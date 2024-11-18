I'm a Busy Mom, and These Are 10 Practical Gifts I’d Cherish This Holiday Season

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

Including a cashmere sweater and firming body care.

I adore giving gifts—I love the thrill of picking out the right thing for the right person. I get a high recalling small details that people have told me over the years and use that information to delight them come holiday season. However, now that I’m a busy mom of two and short on time, I need a reliable list to pull from that features practical that everyone in my life will love.



In my eyes, there’s no shame in the practical gift-giving game—because who doesn’t need a pair of luxurious pajamas or an indulgent body care set? Here’s my list of purposeful-yet-fancy-looking gifts that I’d love to see under my Christmas tree, many of which I’m gifting to other busy moms myself.

Best Fashion Gifts

Cozy Earth Long Sleeve Pajamas

Cozy Earth

$184 at Amazon

Cozy Earth’s Long Sleeve Pajamas made it onto Oprah’s Favorite Things 2024 list, and it’s easy to see why. You’ll want to spend all day in these soft, lightweight pajamas. They have a classic button-up front, an adjustable waistband and come in a variety of stripes. The best part might be that they are machine washable, only getting softer with each wash.

Mali + Lili Josephine Crossbody Bag

Anthropologie

$68 at Anthropologie

A small crossbody bag like this one from Mali + Lili holds everything you need in a compact style. It has two removable strap options and three outer zip pockets to keep everything organized.

FP Movement Scout it Out Fleece Vest

Free People

$98 at freepeople.com

This oversized vest with a drop shoulder is a good way to tackle those in-between weather days. It’s available in five colors including a trendy espresso and runs large, creating a stylish slouchy fit. Toss it over athleisure or add it to a jeans and T-shirt outfit for easy layering.

J.Crew Brush Cashmere Cardigan Sweater

J.Crew

$158 at J. Crew

The undisputed G.O.A.T of affordable cashmere is J.Crew. Gift the brand’s plush, luxurious cashmere in a brushed cardigan style. Soft, fuzzy, and like wearing a warm hug, this sweater is super versatile for the office, parties, and weekend adventures.

Lululemon Full Zip Scuba Hoodie

lululemon

$128 at shop.lululemon.com

Whether you’re an exercise buff or just an athleisure fan, a layering piece like Lululemon’s Full Zip Scuba Hoodie can make a blah outfit much more exciting. It had an oversized fit, front pockets with a hidden interior card sleeve, thumbholes, and elastic zipper pulls that double as emergency hair ties.

Best Beauty Gifts

Hanni Razor Starter Set

Amazon

$68 at Amazon

Once you use a single-blade weighted razor like Hanni’s, you’ll never go back to shaving the old way. This shave kit has everything you need to get started shaving including a weighted razor, five blades, a blade bin, a holder, and the brand’s innovative Shave Pillow gel, which allows you to dry shave without any bumps or nicks.

Londontown Nail Veil Kit

Amazon

$25 at Amazon

Londontown’s genius nail polishes can strengthen, protect, and nourish nails in one single swipe. Send someone the gift of easy, no-fuss at-home manicures with the brand’s Nail Veil Kit. This mini set comes with four of their most popular colors including the popular Nail Veil #4, a pinky beige.

Osea Body Best Sellers Kit

oSea

$68 at howl.link

Osea products are made from nourishing seaweed extracts that promise to firm and moisturize your skin. They also smell amazing, giving you the feeling of being in a California citrus grove overlooking the ocean—even if you’re only in your bathroom. This Body Best Sellers Kit comes with full-size bottles of the brand’s uber-popular Undaria Algae Body Lotion and Undaria Algae Body Oil.

Prada Beauty Mini 3-Piece Lip Set

Nordstrom

$55 at Nordstrom

Gift a little Italian glamor with Prada Beauty’s Mini 3-Piece Lip Set. The limited edition set comes with mini versions of the brand’s popular and hydrating Monochrome Hyper Matte lipsticks in shades Quart, Mahogany and Astral Pink, a color-changing lip balm.

Jingle All the Ouai Travel Size Gift Set

Amazon

$42 at Amazon

Upgrade a friend or loved one’s everything shower experience with Ouai’s newest holiday gift set. It features travel sizes of popular products like Anti-Frizz Creme, Detox Shampoo, Leave-in Conditioner, and St. Barts Scalp and Body Scrub.

