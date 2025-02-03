I'm a shopping pro — today's best sales are on Apple, Barefoot Dreams and TurboTax

Need a new Apple Watch? The SE is $50 off. It offers 18 hours of battery life, and you can use it to count steps, track workouts, send texts, detect falls and more. It will alert you if your heart rate is low, high or irregular and send you a notification when your cardio is low for the day (time to get moving!).

"Its sleek, lightweight design makes it easy to wear all day," said one shopper. "The interface is intuitive, and navigating apps and features is a breeze. Since I've had it, I honestly can't imagine going without it. It keeps me connected, tracks my fitness, and helps me stay organized."