Incredible Images And Footage Shows Icelandic Volcano's 2nd Eruption Of 2024

A volcano in South West Iceland erupted for the third time in two months on Thursday. Fountains of lava spewed from a fissure near the capital of Reykjavik. It is the third volcanic eruption in the area since December and second of 2024. Spectacular footage of pools and fountains of lava spewing from the fissure on the Reykjanes peninsula. Lava shot more than 50m (160ft) into the air, with these images and videos showing Coast Guard helicopters flying over the peninsula early on Thursday morning and witnessing the eruption. The nearby town of Grindavik had already been evacuated during the last eruption on 14 January. This time the world-famous Blue Lagoon geothermal spa has been evacuated as it may be under threat from the latest eruption.