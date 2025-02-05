We independently evaluate the products we review. When you buy via links on our site, we may receive compensation. Read more about how we vet products and deals.
I'm a deal-tracking pro — today's best sales are on Roku, Ugg, Patagonia, Shark
Save on a 55-inch smart TV, a serious pair of winter boots, a light winter jacket, a handy vacuum-mop and more.
Shopping is my favorite hobby. But it's also my job! I track deals by researching price histories and browsing through sales to find only the best of the best. And today, I'm listing the 10 best sales you can score on the 'net. First up, nab a 55-inch Roku Smart TV for over 30% off (and save yourself a whopping 300 bucks!). You can also get 30% off a pair of Ugg snow boots, and 40% off a lightweight, yet warm Patagonia jacket and a handy Shark vacuum-mop combo. Keep scrolling to check out these deals and more before the day's end.
Roku Smart TV 55-Inch Pro Series 4K QLED with Roku Voice Remote$598$900Save $302
Ugg Women's Adirondack III Boot$175$250Save $75
Patagonia Men's Nano Puff Jacket$143$240Save $97
Shark VacMop Pro Cordless Hard Floor Vacuum Mop$60$100Save $40
Kate Spade Outlet Jana Winter Blooms Medium Tote$78$359Save $281
Hoka Women's Mach 6 Running Shoe$112$140Save $28
Beautural Fabric Shaver and Lint Remover$9$17Save $8
Anrabess Oversized Crewneck Long Sleeve Fuzzy Knit Sweater$45$63Save $18 with coupon
Renpho Eyeris 1 Eye Massager with Heat$49$100Save $51 with coupon
What Do You Meme? The Ultimate Date Night Game$16$20Save $4
Lillusory Oversized Batwing Sweater$30$40Save $10 | Amazon Lightning Deal
This 2024 Roku Smart TV model comes with pre-installed Roku, so instead of endlessly scrolling through the guide, you can just ask it to play House of the Dragon, and it'll make your wish come true. This TV mounts flush against the wall and can be displayed like a picture frame, showcasing artwork when not in use — so it can give gallery-vibes when you want it to.
"This TV is excellent," said a customer. "Picture quality is superb, and it's unaffected by sunlight so I don't need to lower the blinds to watch it on a bright afternoon. And best of all, it has the Roku operating system and comes with the brand's backlit remote. ... No regrets, I would buy this TV again in a heartbeat!"
You probably think of Ugg's traditional shearling boots when you hear the name, but don't sleep on the brand's waterproof snow boots, like the Adirondack III. They have a cushioned insole, extra-warm insulation and a cold-weather rating of -25.6˚F, meaning your toes will stay happy pretty much no matter where you go. Choose from three colors (Chestnut, Mustard Seed or Black).
Patagonia's Nano Puff Jacket is one of the brand's most popular pieces because it's lightweight, yet warm, windproof and water-resistant. Get it while it's nearly 40% off in three colors at Dick's Sporting Goods.
"This is a staple of the mountain/ski crowd for a reason," said a fan. "This coat breathes well for winter [activities], provides practically weightless warmth and its compressible nature means it can easily fit under a heavier coat for extreme cold."
The Shark VacMop is an all-in-one cleaning tool that can suck up dry debris while mopping the wet stuff. The handle has two triggers — one for vacuum suction and one for the spray mop. This one comes with four disposable mop pads, which can be removed by pressing a release button on the device. (No need to touch them after they're dirty!)
"This little mop vac is amazing!" said one customer. "Picks up a lot of debris in the tightest spots and leaves my wood and tile floors clean and streak-free. The fact that this little machine was so affordable has me speechless. The LED lights on the front are an added bonus. The battery lasts a long time — I'd say at least two hours. Great for those quick cleans and the toss-away pads make clean-up simple and easy."
You can never go wrong investing in a sturdy, stylish tote bag. This one is perfect for work, travel and everything in between. Made with textured, weatherproof Saffiano leather and a two-way jacquard lining, it has an internal slip pocket with a zipper as well as two roomier pockets that keep things organized. A zipper closure keeps all your belongings securely inside — clutch, since you're gonna want to stuff this one to the rim. The floral trim for springtime is just a bonus!
"This tote was just too cute to pass up, and it's even cuter in person. Love the colors and design," said a fan.
Looking to speed up your running pace? The Hoka Mach 6 are a good bet. They're breathable and have a midsole drop that's designed to push your feet forward as they hit the pavement. Of course, if you're not a runner, these kicks are just incredibly comfy to wear around too.
"I have been wanting to try Hokas but didn't want the really big, bulky ones. These provide stability and comfort, and I love them for workouts and my day-to-day routine," said one Nordstrom shopper.
If last season's sweaters are looking a little worse for wear, revive them with this handy doodad. By gliding it over your knits, you can remove pilling to make them look as good as new again. It comes with two replaceable stainless steel blades, offers two speeds and traps lint in a little compartment that's easy to remove. You can also use it on upholstery and other fabrics that tend to pill.
More than 96,000 Amazon shoppers rave about it! One shared: "Love, love, love this! Recommended by a friend when I was complaining about lint nubs and pilling on some of my black shirts. I was tired of using a hand razor. This does the trick. Works like magic. Will bring life back to my wardrobe!"
This fuzzy knit sweater will be your cozy go-to on chilly days ahead. It's over nearly 30% off in a range of colors that you can pair with jeans, leggings and more. The wide cuffs give a little extra flair too.
"I have three of these sweaters," said one fan. "They are so warm and I like it when the item looks exactly like the picture. They are oversized (which is what it says in the description). Warm, pretty colors and super cool style."
If you stare at a computer for at least eight hours a day, then come home and binge your favorite TV show, this heated eye massager will soothe the all-too-inevitable eye strain. You can switch between five different modes until you find the right level of heat, vibration and compression. You can even play some music — either the stuff that comes pre-loaded or your own music via Bluetooth — if you want to further relax. Add it to your self-care routine for half off!
"Wow... I've never had my eyes massaged but this baby will relax you so much it's like being soothed into sleep submission," said a shopper. "I connected my phone using the Bluetooth mode to play some relaxation music during use and a sleep coma soon followed. I love these so much I talked a couple of friends into getting them."
If your date nights in usually consist of gossiping about the neighbors, ranting about work or even gazing into each other's eyes, switch things up with The Ultimate Date Night Game from the brand behind What Do You Meme? The game consists of cards with questions, dares and prompts that will keep you laughing together until the sun comes up.
One player explained: "I appreciated that this game wasn't sex-obsessed like a lot of other card games for couples. There are a few cards with a bit of spice but not too many or too much. The questions weren't overly in-depth like other question card games, and we could quickly think of answers for most questions. Many had humorous responses ... it took us a couple hours to get to 25 winning cards (for me!) and didn't get stale."
This cute, comfy knit top has an oversized fit, crewneck, trendy "bat wing" sleeves and fitted cuffs for a stylish look. Wear it with jeans, leggings, faux leather pants and more this fall and winter.
"The best, most flattering sweater ever! I now own six!" a shopper raved.
More of the best sales to shop today:
Banana Republic: Get up to 40% off sale styles.
Bloomingdale's: Get up to 80% off sale and clearance styles for a limited time.
Coach Outlet: Save up to 70% on sale styles.
Cozy Earth: Get up to 25% off during the Valentine's Day Sale.
Dick's Sporting Goods: Get up to 50% off shoes, clothing, gear and more.
Everlane: Get up to 75% off sale styles.
J.Crew: Take an additional 50% off select sale items with code SHOPSALE.
Kate Spade Outlet: Get up to 70% off everything.
Madewell: Get up to 70% off clearance items, including sweaters, boots and jackets.
Nordstrom: Shop thousands of items for up to 60% off — boots, coats, leggings and more.
Nordstrom Rack: Get up to 80% off select coats from Vince Camuto, Kenneth Cole New York, Lucky Brand and more.
Ugg: Get up to 50% off new markdowns.
Walmart: Shop rollbacks and flash deals of up to 80% off.
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.