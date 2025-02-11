I'm a deal-spotting pro — today's best sales are on Apple, Patagonia, Stanley, Beats

Trust us: This doesn't happen often. Apple's latest MacBook Air laptop is on sale for nearly 20% off at Amazon with the on-page coupon. A few quick highlights: This model has a 13.6-inch liquid retina display and weighs only 2.7 pounds. Its speed and performance come courtesy of Apple's latest M3 chip. The Air also boasts 8GB of unified memory, 256GB of storage and up to 18 hours of battery life. Plus, it's marked down in all four colors. For a little more dough, you can upgrade the storage and RAM.

"This is my first Mac, and I couldn’t be happier with the transition from PC," said one shopper. "The MacBook Air works great so far — it’s fast, lightweight and has an incredibly sleek design. The M3 chip handles everything smoothly, and the display is stunning. It’s intuitive to use, even for someone new to macOS. Highly recommend it for anyone considering making the switch!"