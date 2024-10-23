Idris Elba planning to move to Africa

The London-born actor has said he plans to move to Africa in the next few years to help boost the sub-Saharan film industry. Elba has previously expressed an interest in supporting Africa's film industry, having previously announced plans to open a film studio in Tanzania. Speaking to the BBC while attending the Africa Cinema Summit in Accra, Ghana, the Luther star revealed that the work he plans to do on the continent will eventually require him to relocate. "It's going to happen…”