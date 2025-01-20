"I'm a dopamine dresser - I wear pink and yellow for a pick me up"

A woman says she "dopamine dresses" - picking bright and colourful outfits based on how she feels - opting for green to help with stress and pink and yellow for a "pick me up". Marianne Taylor, 48, has always loved colour but started feeling more confident with her outfit choices a year ago. Dopamine dressing is a fashion trend which involves wearing clothing that makes you feel good and confident - based on the idea that your outfits can affect your mood and happiness. Now Marianne plays with different shades from her rainbow wardrobe - boasting around 400 pieces of bags, shoes and clothes - including African print skirts and colourful tracksuits. Marianne, a size 16, dresses for comfort and doesn't care if it's not "flattering" or "age appropriate".