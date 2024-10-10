I'm a former pastry pro: These are the best baking essentials at Walmart's big sale

Whether you're a seasoned chef or a baking newbie, the Walmart Holiday Deals event has all the tools you need to make apple pie and other goodies this fall.

There's nothing like the start of fall to get a baker going. While everyone else is excited about crisp temperatures, we're dreaming about the apple crisps we'll make with our orchard hauls. And in addition to admiring the changing colors of leaves, we're swooning over the vibrant red, orange and purple produce we plan on using in our baked goods. In short, autumn is the best baking season — and apparently Walmart knows it, because I'm seeing a bounty of markdowns on many of my kitchen essentials, thanks to the Walmart Holiday Deals event.

As someone who used to bake for a living, I have many ... opinions ... when it comes to equipment and gear. For instance, I'm partial to metal mixing bowls over glass, and I'm on Team Food Scale when it comes to measuring ingredients.

These items, along with several of my other must-haves, are discounted by as much as 70% during Walmart Holiday Deals, so if you envision a cozy fall filled with homemade baked goods, you'll want to check them out. Ready to see what made my list? Keep scrolling — and happy baking!

Walchoice Walchoice Baking Sheet and Cooling Rack Set $19 $49 Save $30 You can't make cookies without a cookie sheet, so I always have plenty of these metal trays on hand. Not only are they ideal for baking (you can make cake layers in them if the edges are high enough), they're also great for roasting vegetables. Another must? Cooling racks — they're under-appreciated, but they help improve airflow, allowing your treats to cool down more quickly and evenly. This is important, because residual heat can cause baked goods to keep baking even once they're out of the oven, and no one wants a tough, dry dessert! $19 at Walmart

Walmart Vesteel Mixing Bowls with Lids, Set of 5 $25 $38 Save $13 I sometimes have butterfingers when I bake — literally and figuratively — so I prefer to use metal mixing bowls, which won't shatter if they accidentally go flying off the counter! They'll last forever, and they're usually inexpensive. Look for a set that contains different sizes — larger bowls can be used for mixing batters and doughs, while smaller ones are suitable for whisking a few eggs. $25 at Walmart

Hamilton Beach Hamilton Beach Stand Mixer, 4-Quart $75 $100 Save $25 There are some baking projects that require a little more power than my weak arms can provide — I'm lookin' at you, meringues! If you'd like to take your baking to the next level, having a stand mixer can make tackling more involved recipes a lot easier. I also love having a stand mixer because I can let it do its thing while I prep other ingredients or get some cleaning done. Most come with beater, whisk and dough hook attachments, the latter of which makes kneading bread dough a cinch. $75 at Walmart Explore More Buying Options $80 at Wayfair$80 at Amazon

Walmart Hamilton Beach 6-Speed Electric Hand Mixer $20 $25 Save $5 Of course, if you plan on sticking to standard cakes and cookies, a good 'ol hand mixer usually works just fine. It'll still provide more power than your arms themselves while sparing you from an unwanted sweat session. Hand mixers are great options for anyone low on space, since stand mixers take up a good amount of room; plus, they often cost much less. $20 at Walmart

Walmart Walchoice Stainless Steel Bakeware, Set of 9 $41 $86 Save $45 When it comes to baking pans, I like to have a variety of shapes. That way, I can make everything from layer cakes and loaf cakes to muffins, fruit crisps and more. Metal is my go-to because it's long-lasting, and in the event that I have to take something from freezer to oven, I can rest assured it won't shatter. $41 at Walmart

Walmart Etekcity Kitchen Scale $13 $25 Save $12 Do I own measuring cups and spoons? Yes, and I do use them for portioning out ingredients in small amounts. But in order to get a truly accurate measurement, you'll want to go by weight, which is why a food scale is a must. In baking, precision is key when it comes to achieving fluffy cakes and flaky pies — they don't call it a science for nothing! And when you use a measuring cup to scoop flour, for instance, the amount you're using can vary wildly depending on how packed-down the flour is. Stick to a scale and you'll never have to guess! $13 at Walmart

Walmart Norpro Stainless Steel Scoop $11 $16 Save $5 Scoops aren't just for ice cream — I always use a cookie scoop to portion out my dough. This ensures my cookies are all the same size, which allows them to all finish baking at the same time. Evenly sized cookies are also more attractive cookies, and we eat with our eyes first, after all! Plus, a cookie scoop is just really fun to use. $11 at Walmart

Walmart Rorecay Extra-Long Oven Mitts and Pot Holders, Set of 6 $18 $39 Save $21 Most of us have oven mitts in our kitchens, but not everyone has extra-long oven mitts. As someone whose forearms have been burnt more times than I can count, I can tell you that keeping as much of the arm area covered up as possible makes taking hot things in and out of the oven so much safer. I also like oven mitts with silicone grips, since they make it easier to hold heavy pots and pans without slipping. $18 at Walmart

Walmart LinkChef Immersion Blender $28 $90 Save $62 Here's a hot tip: The next time you make homemade whipped cream (one of my favorite things on the planet), try using an immersion blender. I'm a little obsessed with this method, because it gives my arms a break and I don't have to bust out a mixer. It takes hardly any time (and even less effort) before you've got sturdy yet silky whipped cream, and I find that it holds its shape longer than when I whisk by hand. When you're not making dessert toppings, you can use it to smooth out your soups. $28 at Walmart

Walmart Granitestone Piezano Electric Pizza Oven $99 $136 Save $37 I have a huge sweet tooth, but fall is also a fab time to do some savory baking. An indoor pizza oven makes it easy, and you'll be able to enjoy cheesy treats even when the weather outside is frightful. Sure, you could use a regular oven, but electric pizza ovens bake pies much more quickly and are designed to be heated to higher temperatures, which is what you want for a nice crispy-on-the-outside crust. $99 at Walmart

Walmart Nine Stars Motion Sensor Trash Can, 1.85-Gallon $20 $25 Save $5 Okay, I know this isn't a baking tool, but when your hands are coated in batter and you need to throw something out, having a motion sensor garbage is really useful. All you have to do is wave your hand and the lid will open right up — no need to get that sticky stuff all over the place. $20 at Walmart

