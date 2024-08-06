An Immersion Blender Is Key For Creamier Dips

The more popular immersion blenders become, the more it seems they can do. The obvious choice for blending bisques and smoothies, an immersion blender is also amazing for emulsifying salad dressings and making some of the smoothest, creamiest dips you've ever tasted.

The tall, slender design of an immersion blender makes it easy to maneuver inside a bowl full of avocado and sour cream or chopped tomatillos and peppers. The blades, housed within a cupped safety shield, are razor-sharp and slice easily through most ingredients to pulverize them into a smooth paste. This process helps smooth away lumps and thicken your dip to create a lush, velvety texture that crackers, chips, and crudites glide through with ease.

Many find immersion blenders easier to use than food processors and mixers since you don't have to transfer your dip between containers to use them. They also make cleanup a breeze — simply scrape the wand clean with a spoon and wash it in hot, soapy water to remove the rest of the dip residue. From garlicky white bean spread to creamy spinach dip and classic hummus, your immersion blender can turn a grainy dip into a creamy treat.

Read more: The 20 Best Olive Oils For Cooking

Tips For The Best Immersive Experience

immersion blender preparing aioli - Tatiana_Pink/Shutterstock

Immersion blenders are incredibly versatile culinary tools, especially once you manage some of their trickier aspects. When blending dips like hummus, it's important to evenly coat the solid base (such as chickpeas or white beans) with soft or liquid ingredients (e.g., tahini, Greek yogurt, or citrus juice). The fats and liquids help the immersion blender's blades move through the solids more easily, preventing them from getting clogged.

It's also best to blend the solids slowly by gently pressing the immersion blender into them and lifting it out to break up one small area at a time. Once most of the solids are pulverized, you can begin to move the immersion blender through the mixture in even strokes to make it smooth and creamy. This same principle applies to any dip with a starchy base, such as white beans or even dense cream cheese. If you're using cashews or other nuts as your dip base, soaking them overnight will help soften them enough for your immersion blender to process them. You can also replace whole cashews, almonds, or sunflower seeds with pre-blended spreads to help your dip come together even faster.

Safety is paramount when using these kitchen tools. The shield covering the blades is an effective safety feature, provided you exercise reasonable caution. Always unclog gummed up blades with a spoon after unplugging it, and clean your immersion blender with the corner of a dishcloth or sponge.

Read the original article on Tasting Table.