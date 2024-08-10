Indiana Couple Finds Massive Snake in U-Haul Truck They Rented: We 'Lived to Tell the Story'

Andi and Shaun Waters discovered the reptile curled up under the passenger seat of the truck

Courtesy of Shaun Waters and Andi Waters Andi and Shaun Waters found this snake in a U-Haul truck

Talk about a s-s-s-urprise!

Earlier this week, Indiana couple Andi and Shaun Waters discovered a massive snake inside a U-Haul truck they rented out to help a family member move.

In a first Facebook post, Andi shared a video of the snake curled up under the passenger seat of the large vehicle. "This is real life. A series. There’s a snake in our truck," she wrote in her caption.

A follow-up video showed Shaun trying to remove the reptile from the truck with the end of an umbrella, before it could be seen slithering back under the seat.

Then, in another post, Andi said that Animal Control was closed and unable to help them, which prompted her and her husband to take matters into their own hands and work together to remove the snake from the vehicle, placing it in a large storage bin.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Courtesy of Shaun Waters and Andi Waters The Waters pose with the snack they found

Related: Woman Shares Her Car with Venomous Snake for Weeks After 4 Failed Attempts to Remove the Reptile

After the large snake was removed from the U-Haul, Andi shared a video on Facebook of the animal with water on it to cool it down. "There's no telling how long she's been in there," Andi could be heard saying about the snake from behind the camera.

In another post, Shaun shared a photograph of himself and Andi — who wed in 2015 — alongside a photo of the snake. "Well today was eventful," he wrote in his caption, then joking after the ordeal: "We saved it and lived to tell the story."

The PEOPLE Puzzler crossword is here! How quickly can you solve it? Play now!

In a statement to PEOPLE, a spokesperson for U-Haul says, "On Aug. 4, one of our dedicated U-Haul neighborhood dealers in Evansville, Indiana, conducted a standard, thorough inspection of our rental truck before making it available for customer use. It was during this process that our dealer discovered a snake under the seat."

"Unnerved by the discovery, our dealer left the animal alone and prepared a different truck for our customers who would be arriving soon with a reservation. When our customers arrived, our dealer shared the story with them. Our customers, out of concern for the animal’s well-being, removed it from the vehicle and helped turn it over to an Animal Control representative before leaving in a different rental truck," they continued.

"This good deed was appreciated by our dealer as well as the previous customer who had rented the truck and left their pet in the vehicle upon returning it. The pet and its owner have been reunited. We are grateful to our dealer for managing this extremely unusual situation," the statement added. "The local U-Haul team has chosen to reimburse the helpful customers half of their one-way rental costs due to their willingness to assist and the slight delay they endured."

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.