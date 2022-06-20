Influencer Danae Mercer reflects on getting pregnant after miscarriage in new video

Influencer Danae Mercer shared a pregnancy update with fans on Sunday. (Photo via Instagram/danaemercer)

Danae Mercer is opening up about getting pregnant after a miscarriage.

On Sunday, the journalist and body-positive influencer took to Instagram to share an emotional video with her 2.4 million followers.

In the video, the self-love advocate shared a compilation of clips during her pregnancy journey, from the day she lost her first baby to receiving the news of her positive pregnancy. The video also featured on-screen text, saying, "when you lose one baby, but then learn that sometimes the rain brings rainbows."

In the caption, Mercer shared an update with how doctors determined her new due date.

"We had a big scan yesterday. 11 weeks, I thought. 12 weeks, the doctors decided - after checking and checking and checking again, measuring from top to bottom, side to side. 12 weeks," she wrote. "It took nearly an hour; they wanted to be sure. Our new due date? December 31st."

Mercer also explained that she's feeling fearful amidst the joyful news, but is doing her best to remain hopeful and positive.

"I don’t know how it’s possible — I thought I was tracking my periods well. But they’ve been irregular ever since the miscarriage. And I guess this lil bean didn’t want to wait," she added. "Yesterday I did blood tests to make sure I’m healthy, the baby’s healthy. We won’t have the results for a few weeks. So there’s still fear. What if and what if and what if something is wrong? But today, I’m reminding myself of joy. Of sunshine and rainbows that follow the rain."

Fans and fellow mothers praised Mercer's strength and congratulated her on the happy news.

"This takes courage. You're so courageous and brave. I can't imaging losing a baby, but your perseverance is inspiring others," commented a follower.

"Congratulations on your little bean! You will be the best mother and never give up hope," a fan told Mercer.

"I'm crying happy tears! As a mother who has also struggled with miscarriages, I feel your pain. But you are a light that cannot be dimmed!" said another.

"Life can be miraculous sometimes. Thank you for being so honest and transparent throughout your pregnancy journey," wrote another.

