Ikea is opening a new store on Roblox

If you love to spend hours wandering around Ikea, exploring the roomsets and definitely leaving with more than you intended to buy, how do you fancy working at a virtual Ikea store?

The Swedish retail giant is looking for Ikea lovers and loyal customers to work for them on the gaming platform Roblox – and it's a paid opportunity. If it sounds like your dream job or you’re already a keen gamer, here’s everything you need to know about the Ikea and Roblox collaboration...

Launching on 24th June, ‘The Co-Worker Game’ will allow players to immerse themselves in the working world of Ikea without needing to step a foot outside their door. The role is fully virtual and remote, meaning you could be based hundreds of miles from an Ikea store and still take part. The only condition is that candidates need to be over the age of 18 and live in the UK or Ireland.

From serving their world famous meatballs to helping customers with design queries, this is the brand’s first foray into mainstream gaming, with the virtual universe fully immersing users in the world of Ikea.



'We’re excited to be the first brand to launch paid work on Roblox to showcase how we do careers differently, bringing our unique careers philosophy to life,’ says Darren Taylor, country people and culture manager at Ikea UK and Ireland. ‘Our co-workers are able to change roles, switch departments, and grow in any direction they choose, both in the game or in the real world. There are many ways to learn and grow at Ikea, and that's what Ikea on Roblox is all about.’

IKEA

If this sounds right up your street, applications for the paid roles are open until 16th June, with virtual interviews for shortlisted applicants taking place between 14th and 18th June. The 10 virtual co-workers who are chosen will be paid £13.15 per hour, which is the current Ikea hourly rate of pay for a London-based employee.

Apply here

