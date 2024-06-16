Improving wellbeing the goal at dad's football match

A charity match will take place on Father's Day between two sets of dad's who use football to address mental health issues.

One team, New Dad's United - which offer's 'no strings' football for busy fathers - is involved in NHS research exploring post-natal depression in men.

Opponents Sands United brings men together who talk about the tragedy of baby loss.

Joe Grover, manager and player at Rainham-based team, said: “These lads saved me. (They) helped keep my marriage together, got me to get through work, and helped to plan the funeral.”

Mr Grover's wife had a miscarriage in 2021, then ten months later their baby Beau was stillborn. He joined Sands three days later.

He now has a son, 18-month-old Abel, and he said the group helped him and his wife “find the courage to try again” after the pain of losing Beau.

He added: “It’s not just about playing football, these are brothers for life.”

Their opponents, New Dads United, from Faversham, say a “no strings-attached” approach helps men who don’t have the time to play regular football.

Aidan Ainsley, founder of the group, said: “What we’re trying to create is something where you don’t necessarily need to commit to playing.

“Obviously becoming a dad is a huge thing that nothing can really prepare you for and it’s really important you can share what you’re feeling and the challenges you’re having with people who are in the same boat.”

The game takes place on Sunday, at Faversham Town, and proceeds from ticket sales go to Sands and Dads Unlimited, a charity support service for fathers.

