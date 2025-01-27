I'm a deal hunter — today's best sales include The North Face, Shark and Keurig

You can save on a warm down parka, a tough-on-dust vacuum, a compact coffee maker and more.

As a shopping editor, I rarely pay full price for anything. I can sniff out the best discounts, knowing when to click "add to cart" or when I should wait for a steeper price drop. Alas, I'm here to share my wisdom — I've rounded up the 10 best sales from across the web today on top brands like The North Face, Shark, Keurig and more.

Ready to warm up with a new parka by The North Face? Grab one while it's over $100 off at REI. If your floors need a deep clean, the Shark Navigator is nearly 40% off at Walmart right now. And if you want to make yourself a quick cup of joe, the Keurig K-Express is down to just $35. You can also stock up on leggings — get a three-pack of plain black slimming ones for just 23 bucks at Amazon.

Keep scrolling for these deals plus a few of the best retailer sales if you also want to spend some time perusing more deals yourself. (Psst! Make sure you check out the Banana Republic sale section for high-quality knits, and Cozy Earth's Valentine's Day sale for the softest bedding.)

REI The North Face Women's Snow Down Parka $245 $350 Save $105 If you're in the market for a new parka, act fast! REI just marked down this North Face parka by 30% — that's $100 off! The parka is long enough to cover your bum and hits just above the knees or about mid-thigh. Recycled waterfowl down feathers make it fluffy and its exterior fabric is water-repellent, so you'll stay warm and dry. One shopper said: "I highly recommend this parka. I have a hard time finding appropriate times to wear the coat because it is SO amazingly warm. Snow or wind does not get through this coat. The length is great if you are taller, too. As a 6-foot female, I have found some long female parkas are too short — not this one!" $245 at REI

Walmart Shark Navigator Lift-Away ADV Upright Vacuum $119 $189 Save $70 Watch out, dirt! This top-seller with over 2,100 five-star fans is a powerhouse that swivels and swerves like an athlete, sucking up dirt, hair and dust (shout-out to the hardworking HEPA filter). Use the handheld nozzle to attack upholstery, stairs and curtains. "I absolutely love this vacuum cleaner," said a Walmart shopper. "It does everything you would want a vacuum cleaner to do it. Swivels, it gets in small spots. It's lightweight, it picks up very well, it doesn't have a bag and it breaks down to a smaller vacuum, so you can clean your car or other things." $119 at Walmart

Walmart Keurig K-Express Essentials Single-Serve Coffee Maker $35 $80 Save $45 Wake up! Keurig's K-Express, the brand's small and sleek single-serve brewer, is on sale at Walmart. (The deepest discount is on the red!) You can use it to brew 6-ounce, 8-ounce and 10-ounce cups fast. It's perfect for people who live alone, are the sole coffee drinkers in the house or are tight on space. "I love this Keurig," said one reviewer. "I've wasted so much coffee before getting this. Since I've always used a coffee pot, I had a lot of ground coffee. Purchased the pod converter to use, and problem solved! Definitely would recommend it if you just want to make a single cup at a time." $35 at Walmart

Amazon Automet Women's Flannel Plaid Shacket $19 $50 Save $31 with coupon Winter isn't going anywhere anytime soon! If you're looking for warm pieces to cozy up in, grab this flannel shacket (shirt/jacket) on sale at Amazon. It comes in a range of plaid prints and looks great over leggings or with jeans. "I’m a huge flannel girl and this one did not disappoint," wrote a five-star fan. "I love the look and fabric of this flannel and can't wait to wear it in the fall. It's not as thick as some of my other flannels, but it will still keep you warm because the material is still on the thicker side." Save $31 with coupon $19 at Amazon

AquaDance AquaDance High Pressure Handheld Shower Head $17 $30 Save $13 Ready to transform your shower into a spa-like experience? Made of chrome and stainless steel this lightweight, easy-to-install (no tools needed!) shower head has a reinforced stainless steel hose for super-flexible reach and mobility. More than 60,000 shoppers rave about it. "Shockingly good for the price," wrote a five-star fan. "It looks good, works flawlessly, and doesn't leak. Having a proper showerhead makes the apartment MUCH more livable. It was a high-impact upgrade at a very low cost. Besides making showers more comfortable, having a movable showerhead makes cleaning the shower immeasurably easier. I'd consider it a must-have." $17 at Amazon

Amazon Mrs. Meyers Clean Day Mint Hand Soap, Pack of 3 $14 $23 Save $9 It's cold and flu season, so you better be washing your hands! Keep clean with a three-pack of Mrs. Meyer's good-smelling soap. The brand's soaps are scented with essential oils and contain aloe vera and olive oil to hydrate as they wash. Amazon shoppers especially love the Mint scent. "The mint soap is a very pleasant 'neutral' scent. I use this in guest bathrooms and kitchen," said one reviewer. "The mint smells like it came out of the garden, not like mint gum. It almost has a mint/cucumber smell." $14 at Amazon

Amazon Medicube Zero Pore Pads 2.0 $18 $31 Save $13 with Prime Want to "shrink" your pores? These top-selling pads use a revitalizing combo of ingredients including lactic acid and salicylic acid to keep your skin looking bright and your pores clear. And they're over 50% off — talk about a fresh deal. "Magic in a tub," proclaimed one devotee. "I have combination skin, and very noticeable pores on my nose. Although the pores on my nose have not completely gone away (which I wasn't expecting), they have minimized, and my skin overall looks more radiant and smooth. I love that these pads are so moisturizing. I normally have reactions and burning to acids, but this is gentle and leaves my skin feeling plump and moisturized." Save $13 with Prime $18 at Amazon

Amazon Syrinx Leggings With Pockets, 3-Pack $23 $33 Save $10 You can never have too many comfy leggings, right? Grab a three-pack while they're under $8 each. You can choose all black, or snag one of the multi-color options that are on sale. Plus, they're thick enough to provide a little tummy control, they're not see-through and they have pockets. Amazon shoppers rave about them! "Buttery soft," said one of the 3,700 five-star reviewers. "These leggings are of good quality, they are not thin or see-through like the cheap ones from other companies you find on here. They are so soft. The pockets are deep enough to put my phone in all the way and I love the high waist. The top does not roll down. They stay up. I love these leggings." $23 at Amazon

Amazon Anrabess Open Front Knit Lightweight Cardigan Coat $50 $70 Save $20 with Prime Is it a cardigan or is it a coat? It's both! Score this versatile piece for chilly winter and early spring days while it's on sale in a range of colors. Although, this khaki color goes great with jeans and leggings, and can make any outfit look a bit more elevated. "Very nice fabric — nice feel and weight to fabric," said one shopper. "Very soft, steps up the look of any outfit. I'm 5'3" and it hits right at knee. Looks so professional for work or completes a look with jeans. I will be buying more colors." Save $20 with Prime $50 at Amazon

