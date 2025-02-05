I'm a deal-tracking pro — today's best sales are on Roku, Ugg, Patagonia, Shark

This 2024 Roku Smart TV model comes with pre-installed Roku, so instead of endlessly scrolling through the guide, you can just ask it to play House of the Dragon, and it'll make your wish come true. This TV mounts flush against the wall and can be displayed like a picture frame, showcasing artwork when not in use — so it can give gallery-vibes when you want it to.

"This TV is excellent," said a customer. "Picture quality is superb, and it's unaffected by sunlight so I don't need to lower the blinds to watch it on a bright afternoon. And best of all, it has the Roku operating system and comes with the brand's backlit remote. ... No regrets, I would buy this TV again in a heartbeat!"