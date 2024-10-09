I'm a 50+ beauty editor: Here are my best Prime Day anti-aging skin-care deals

Save up to 60% with these Amazon beauty sales on tried-and-true products from Sunday Riley, CosRx, CeraVe, RoC and more.

As a person who tests anti-aging skin care for a living, I get especially excited by October Prime Day — it's a time when I can scoop up all my favorite beauty products for a fraction of what I'd normally pay. My Prime Day strategy this year is simple: Stock up on the creams, serums and cleansers that keep my 51-year-old face looking as bouncy and youthful as possible, zeroing in on the products that will help firm a sagging neck, brighten under-eye circles or simply refresh my complexion overall.

As you scour Amazon, you'll find literally thousands of name-brand (and very much NOT name-brand) beauty products on sale. However, not all skin care is created equal, so here's what I'm looking for: formulations I trust, made with high-quality ingredients I recognize, with a track record of results. The Prime Day beauty deals below represent some of my all-time favorite products: Most are clinically proven or, at the very least, wildly well-reviewed.

The best Prime Day anti-aging skin care deals

Amazon CosRx Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence $13 $25 Save $12 with Prime This beloved snail mucin from CosRx is excellent for evening skin tone and making your face look softer and brighter overall. It's also won multiple awards, has over 54,000 five-star reviews on Amazon and has impressed most every beauty editor I know. After using it the first time (here's my full review), my face was noticeably dewier. Other reviewers have boasted about its ability to soothe, hydrate, repair and improve dull skin — all of which helps wrinkles look less deep and crepey. Save $12 with Prime $13 at Amazon

Embryolisse Embryolisse Lait-Crème Concentré Face Cream $22 $29 Save $7 A tube of this cult-fave cream sells every 5 seconds and you can see why: It's been around since the 1950s and is still a skin care staple in France where it's often cited as the secret to French women's amazing skin. Formulated with shea butter, aloe vera, beeswax and soy protein, this soothing moisturizer is an international sensation, beloved by models and makeup artists alike. Right now, you can scoop it up for 33% off — the lowest price I've seen all year. $22 at Amazon

Amazon Gold Bond Age Renew Neck & Chest Firming Cream $10 $16 Save $6 This is the cream you want if you're, like, "I think tightening creams are BS but I also want to believe they are true because I currently hate my neck." The Gold Bond firming cream is no frills but gets the job done (the job being tighter jowls and a less reptilian neck). The formula is lightweight and on the thin side but the product absorbs well and is gentle enough not to irritate sensitive skin. Note: You'll need to use it consistently for about a month to see results, and it won't, of course, magically make you appear 25, but being able to snag this ample size for less than 10 bucks makes this product worth a go. $10 at Amazon

Amazon Clinique Dramatically Different Moisturizing Lotion $24 $34 Save $10 with Prime Every quality skin-care routine requires a reliable moisturizer, and there's a reason this dermatologist-developed lotion is Clinique's No. 1 bestseller. The gentle formula is fast-absorbing and ultra-hydrating without feeling greasy, which may be why it's been a fail-safe face softener for generations of women. It's also versatile: lightweight enough for summer but emollient enough to keep skin supple even through winter's driest days. Scoop up this classic skin-care staple for 30% off. Save $10 with Prime $24 at Amazon

Amazon Olay Regenerist Micro Sculpting Cream $9 $11 Save $2 with coupon Would Drew Barrymore steer you wrong? The actress/talk show host is just one of thousands of fans of Olay's tried-and-true classic products, which include this coveted sculpting cream. The key here is hydration: So much of face and neck aging — including crepey skin — is caused by a loss of moisture, and this thick, almost viscous cream begins to add it back upon first use. It's infused with concentrated, moisturizing ingredients like hyaluronic acid, amino-peptides and vitamin B3, all of which help plump skin and reduce the signs of wrinkling and sagging. Women over 60 especially love this drugstore staple, proclaiming: "Great help for moisturizing, I will be 73 this month and, believe me, it really helps keep the wrinkles controlled by plumping up my skin." Look for the Olay that's both shipped and sold by Amazon to snag this coupon deal. Save $2 with coupon $9 at Amazon

Amazon Baimei Jade Roller and Gua Sha Set $6 $16 Save $10 with code There are loads of pricey treatments and potions meant to decrease facial puffiness, promote collagen growth and improve the texture of aging skin, but the ancient art of face rolling is the easiest, least expensive and arguably the most relaxing. This high-quality jade roller and face massager tool set has over 26,000 five-star reviews and, right now, it's nearly 40% off. Save $10 with code Copied! BMXSJR05 $6 at Amazon

Amazon Bliss Pumpkin Enzyme Face Mask $12 $18 Save $6 | Lowest price all year I love this product! This pumpkin enzyme mask has been a favorite of beauty editors for decades, and for good reason: It's a powerful at-home exfoliating treatment that truly wakes up your skin and gives it a serious glow. It uses enzymes from pumpkin, which are similar to alpha hydroxy acids like glycolic acid except a lot more gentle. This makes it an ideal exfoliant for those with more sensitive skin. Additionally, pumpkin is hydrating and packed with antioxidants like beta-carotene that can help nourish skin and soften wrinkles. This is the lowest price I've seen all year, and my favorite deal of the week. Save $6 | Lowest price all year Copied! with Prime $12 at Amazon

Amazon Weleda Skin Food $16 $19 Save $3 While it's not exactly meant as a face cream, this ultra-rich moisturizer is used for that purpose by most every seasoned beauty expert I know. It's extremely hydrating, packed with nourishing plant-derived ingredients and is especially good as a nighttime treatment for faces, hands, feet, necks and even the décolleté. $16 at Amazon

TATCHA Tatcha The Serum Eye Brightener Stick $34 $49 Save $15 This serum stick is the ideal delivery system for softening fine lines, prepping skin for makeup and targeting dry patches. It's made of 80 percent squalane — a known skin fortifier — and is also fragrance-free, cruelty-free plus dermatologist-tested. When we've tried this ultra-silky balm it's left behind a dewy finish to wherever it's been applied and it's beyond-amazing for smoothing the undereye area before applying concealer, to avoid makeup settling into fine lines. $34 at Amazon

Amazon SimplyVital Day & Night Collagen Neck Cream $20 $40 Save $20 with Prime My basic philosophy with neck creams is the same as with life: There's no such thing as a magic cure-all, but good habits help. SimplyVital's beloved collagen, retinol and hyaluronic acid treatment has gone viral on TikTok several times and has passionate fans across the internet, including over 8,000 five-star Amazon reviews. While no cream will physically lift sagging skin, with consistent use, this one will most likely improve the texture of your neck, reduce the appearance of fine lines and make the area less crepey and old-looking overall. It's made with 3% medical-grade retinol, which is respectably potent but gentle enough for beginners. It's also scent-free and comes in an ample size with a no-mess pump. I'd say it's worth a try if you're not loving your neck right now — particularly at 50% off. Save $20 with Prime $20 at Amazon

Amazon RoC Retinol Correxion Under Eye Cream $19 $30 Save $11 Another RoC star product, this low-cost retinol eye cream helps smooth crow's feet and brighten dark circles while also reducing puffiness and remaining gentle enough for sensitive skin. It's also among the most highly rated of all the eye creams, with more than 19,000 five-star Amazon reviews. It's dermatologist-recommended too. Right now is a good time to this effective cream a try — it's over 35% off. $19 at Amazon

Amazon CosRx Hyaluronic Acid Moisturizing Cream $15 $24 Save $9 Yes, CosRx is best known for popularizing snail mucin as discussed, but you shouldn't sleep on its other stellar products, including this intensely hydrating Hyaluronic Acid Moisturizing Cream. A favorite among the K-beauty crowd, this face cream packs and seals moisture into dry, dehydrated skin to prevent further hydration loss. I love this moisturizer for its lightweight, fast-absorbing formula and antioxidant ingredients. The texture is perfectly rich without being too heavy, and the product itself absorbs fast, all of which is why we named it one of the best anti-aging products of the year. Bonus points: In addition to hyaluronic acid, this cream contains vitamin tree water (also known as sea buckthorn), which is filled with vitamins, amino acids and fatty acids that help strengthen the skin barrier and increase hydration even more. The midrange price point is the cherry on top. $15 at Amazon

Amazon Garnier Micellar Cleansing Water, 2-Pack $17 $24 Save $7 with Prime I love Garnier's micellar water in general, but I especially love this iteration, which is perfect for aging faces. The no-rinse face cleanser works like a magnet to lift dirt and grime off your face while still conditioning and being extra gentle. This version also removes waterproof makeup without dragging or damaging your delicate under-eye skin (and, potentially, causing more wrinkles). Stock up now while you can with this truly good deal on two ample 13.5-ounce bottles. Save $7 with Prime $17 at Amazon

Amazon CeraVe Retinol Serum $19 $22 Save $3 with coupon If you're new to the retinol game or have dry skin, CeraVe's formula is an excellent place to start. It contains just a .3% concentration, which means it will be gentler and less drying than higher-potency products. It's also filled with skin-calming agents like niacinamide and moisturizing hyaluronic acid. Best of all, it's inexpensive enough to try without the guilt of making a major skin-care investment. Save $3 with coupon $19 at Amazon

Amazon Verso Skin Care Dark Spot Fix $60 $95 Save $35 We know retinol works reliably to reduce wrinkles but this Swedish brand's Dark Spot Fix does double duty: It's a skin-lightening treatment containing retinol 8, a stabilized vitamin A complex meant to be eight times more effective than conventional retinol but half as harsh. There's no data to support the company's claim here, but I can tell you this from experience: The formula is creamy, gentle and lightened a stubborn brown spot on my cheek I'd been annoyed by for years in just three weeks. Though no results will be as effective as a visit to the dermatologist, if you're dealing with mild hyperpigmentation, this is an at-home skin-care win — especially at this price. $60 at Amazon

Amazon Sunday Riley Good Genes All-in-One Lactic Acid Face Serum $68 $85 Save $17 If I had to pick one desert island beauty product (outside of sunscreen), it would have to be Sunday Riley's Good Genes. The lactic-acid treatment gently yet effectively exfoliates dull surface skin, promoting cell turnover and giving even the dreariest complexion a healthy, vibrant glow. It also smooths and plumps rough texture and clarifies an uneven tone. My skin never looks better than when I use this every night and, while this sale price still isn't cheap, a little goes a long way — I've had mine for months. $68 at Amazon

