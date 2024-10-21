I'm a style expert — here are the best Lululemon gifts under $50 to snag now

Shopping for a Lululmon lover this holiday season? You can't miss with these belt bags, T-shirts, hats and more iconic activewear looks under the tree.

The secret to being the best gift-giver: stocking up on these Lululemon affordable favorites now. (Getty)

I have a drawer full of chic, high-quality workout clothes that I feel fabulous in. They're honestly my biggest motivator for hitting the gym on mornings when I'd frankly rather stay in bed. Lululemon lovers get it: the brand's iconic activewear and accessories make some of the best gift ideas for the yogis, gym rats and athleisure lovers on your holiday shopping list, precisely because they're the kind of fashion that lifts you up. They're a status symbol. You can't miss with a little Lulu under the tree — especially when they're super affordable like these under $50 finds.

Yes, I did say affordable, and I've brought the receipts to prove it. The Lululemon pieces below — which include buttery soft T-shirts, sweat-wicking hats and the famous Everywhere belt bag — are each under $50 and have a Lulu fan's name written all over them. Any day you can score luxury goods on a realistic budget is a good day in my book. Why wait for Black Friday? Shop this high-end haul today and it's a wrap!

Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag You know it. You love it. You might already own it. It's the all-weather Everywhere Belt Bag, one of Lululemon's best-known and best-selling accessories — and it's just $38. The Everywhere bag is an everyday companion for anyone who wants to carry just the essentials while they're out and about. (Read more about what three Yahoo editors can fit inside!) And it comes in a slew of colors, like this trending Bone hue. Trust me, this one's a shoe-in. $38 at Lululemon

Lululemon Back to Life Sport Bottle Lululemon even manages to make water bottles luxurious. This beauty — which comes in seven colors — has all the basics of the best reusable water bottles, like double-wall, vacuum-insulation to keep water ice cold, a folding straw and a loop for easy carrying. But this option goes the extra mile with walls that prevent flavor transfer (so your water won't taste like metal) and a powder-coated finish that keeps the bottle slip-proof after you've worked up a sweat. $48 at Lululemon

Lululemon Dual Pouch Wristlet Lululemon is hitting it out of the park lately with the colors they're unveiling, like the regal purple hue of this lightweight, water-repellent wristlet that keeps your essentials close by. One acts as a wallet, the other a change purse and both are detachable from their handy carrying loop. The perfect stocking stuffer does exist! $48 at Lululemon

Lululemon Women's Fast and Free Fleece Running Gloves Grab a pair of these black running gloves for every woman on your gift list and rest assured that you've got a hit on your hands. The fleece fabric is an ideal insulator against even the iciest winds. And those silicone bits are what help you grip your phone, while the fabric itself is designed to let you scroll digital screens without removing your gloves. (Buying for a man? Lululemon has those too.) $42 at Lululemon

Lululemon Women's Luxtreme Training Headband If you want a little something that'll make a big impact, it's this Lulu headband that wicks away sweat while letting your gift recipient look like a fitness influencer — and it's just $14. The headband has a four-way stretch that's meant to fit snugly, but the lycra material is designed to hold its shape over the long haul. Grab it in this trending navy hue or six others. $14 at Lululemon

Lululemon Never Lost Keychain Do your absent-minded friend or relative a solid with this pretty keychain and their keys will be "never lost" again. It clips onto their bag securely, and its metal hardware and recycled fabric are designed for durability. This keychain comes in eleven colors, like this trending pink shade, so there's something to match everyone's style and look. $20 at Lululemon

Lululemon Women's Daily Stride Quarter Socks, 3-Pack These are not your typical, clichéd Christmas socks. These quarter options are the kind your loved one will truly appreciate and they're right on trend with the current activewear style (no-show socks are out, in case you didn't get the memo!). Believe me when I say you can never have enough workout socks and this set includes a pair in white, gray and black. $48 at Lululemon

Lululemon Warm Revelation Beanie Wordmark Lululemon's take on the beanie is practically runway-ready. It's made of naturally sweat-wicking merino wool, so you know it's exceedingly cozy and warm, too. Choose from six lovely colors, from neutrals like off-white and khaki to brighter shades like hot pink. $48 at Lululemon

Lululemon Extra Large Claw Hair Clip This claw hair clip is the cutest way for her to throw up her hair in a twist or a messy bun — and in this multi-colored, shell-like pattern, it's a standout (it comes in other colors, too). The accessory has teeth designed to hold all kinds of hair, from straight to textured. $26 at Lululemon

Lululemon Love V-Neck T-Shirt This V-neck tee will quickly become a go-to for Pilates, weekend errands or even a date night — paired with a skirt or slacks and some statement jewelry, it can even be dressed up. It's made of soft cotton and has that billowy fit that looks great tucked in or left out. Choose from seven colors and patterns. $48 at Lululemon