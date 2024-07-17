I'm a 50+ beauty expert: these are my favorite Prime Day anti-aging skin care deals

Some of the best Prime Day deals on anti-aging skin care are from Drunk Elephant, Paula's Choice, Goop and RoC. (Amazon)

Prime Day is almost at an end, but — if you hurry — you still have time for major last-minute deals on anti-aging skin care staples, including many of my favorite products of all time. Having worked as a beauty editor for the past two decades, I know what to look for a big sale day like this: I'm scouring Amazon for high-quality products at steep discounts — especially sales on beauty must-haves I already use and love. What I'm searching for specifically are serums, exfoliators and sunscreens that contain ingredients — like retinol and vitamin C — that have been clinically proven to reduce the appearance of fine (and not so fine!) lines. I'm also picking up versatile, tried-and-true classics like Micellar Water that are good for my skin and that I always want to have on hand.

For most of my life, I was a anti—aging-product skeptic. In fact, I washed my face with bar soap until I was 45. But around my late 40s, as my skin began to seriously age, I started looking for ways to soften wrinkles, lighten dark spots and make my complexion look brighter and plumper overall. And I started to see that consistent use of certain products with specific formulations did, in fact, improve the signs that I was no longer 25.

The items here are among my favorites — a few even made it to our 2024 best anti-aging skin care list! Best of all, for Prime Day, they're all available now for a whole lot less than you'd normally pay — some at the best prices I've seen all year.

Prime Day deals on anti-aging skin care

Amazon RoC Retinol Correxion Under Eye Cream $19 $30 Save $11 If you're looking for a low-cost retinol eye cream to help with crow's feet and dark circles, this is for you. The wrinkle-smoothing lotion also reduces puffiness while being gentle enough for sensitive skin. Last, it's among the most highly-rated eye creams, with more than 19,000 5-star Amazon reviews. It's dermatologist recommended too. Right now it's more than 30% off — an ideal time to give this effective cream a try. $19 at Amazon

Amazon Dermora Golden Glow Under-Eye Patches, 20 Pairs $10 $14 Save $4 with coupon If your under-eyes are looking puffy, dark and tired, we're happy to report that there's an easy — and tres affordable — fix. Dermora's 24K Gold Eye Masks are formulated to reduce the appearance of dark circles and puffiness while making you feel like you're getting a spa treatment in your own home. And who can resist a shimmery skin-care find? Plus, you can grab a 20-pack for just $10. At 50 cents per treatment — that's enough to wake us right up! Made with real gold and ingredients like tea tree oil, glycerin, castor oil and collagen, these patches promise to revitalize your skin and reduce puffiness in 20 minutes. Save $4 with coupon $10 at Amazon

Amazon CeraVe Retinol Serum $10 $22 Save $12 If you're new to the retinol game or have dry skin, CeraVe's formula is an excellent place to start. It contains just a .3% concentration, which means it will be gentler and less drying than higher-potency products. It's also filled with skin-calming agents like niacinamide and moisturizing hyaluronic acid. Best of all, right now it's a full 50% off, making it inexpensive enough to try without the guilt of a major skin-care investment. $10 at Amazon

Amazon Baimei Jade Roller and Gua Sha Set $7 $16 Save $9 with Prime There are loads of pricey treatments and potions meant to decrease facial puffiness, promote collagen growth and improve the texture of aging skin, but the ancient art of face rolling is the easiest, least expensive and arguably the most relaxing. This high-quality jade roller and face massager tool set has almost 26,000 five-star reviews and, right now, it's more than 50% off. Save $9 with Prime $7 at Amazon

Amazon Hero Cosmetics Mighty Patch for Nose $13 $18 Save $5 Stubborn blackheads weirdly don't discriminate — they're often prevalent no matter if you're old or young. But these truly revolutionary patches help solve the problem fast, all while you sleep. Just apply, shuffle off to bed and let it do the hard work of clearing your pores while you sleep. In the morning, you'll be astonished when you see all the grime that was trapped inside. "Amazing" and "miraculous" are common themes among five-star reviewers. One happy reviewer said, "I was amazed! It was slightly annoying to have on at night, but when I woke up, all of those problem blackheads on my nose were either gone or loosened up. ... The patch is easy to remove and doesn't hurt at all, like some of the other nose strips. I'm so impressed!" Another reviewer called it "Seriously an unexpected miracle. ... Pore strips have always pulled a few [blackheads] out, but mostly just left a white film behind. I applied this clear plastic patch and went to sleep. [In the morning] I could see that about 75% of my blackheads/sebum were gone." $13 at Amazon

Garnier Garnier Micellar Cleansing Water $14 $24 Save $10 with Prime I love Garnier Micellar water generally, but I especailly love this iteration, which is perfect for aging faces in summer. The no-rinse face cleanser works like a magnet to lift dirt and grime off your face while still conditioning and being extra gentle. This version also removes waterproof makeup — like no-smear mascara, a warm-weather staple — without dragging or damaging your delicate undereye skin (and, potentially, causing more wrinkling). Stock up now while you can with this truly good deal on two ample 13.5 oz bottles. Save $10 with Prime $14 at Amazon

Amazon CosRx Hyaluronic Acid Moisturizing Cream $13 $24 Save $11 CosRx has helped popularize snail mucin as a skin-care ingredient, but you shouldn’t sleep on its other products. Case in point: the Hyaluronic Acid Moisturizing Cream. A favorite among the K-beauty crowd, this face cream packs and seals moisture into dry, dehydrated skin to prevent further hydration loss. I love this moisturizer for its lightweight, fast-absorbing formula and antioxidant ingredients. The texture is perfectly rich without being too heavy and the product itself absorbs fast, all of which is why we named it one of the best anti-aging products of the year. Bonus points: In addition to hyaluronic acid, this cream contains vitamin tree water (also known as sea buckthorn), which is filled with vitamins, amino acids and fatty acids that help strengthen the skin barrier and increase hydration even more. The midrange price point is the cherry on top. $13 at Amazon

Amazon Bliss Renew & Smooth Night Serum $14 $25 Save $11 Exfoliants are essential for turning over dead skin cells and promoting skin health and collagen production no matter your age. However, they're particularly important in your 40s, 50s and beyond to keep your face from looking dull and tired. This Bliss serum is an excellent entry point — it's gentle yet effective and good for all but the most sensitive skin types. It smells good too. $14 at Amazon

EltaMD EltaMD UV Elements Tinted Sunscreen Moisturizer, SPF 44 $34 $40 Save $6 Ask any dermatologist for the most important step in an anti-aging skin care routine and they'll undoubtedly say high-quality sun protection. And this version by EltaMD is truly among the best. Of all the sunscreens I've tested, EltaMD SPF is the most consistently top rated, especially by doctors who recommend a tinted mineral sunscreen like this one, which provides broad-spectrum physical coverage and hydration — and gives your skin an even tone in the process. Its also made of natural ingredients zinc oxide and titanium dioxide and leaves a smooth finish, even on dry or sensitive skin. $34 at Amazon

Amazon Grace & Stella Under Eye Mask (Gold, 24 Pairs) $14 $21 Save $7 Incredible deal alert! These gilded, Jessica Alba-approved eye masks incorporate hyaluronic acid, amino acids and sea moss to hydrate the delicate under-eye area, reducing dark circles and puffy bags and blurring fine lines as they go — and right now they're nearly 40% off! They're also paraben- and sulfate-free, vegan and gentle enough for most skin types. The luxe packaging makes them an excellent gift. $14 at Amazon

Vaseline Vaseline Petroleum Jelly Original $12 $16 Save $4 with Prime I'd forgotten all about Vaseline until a few years ago when the classic, dermatologist-recommended petroleum jelly went viral on TikTok for its use in "slugging" (essentially the last step in your skin care routine, to create a kind of seal for all your other products). Since then, I've used it to target dry, flaky spost on my forehead, to heal chapped skin on my elbows, to prep my legs before applying self tanner and to remove my tween's Halloween makeup. It's ultra-versatile as not only a beauty staple, but a household one too: In a pinch, I've also employed straight-from-the-vat Vaseline to polish boots, remove clothing stains and even — with just a small dab — keep my razors sharp. Save $4 with Prime $12 at Amazon

CosRx CosRx Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence $10 $25 Save $15 While not a wrinkle cream per se, this beloved snail mucin from CosRx is excellent for evening skin tone and making your face look softer and brighter overall. It's also won multiple awards, has almost 70,000 five-star reviews on Amazon and has impressed most every beauty editor I know. After using it the first time (here is my full review), my face was noticeably dewier and other users have boasted about its ability to soothe, hydrate, repair and improve dullness in the skin — all of which helps wrinkles look less deep and crepey. $10 at Amazon

Vital Proteins Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides Powder $17 $27 Save $10 Collagen is an important ingredient for creating supple skin, along with strong hair and nails, which is why so many people include collagen supplements in their beauty and wellness routines. Jennifer Aniston is one of them — and she loves one brand so much she signed on as chief creative officer of the company. It's called Vital Proteins and Amazon has slashed the prices of select Vital Proteins supplements — including one that Aniston calls her "go-to."This powder contain unflavored bioavailable organic collagen peptides powder sourced from grass-fed, pasture-raised cows. Right now, it's at one of the lowest prices we've seen — just $17, which is a cool 36% off. $17 at Amazon

Amazon RoC Retinol Correxion Anti-Aging Wrinkle Night Serum $28 $33 Save $5 While we're talking retinol, this Sarah Jessica Parker-favorite brand is a drugstore skin-care legend for a reason: It's proven. In a clinical study, 97% of those who tried RoC's Retinol Correxion night serum reported smoother skin after just a single night. Users said their skin was 63% more hydrated after a week and visibly firmer after a month. RoC's retinol serum is also recommended and tested by dermatologists. And, it's among Amazon’s highest-rated skin care products with more than 13,000 five-star reviews. $28 at Amazon

L’Oréal Paris L'Oreal Paris Age Perfect Midnight Serum $34 $44 Save $10 When 86-year-old beauty Jane Fonda recommends a product, I pay attention: The actress recently revealed she uses this serum every night on a clean face: "It has a lot of antioxidants and good things to hydrate the skin." The rich formula is paraben- and mineral oil-free, dermatologist-tested and suitable for all skin types. Plus, right now, it's 20% off. $34 at Amazon

Peter Thomas Roth Peter Thomas Roth Retinol Fusion PM Night Serum $57 $65 Save $8 There's a reason I named this Peter Thomas Roth formula the best retinol serum of the year: At 1.5% retinal concentration, it's just potent enough to really work on reducing wrinkles and fine lines, while not so strong that your face will start molting within the first week of use. Plus, it contains 8-hour slow-release microencapsulated retinol, which tends to be less irritating, and is packed with brighteners like vitamin C and soothing emollients such as vitamin E and squalane to keep your face hydrated and reduce redness. The texture here is particularly standout: It's silky and smooth, as opposed to tacky and viscus. When I used this product last year for three months, I saw an almost immediate skin-tightening effect. Over the weeks there was more clarity in my skin tone and the lines in my forehead appeared less deep. It's difficult to choose a retinol serum that will work "best" for all skin types, but with its high-quality ingredients and thoughtful formulation, this one comes closest to being a one-size-fits-most skin-care star — and right now, it's at the lowest price I've seen in 2024. $57 at Amazon

Amazon Verso Skin Care Dark Spot Fix $60 $95 Save $35 We know retinol works reliably to reduce wrinkles but this Swedish brand's Dark Spot Fix does double duty: It's a skin-lightening treatment containing retinol 8, a stabilized vitamin A complex meant to be eight times more effective than conventional retinol but half as harsh. There's no data to support the company's claim here, but I can tell you this from experience: The formula is creamy, gentle and lightened a stubborn brown spot on my cheek I'd been annoyed by for years in just three weeks. Though no results will be as effective as a visit to the dermatologist, if you're dealing with mild hyperpigmentation, this is an at-home skin-care win — especially at this price. $60 at Amazon

