Murray Macaulay started his dream job working for The Fab Four at the band’s very own Apple Records in London. Various errands brought him into close contact with the musical megastars he bought whisky and cigarettes for Ringo, guitar strings for George and delivered legal papers to John Lennon. His memorabilia includes a legal document - found in a bin - relating to the dissolving of the band’s partnership. In 1970 Paul McCartney sued Apple Corps Ltd as he felt his financial interests were not protected - the band then split in 1974. However, The Beatles’ impact has never dimmed, and nor have Murray’s memories, and at the age of 71 he’s decided to part with his mementoes. After gathering dust under his bed for more than 50 years, they will go under the hammer at the Hansons Richmond saleroom in London on April 27. The star lot, headphones from The Beatles’ recording studio, are guided at £2,000-£3,000.