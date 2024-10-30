Ideas wanted for new family attraction

North Lincolnshire Council said the new Discover attraction "will fuel children’s imaginations" [North Lincolnshire Council]

Residents are being invited to help shape a multi-million pound attraction opening in Scunthorpe next spring.

North Lincolnshire Council said Discover@2021, based at the former St John's Church, would feature a suspended dome that will display creations made by children and teenagers.

Council leader Rob Waltham said the local authority wanted to hear from "our young visitors and their families about what hands-on activities they want to see".

He added: "This is their space and by working together we can make sure Discover is a fun, inspiring place for all."

Discover will feature a series of interactive stations at which children can use their science, technology, engineering, art and maths skills to operate giant levers and solve puzzles.

Their creations will then be projected on to the dome and other projection surfaces in the space.

The council is working with Yorkshire-based visitor experience designers, The Creative Core, on the plans.

Anyone who wants to submit ideas and have their say can fill in an online survey.

