We independently evaluate the products we review. When you buy via links on our site, we may receive compensation. Read more about how we vet products and deals.
I'm a shopping pro — today's best sales are on Apple, Barefoot Dreams and TurboTax
Save on a step-counting, sleep-tracking smartwatch, a cozy blanket, deduction-maximizing software and more.
I love to shop! (That's just one of the reasons I became a shopping editor at Yahoo.) But I also love to save money — and I'm gonna go out on a limb and assume you do too. I've used my expertise to create a list of the top 10 deals to shop today, and you can save big bucks on top brands like Apple, Barefoot Dreams, Solawave and Bliss.
Apple Watch SE (2nd Generation)$169$249Save $80
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Microstripe Blanket$70$145Save $75
Bliss Bright Idea Vitamin C + Tri-Peptide Facial Serum$18$30Save $12
Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows, Set of 2$38$80Save $42 with coupon and code
Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite$18$30Save $12
Solawave 4-in-1 Radiant Renewal Facial Wand & Skin Therapy Serum Bundle$135$207Save $72
Soundcore by Anker P20i True Wireless Earbuds$20$40Save $20 with coupon
Purell Advanced Hand Sanitizer Soothing Gel, Fresh Scent, 4-Pack$16$20Save $4
TurboTax Deluxe 2024 Tax Software$45$80Save $35
Julep Crème to Powder Waterproof Eyeshadow Stick$16$18Save $2
EverFoams Women’s Soft Memory Foam Slippers$15$25Save $10 with coupon | Amazon Lightning Deal
Let's start with Apple: You can save $80 on the Apple Watch SE, which brings the price of the ubiquitous smartwatch to just $169. You can also get over half off a cozy Barefoot Dreams throw blanket, nearly 40% off Bliss' vitamin C serum and 40% off a Solawave red light therapy wand. (I'm all for a little relaxation and self-care!) TurboTax software is over 40% off, and a four-pack of Purell hand sanitizers (20% off!) is on our list too as cold and flu season hits its peak. Keep scrolling to see all the best sales of the day and save some serious cash.
Need a new Apple Watch? The SE is $50 off. It offers 18 hours of battery life, and you can use it to count steps, track workouts, send texts, detect falls and more. It will alert you if your heart rate is low, high or irregular and send you a notification when your cardio is low for the day (time to get moving!).
"Its sleek, lightweight design makes it easy to wear all day," said one shopper. "The interface is intuitive, and navigating apps and features is a breeze. Since I've had it, I honestly can't imagine going without it. It keeps me connected, tracks my fitness, and helps me stay organized."
Barefoot Dreams has gained attention as the Kardashian-favorite blanket for traveling, but the hype is real: These blankets really are worth their price tag. The microfiber is soft, cuddly and stretchy. However, that doesn't mean you should pay full price if you don't have to — score a few styles at Nordstrom Rack for over 50% off. This striped throw is a pretty neutral that will match most decor.
"So perfectly cozy," said a reviewer. "I was skeptical, but I have zero regrets. Never too hot, always cozy and warm. Washes well too, which I need with kids."
This serum contains a high concentration of Vitamin C along with tripeptides and green tea extract to help restore skin to its youthful, glowy best. It has quite a few fans too, including Bethenny Frankel, who's raved about it on social media a few times.
"I don't drink my orange juice, but I put vitamin C serum on every day," she said. "It's great for year-round daytime [wear], a facialist told me that ... [it's] hydrating, plumping, brightening."
More than 169,000 Amazon shoppers have given these bestselling pillows a five-star rating. Why? They're extra fluffy and feel like real down, like the ones you'd find at a high-end hotel. However, they're also affordable — especially when they go on sale.
"My friend bought this for her guest room when my husband and I spent the night, and we were amazed at how comfortable the pillows were," said a shopper. "It was one of my best nights of sleep in a while! So I had to buy them for our house, and I'm glad I did. They are full-looking and feeling, but not so full that it's uncomfortable to sleep on."
If you're looking for a no-fuss way to stream movies and shows, and you don't want to buy a new smart TV, Amazon's Fire TV Stick Lite is the sidekick you need. Enjoy content from all of your favorite services (like Hulu, Netflix and Amazon Prime) with just the touch of a button. And feel free to ask Alexa for movie and TV suggestions if you aren't quite sure what to watch — the smart assistant is built right into the remote! Plus, the stick plugs right into an HDMI port in the back of your TV, so it's nice and tidy.
"I had an older 'smart' TV by Vizio that didn’t have any decent apps or a way to update. I was about to donate it to charity when I last-minute tried this. The Fire Stick solved everything!" explained one user. "I also bought the adapter that plugs the Fire Stick into the TV's USB for power, so I don't have extra dangling cords. I'm so happy with this! I get TV when and where I want it and no cable bill."
Want to take your skin care to the next level? The Solawave wand is a more affordable way to try red light therapy, which uses noninvasive LEDs to reduce signs of aging, redness and inflammation. For best results, massage your face for at least three minutes a day using this wand. Right now, the brand is offering 35% off its website, including on this kit, which includes the wand and its Lightboost Wand Activating Serum.
"I'm aware of and have used light therapies before to aid in softening and eliminating my facial lines and wrinkles. The concept has been around for some time," explained one customer. "With this mini Solawave I did my 'treatment' and went to wash my face — I was shocked! The lines at the lip were uplifted and held the skin much firmer. I am the proverbial skeptic, I am thrilled with this product"
Want to learn more about red light therapy? See what dermatologists say.
If you want an affordable, reliable pair of earbuds, more than 20,000 shoppers rave about this pair — and they're a mere $20 right now. They offer 10 hours of battery life on a single charge and 30 hours with the charging case. If you forget to charge them and they're low on power, a quick 10 minutes in the case will give you two hours of listening time — not bad!
"Pretty much everything I want in a pair of earphones at this price point," wrote one reviewer. "The audio is clear, crisp and high-quality considering the price. The battery life leaves nothing to be desired ... The fit was good for me — I haven't had any issues with earphones falling out, or sore ears. They charge quickly too, I have no complaints on that front."
Tired of listening to the sniffles echoing through your house? Stock up on hand sanitizer for the whole family with this pack of four. The pump top makes it easy to dispense, but note that these aren't the type you generally throw in your purse — they're heftier 8-ounce bottles. They're great for keeping in the kitchen, bathroom, by the front door, in the car or anywhere else in your home during cold and flu season.
Need some help with your taxes? Grab this deluxe software while it's over 40% off. It can help you ensure you're filing accurately and maximize your deductions. For an extra fee, TurboTax can provide live tax advice by connecting you with a tax expert for one-on-one assistance. (Just note that this software is for download only. Once you purchase it, you'll receive a link to download it to your computer in a few easy steps.)
"We received our W2s digitally and early this year, so we decided to buy this TurboTax download and go ahead and file," said one customer. "We like how TurboTax imports our information from last year when we filed. That saves some time typing. I like how it updates your estimated return or if you have to pay, how much as you go, filling out the information. Including state filing is helpful too for those of us living in states that have income tax."
With an eyeshadow stick, anyone and everyone is a pro makeup artist. Simply glide on the color and blend it with a brush or your fingertips; it'll stay put for hours, over 31,000 Amazon shoppers say.
"It glides on easily and blends easily, yet stays where I put it," shared one beauty novice. "I'm a klutz when it comes to eye makeup, but this is super easy to use and looks great. So far I have the Taupe and the Copper Shimmer and intend to buy lots more shades."
Say goodbye to cold feet with these super soft memory foam slippers. They're lined with fleece all over and have a small rubber sole on the bottom for added traction. Plus, they're $10 off today in a range of colors!
"I love these slippers," said a fan. "They are so comfortable and nice and warm, which is exactly what I was looking for. The size is what I normally wear. They seem like they will be very durable. And they are nice looking slippers too for a reasonable price.."
More of the best sales to shop today:
Banana Republic: Get up to 40% off sale styles.
Bloomingdale's: Get up to 80% off sale and clearance styles for a limited time.
Coach Outlet: Save up to 70% on sale styles.
Cozy Earth: Get up to 25% off during the Valentine's Day Sale.
Dick's Sporting Goods: Get up to 50% off shoes, clothing, gear and more.
Everlane: Get up to 75% off sale styles.
J.Crew: Take an additional 50% off select sale items with code SALETIME.
Kate Spade Outlet: Get up to 70% off everything.
Madewell: Get up to 70% off clearance items, including sweaters, boots and jackets.
Nordstrom: Shop thousands of items for up to 60% off — boots, coats, leggings and more.
Nordstrom Rack: Get up to 80% off select coats from Vince Camuto, Kenneth Cole New York, Lucky Brand and more.
Walmart: Shop rollbacks and flash deals of up to 80% off.
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.