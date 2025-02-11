We independently evaluate the products we review. When you buy via links on our site, we may receive compensation. Read more about how we vet products and deals.
I'm a deal-spotting pro — today's best sales are on Apple, Patagonia, Stanley, Beats
I've browsed for hours to find the best sales of the day on top brands from across the web.
Every day, there are tons of sales to shop — especially at Amazon. (Psst! Check out the retailer's "Today's Deals" section if you don't believe me.) But, of course, not every deal is a noteworthy one. That's why I spend hours each day dutifully perusing sale pages and checking prices to find the markdowns that are actually legit, including products on sale for their lowest price ever and items that rarely get discounted. With that in mind: Today's best sales are pretty sweet! You can score a $200 price chop on an Apple MacBook Air 2024. You can also nab a cozy Patagonia fleece jacket for over half off, a Stanley IceFlow Flip Straw Tumbler for 35% off and Beats headphones for half price. Seriously, these deals are so good, even a pro like me is excited about them! I've already ordered the aforementioned cans in blue and this oversized, under-priced hoodie. Keep scrolling to check out all the top deals of the day.
Apple 2024 MacBook Air 13-inch Laptop with M3 Chip$899$1,099Save $200
Patagonia Women's Synchilla Fleece Jacket$74$149Save $75
Stanley IceFlow Flip Straw Tumbler, Icicle Gloss, 30 ounces$27$35Save $8
Beats Solo 4 Wireless Bluetooth On-Ear Headphones$100$200Save $100
iRobot Roomba Vac Robot Vacuum (Q0120)$130$250Save $120 | Lowest price ever
Tanming Women's Long Puffer Vest$42$80Save $38 with coupon
Medicube Collagen Jelly Cream$20$33Save $13
TurboTax Deluxe 2024 Tax Software$56$80Save $24
Efan Oversized Hoodie$30$46Save $16
Dewalt 20V Max Cordless Drill and Impact Driver$124$239Save $115 with Prime
Baleaf Women's Hiking Cargo Pants$38| Amazon Lightning Deal
Trust us: This doesn't happen often. Apple's latest MacBook Air laptop is on sale for nearly 20% off at Amazon with the on-page coupon. A few quick highlights: This model has a 13.6-inch liquid retina display and weighs only 2.7 pounds. Its speed and performance come courtesy of Apple's latest M3 chip. The Air also boasts 8GB of unified memory, 256GB of storage and up to 18 hours of battery life. Plus, it's marked down in all four colors. For a little more dough, you can upgrade the storage and RAM.
"This is my first Mac, and I couldn’t be happier with the transition from PC," said one shopper. "The MacBook Air works great so far — it’s fast, lightweight and has an incredibly sleek design. The M3 chip handles everything smoothly, and the display is stunning. It’s intuitive to use, even for someone new to macOS. Highly recommend it for anyone considering making the switch!"
Warm up in this customer-loved fleece zip-up jacket from Patagonia. You can wear it over a T-shirt, layer it over a turtleneck or wear it under a winter parka. But first, the really good news: You can get it for 50% off in five colors.
One five-star fan said: "This fleece is a must-have for my comfy clothes-loving people. It's the perfect baggy, relaxed fit, so soft and comfy, and somehow always keeps you the perfect temp. I have been wearing this fleece nonstop since buying it. Took the time to write this because I have multiple Patagonia pieces, including other fleece jackets, but I just really love this one."
If you prefer a bottle with a built-in straw, Stanley's IceFlow is a good choice — and how wintry is this design? This Dick's-exclusive color is 20% off (along with a few other exclusive shades) right now. This water bottle also features a top handle that makes it easy to take on the go.
"I have multiple Stanley tumblers and I loved this new collection," said one shopper. "I decided to try out the IceFlow bottle and I love it. I purchased the Icicle Gloss [pictured] and it is a beautiful baby pink, not the lilac that the color online shows. I also love the iridescent detailing."
Beats go on sale from time to time, but this is a particularly great price on the brand's latest over-ear headphones. Here are the highlights: They're wireless, foldable, durable and pump out up to 50 hours of pristine audio on a single charge. And you'll be happy to learn that if you forget to juice 'em up, a quick 10-minute charge gives you up to five hours of playback.
"Love the sound," confirmed one shopper. "The charging speed is amazing and the battery lasts as promised. Super easy to pair with the phone. The quality is awesome!"
Hate vacuuming? Get a robot to do it for you while it's on sale for its lowest price ever! Some highlights: It cleans in neat rows thanks to Smart Navigation features. (Think more precision, less bumper cars.) You'll get up to two hours of cleaning on a single charge, and if it isn't done when the charge runs out, it will pick up where it left off after some rest. And it can go just about anywhere: Use it on carpet, tile or hardwood floors.
This little robovac has over 34,000 five-star reviews on Amazon. "Love the job this Roomba does," said one reviewer. "I was shocked at how much dust/debris it picked up in a room I thought was clean. Charging is easy, cleaning is relatively easy, and the machine is relatively quiet compared to a regular vacuum."
This long puffer vest is warm and chic! It falls just above the knees, so it's great to wear with leggings and a long-sleeved top on a crisp day. However, on really cold days, you could also layer it under your parka for added warmth. FYI, the hood is detachable.
"Slimming," wrote a rave reviewer. "I love this vest and how it fits. Flattering in the middle and flairs out on the bottom. Pretty warm for a vest."
This lightweight, refreshing and fast-absorbing cream delivers a dewy glow while tightening and depuffing the skin. It contains collagen to smooth fine lines and wrinkles, niacinamide to control your skin's oil production and minimize pores, and squalane to lock in moisture and hydrolyzed elastin to boost hydration.
"Wow," a five-star fan raved. "This is by far one of my favorite collagen face jellies ever. I have mature skin and it is instantly hydrating and lasts over 24 hours. There is a slight stickiness to it when you first put it on, but once it's settled in, you see an immediate plump and glow to the skin. This is a definite purchase and great value. The jar will last quite a long time, 'cause you really don't need that much. A little goes a long way."
Got your W-2/1099 recently and realized that you're gonna need some help with your taxes? Grab this deluxe software while it's 30% off. It can help you ensure you're filing accurately and maximize your deductions. For an extra fee, TurboTax can provide live tax advice by connecting you with an expert for one-on-one assistance. (Just note that this software is for download only. Once you purchase it, you'll receive a link to download it to your computer in a few easy steps.)
"We received our W-2s digitally and early this year, so we decided to buy this TurboTax download and go ahead and file," said one customer. "We like how TurboTax imports our information from last year when we filed. That saves some time typing. I like how it updates your estimated return or if you have to pay, how much as you go, filling out the information. Including state filing is helpful too for those of us living in states that have income tax."
This hoodie is a dream to snuggle up in! The oversized fit makes it easy to wear with leggings, but also provides a comfy, cool style. Right now, it's up to 35% off in a range of colors, including neutrals like gray and black. More than 1,700 Amazon shoppers have rated it five out of five stars, too.
"Best hoodie ever," said one reviewer. "Fits great, super soft and warm. Compared to my $70 name-brand hoodie, it’s definitely better for the price. I got three more in different colors. So cute!"
This driver kit comes with two cordless speed transmissions, both offering plenty of power. When you need to know for sure that something is securely attached, you'll be happy you have this tool.
"I purchased these to replace an old 12-volt power driver to put up hurricane shutters here in Florida recently. These drivers are just miles above in power, battery life and functionality," said one user. "I was able to put up all of my shutters on a single charge of a single battery on the entire house without any noticeable drop in performance. The impact driver is surprisingly powerful for its size. This is my first battery-powered impact driver and I can't figure out why I waited so long to get one."
Head outside in Amazon's top-selling hiking pants for women while they're 22% off for a limited time. This cargo style has plenty of pockets to all the essentials, it has drawstrings on the ankles and it comes in three lengths so you can find your perfect fit. The pants also come in over 10 colors.
"These were perfect for my hike on Mount Rainier!" said one fan. "Breathable, comfortable, and waterproof as advertised."
More of the best sales to shop today:
Banana Republic: Get up to 40% off sale styles.
Bloomingdale's: Get up to 80% off sale and clearance styles for a limited time.
Coach Outlet: Save up to 70% on sale styles.
Cozy Earth: Get up to 25% off during the Valentine's Day Sale.
Dick's Sporting Goods: Get up to 50% off shoes, clothing, gear and more.
Everlane: Get up to 75% off sale styles.
J.Crew: Take an additional 50% off select sale items with code SHOPSALE.
Kiehl's: Take 25% off sitewide.
Kate Spade Outlet: Get up to 70% off everything, plus an extra 20% off select styles.
Madewell: Get up to 70% off clearance items, including sweaters, boots and jackets.
Nordstrom: Shop thousands of items for up to 60% off — boots, coats, leggings and more.
Nordstrom Rack: Get up to 80% off select coats from Vince Camuto, Kenneth Cole New York, Lucky Brand and more.
Ugg: Get up to 50% off new markdowns.
Walmart: Shop rollbacks and flash deals of up to 80% off.
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.