'I'm A Former Banker, This Is How The UK Budget Will Impact Women'

Yesterday’s budget, dubbed by some as the ‘budget of a generation’, has certainly been hotly anticipated. It is the first autumn budget given by a Labour government since 2010, and the first ever to have been delivered by a female chancellor. Rachel Reeves, the Chancellor of the Exchequer delivering the budget, said herself that it was a moment she was 'proud' of and it should show to the next generation of women that there should be 'no ceiling to their ambition.'

As a former economist herself, she had set out in the opening of the budget that the only way to improve the state of the economy was to ‘invest, invest, invest’, perhaps offering a slightly ironic echo of the former Labour Prime Minister, Tony Blair, whose infamous slogan was ‘Education, Education, Education’.

Be it investment for the UK or investment for the individual, this budget certainly seems to set out that for women particularly and, as the founder and CEO of female financial literacy app Propelle, I know more than anybody how important it is to make ensure that women are investing in a way that is as efficient as possible, to sustain a lifestyle throughout your working years and into retirement.

So, here's how the UK budget will impact women like you:

Capital Gains Tax

Labour has consistently repeated their promise to 'not increase taxes on working people'. The definition of ‘working people’ has been hotly debated, but the increase on capital gains taxes (CGT) might answer the question as to who the people are that they believe are affected by an increase to CGT, based on what they set out in their manifesto.

With almost immediate effect, CGT will be raised. The bottom rate will go up from 10% to 18%, whilst the higher rate will move from 20% to 24%. CGT affects a relatively small percentage of the population, with it being estimated that only 3% of adults paid CGT from 2010-2011 to 2019–20. Nonetheless, those holding assets such as funds and stocks in vehicles that don’t have tax shields like General Investment Accounts (GIA), may well be disadvantaged by this change. As a result, it emphasises the importance of the use of tax efficient vehicles like ISAs, which shelter investments from capital gains tax, up to a certain value.

Men are twice as likely to hold a Stocks and Share ISA (S&S ISA) than women. Just 17% of women hold a S&S ISA2. The data tells us that women tend to hold more cash than men, which they’ll likely pay income tax on. So the need for women to invest (vs hold cash) and use these tax efficient vehicles more has never been clearer.

Inheritance Tax

It was announced that Inheritance Tax (IHT) thresholds would be extended beyond the 2028 limit set in place by the previous government until 2030, and not increased (eg inline with inflation). For a married couple, the IHT threshold sits at £1 million (when a primary residence is included) which means that the vast majority of estates don’t currently pay inheritance tax.

In the coming years, women are set to inherit vast sums of the nation's wealth, given their longer life spans, increasing participation in the workforce and engagement in entrepreneurship. By as soon as 2025, it is estimated that women are set to hold up to 60% of the UK’s wealth, with most of this being inherited from spouses. IHT rates being frozen for longer may drag more of this potential inherited wealth into a taxable threshold as we see estates grow in value and inflation climb.

Carried Interest Tax

As part of the budget, it was announced that there would be changes to carried interest, which is a certain benefit received by a minority group of fund managers in the UK. It has been decided that these benefits will be brought in line with income tax, closing certain loopholes.

Given that it was only in 2022 that the total number of female fund managers surpassed the number of male fund managers called Dave in the UK, it’s safe to say the number of women set to be impacted by this change is relatively few. However, as we will see with the minimum wage changes, closing further tax loopholes in industries traditionally dominated by men, only goes to help closing both the gender pay gap and the gender wealth gap which still pertain in the UK. So there is a win for women here… it’s all about the silver linings.

Minimum Wage

Minimum wage, which was first introduced by the Labour Party, will be raised by 6.7% from April 2025. It’s been noted by the government that this should particularly benefit women in the workforce, who hold around six in 10 of the minimum wage positions5. Female workers also often have larger strains placed on their finances, thanks to the likes of childcare and other caring obligations, meaning that they’re twice as likely to report having no money left over at the end of the month once essentials have been purchased. As a result, with the ongoing strains of the cost of living crisis, this acknowledges some of the pressures particularly the lowest paid women in society are facing and hopefully goes some way to closing the inequality gaps. Another win!

Pension

There have been two major things to note with pensions: the triple lock on the state pension and the changes to unspent pensions with regards to IHT. Firstly, the triple lock. The government has continued to guarantee that the state pension will rise in line with the highest of inflation, wage increases or 2.5%. The state pension will go up by 4.1% in 2025/26, giving many cash strapped pensioners living entirely off the state pension a much needed boost. Whilst helpful to women, this does nothing to close the whopping 55% gender pension gap. The power that the government has on the likes of state pensions isn’t to be underestimated - the rules can change often or as frequently as governments change. So for financial stability the need to also set aside other provisions for retirement, particularly for women who have longer lifespans, has never been more important.

The second point to have changed is that unspent pensions will fall into estates for IHT purposes from 2027 onwards. This means that if an individual dies and they’re yet to touch their pension provisions, it will fall into their estate, which will mean it could now face taxation. As most individuals opt to spend at least some of their pension, this could be seen as insignificant. However it’s already been estimated by the government that this will affect around 8% of estates, which is not an inconsiderable amount. This is due to the fact that many used pensions as a way of passing funds on to family members in an efficient manner. This change diminishes some of the previous benefits with passing pensions onto loved ones and may boost the favourability of the likes of ISAs for women, who may seek further flexibility in their retirement provisions.

Stamp Duty

Stamp duty seems to have gone up and down like a yoyo in recent times, given that it is a tax faced by most who purchase property. Labour have opted to increase stamp duty on second home purchases in this autumn budget, increasing the rate from 3 to 5%, commencing on the October 31.

This is a move that is seen to try and help boost first time buyers, by removing incentives for landlords and second house purchases. First time buyers face some of the toughest times in a generation when it comes to getting on the property ladder, with more than double the amount of men than women being able to make a first property purchase alone. 65% of men applied for first time mortgages vs just 35% of women. With much needed help in this area for women hoping to get on the property ladder, perhaps we will start to see much needed respite for women hoping to bag their first house.

