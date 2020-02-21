I'm A Celebrity's Myles Stephenson is in intensive care after a snowboarding accident

From Cosmopolitan

I'm A Celebrity contestant Myles Stephenson is currently in intensive care after becoming badly injured in a snowboarding accident, he has revealed on Instagram.

The Raksu singer was on a family holiday to the Pyrenees in Andorra when the incident occurred. Filming himself from his ICU bed, with a breathing tube in his nose, Myles posted a series of videos to Instagram Stories reassuring his fans that he's okay.

"I look a bit worse for wear, don't I?" Myles began. The singer didn't go into detail about the accident, but explained that as a result he "broke a few ribs, ruptured my spleen and have some internal bleeding."

He confirmed he has taken a positive turn, as the internal bleeding has now stopped, meaning it's just a case of "chilling here on ICU", which he described as "five-star" and "amazing".

The boyband member looked tired in his video - as you would expect of anyone who's recovering from a physically traumatic injury - but it seems he's remaining upbeat.

Thanking fans for all their messages of love support, Myles added that his family have been supporting him. "My mum and the rest of my family are getting me through this," he said in the video.

Clearly, the near-miss has left the 28-year-old feeling reflective about life, as he told fans in his recording: "I'm counting my blessings day in, day out. Always tell your loved ones you love them. Peace."

On Twitter, his relief that his injuries weren't any worse was clear: "Hey guys, I'm on the mend slowly but surely," he wrote. "The internal bleeding has stopped and it’s only pain that I have to fight with now. Smiling face with smiling eyes thank you for your messages they mean a lot and your Milo isn’t going anywhere just yet."

Photo credit: Instagram More

Myles Stephenson appeared in the 2019 series of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!, where he was the sixth contestant to be eliminated. Here's hoping he has a speedy recovery and can make it home soon.

