Inbetweeners' James Buckley says he feels 'pretty hated' after reunion episode

The Inbetweeners finally reunited for a New Year's Day special, though fans were pretty miffed following The Inbetweeners: Fwends Reunited.

It's been four years since viewers last saw Will, Jay, Simon and Neil together at the end of the second film, until last night when the group joined forces again.



However, the Channel 4 special faced some rather rough reviews, with many moaning that it was a chat show, rather than an actual episode.

And it seems that the backlash has become so extreme that actor James Buckley, who played Jay in the show and two films, has apologised on Twitter.

‘Feeling pretty hated right now. Im sorry to anyone who feels let down with last nights show,' he wrote.

‘Im especially upset as it really is the fans that made the inbetweeners a success, it certainly wasnt me.

‘I might do an explanation video on my YT, or might just leave it & move on #sorry.’

The Jimmy Carr-fronted two-hour reunion saw stars Simon Bird, Joe Thomas, Blake Harrison and James Buckley join together to run through a retrospective of the cult classic.

"The #FwendsReunited look like they'd rather be anywhere else than in a studio with Jimmy Carr at a 10 year anniversary of The Inbetweeners. No irony there at all," one viewer tweeted.

"I just don't know what it's trying to be, clip show, weird version of Bake Off: An Extra Slice, the Let it Be concert or what," wrote another. "I knew it was a reunion, but feels a bit forced, self indulgent and weird."

"The Inbetweeners reunion special is even more painful than I could have ever imagined. Peter Andre is there. Everything is awkward," shared a third.

However, fans rushed to the defence of James, with many laying the blame on Jimmy.

'It had great potential but tbh the host ruined it! Wanted to hear more from you guys, but don’t feel you had the chance to fully contribute. I was expecting outtakes, funny stories etc.' one wrote.