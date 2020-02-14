The most iconic NBA All-Star sneakers of all time

Looking for more of the best deals, latest celebrity news and hottest trends? Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s daily newsletter, coming soon!

Unless you’re talking about Serge Ibaka’s artistic sense of style, we don’t often see the worlds of fashion and sports merge — but ask any sneakerhead and they’d argue otherwise.

What started decades ago as a status symbol popularized by b-boy culture has now evolved into a booming billion-dollar market referred to as “sneaker culture.” From expensive and exclusive kicks to new releases of Air Jordan Retros and fan-favourite collabs with Virgil Abloh, no other sport is more intertwined with “sneaker culture” than basketball.

In the days leading up to All-Star Weekend, searches on eBay for the LeBron “Monstar(launched Feb. 13) rose 148 per cent from the day the shoe was announced. Featuring multicolour accents of shimmering purple and orange, the sneaker pays homage to the 2021 release of the “Space Jam” sequel, where LeBron James will portray the fearless Looney Tunes leader.

While LeBron’s 9, X and 15 are some of the bestselling sneakers on eBay, Michael Jordan currently holds top spot with the Air Jordan 11. Breaking sales records year after year, the December release of the Air Jordan 11 Retro has proven to be one of the most significant shoe releases of the last four seasons. eBay’s pre-release drop of the “Bred” Jordan 11s (with the original colours from 1996) sold out in less than four minutes.

In honour of the NBA All-Star Weekend, a pinnacle time for highly-anticipated sneaker sales and drops, we look back at some of the most memorable All-Star sneakers.