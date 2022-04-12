One of Amazon's most popular robot vacuums is on sale for under $200 right now

This robot vacuum with thousands of 5-star reviews is under $200 on Amazon. Image via Amazon.

There's no better time to think about your cleaning routine than spring. The season's change is the perfect opportunity to take stock of your home, plus the state of your appliances.

If your vacuum has seen better days, it may be time to upgrade to a new model like the ILIFE V5s Pro, 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum and Mop. This robotic vacuum takes the work out of sweeping and mopping your floors, and it's on major sale right now.

Normally retailing for $250, this popular Amazon Canada robot vacuum is now just $190.

The details

The ILIFE V5s Pro 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum and Mop features a two-in-one design. Not only does it feature powerful suction that lifts away away pet hair, dust and crumbs, but it also comes with a water tank that uses intelligent control for mopping hard floor surfaces.

Using the the simple scheduling remote, you can easily control your vacuum to suit your needs by setting a time for your vacuum to run. You can also program a dedicated cleaning schedule that fits your lifestyle and won't cause noisy disturbances when you don't want them.

This robot vacuum has a long-lasting battery that delivers up to 110 minutes of cleaning time on a single charge, plus a large dustbin. That means you can go longer between emptying out the vacuum, and spend more time enjoying your clean flooring.

What people are saying

This robot vacuum has racked up thousands of reviews from Amazon shoppers, and currently has a solid 4-star rating from customers.

One reviewer raved that their "floors have never been cleaner" than with the ILIFE vacuum. They also called this vacuum the "best money I’ve ever spent," saying that it helps keep floors looking clean and free from pet and kid messes.

"Cheaper than a Roomba and does more," said one reviewer.

Another pet owner added that this vacuum "sucks up all the hair and keeps on going" and works well to cut down on cleaning. They noted that it's "probably not ideal" if you have a lot of carpet, but it works well on "hard floors."

Others have also found that this vacuum wasn't as "smart" as some other models, and can get stuck if there are many obstacles within its pathway.

Verdict

If you're someone who is tired of vacuuming or can't lift and push your unit anymore, it may be time to give a robotic vacuum a try. The ILIFE is a great option for anyone who wants to try robot vacuums without paying a fortune — especially at its current Amazon sale price.

If you do have a room with lots of furniture that requires cleaning, you may just want to stay close by while the vacuum is running to help make sure that it doesn't end up stuck.

