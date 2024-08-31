Ilfracombe hosts its biggest maritime festival

Pirates will be among the visitors to Harbour Beach [Tim Lamerton]

Ilfracombe is to host a festival this weekend with family entertainment, a local food show and live music.

Organisers of the free to attend Sea Ilfracombe Maritime Festival on Saturday and Sunday say it will be the biggest yet.

The main festival site can be found on the Ropery Road car park which hosts two music stages, food stalls, bars, a craft market, hands-on crafting for children and bouncy play.

There are additional attractions this year at Pip & Jims Community Hall outside the harbour master's office, as well as pirates on Harbour Beach.

Follow BBC Devon on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.

Related stories

Related internet links