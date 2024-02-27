Victoria Beckham poses for chic backstage selfie with Nicola Peltz ahead of PFW show

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 03: Victoria Beckham and Nicola Peltz Beckham arrives at the Premiere Of "Lola" at Regency Bruin Theatre on February 03, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/Getty Images) (Steve Granitz)

The build-up to Victoria Beckham's fourth Paris Fashion Week show hasn't happened the way she probably imagined it.

The former Spice Girl turned fashion designer touched down in the French capital yesterday hobbling on crutches thanks to a gym injury she sustained earlier this month (though she still of course looked seriously chic in a belted khaki jacket, black stirrup leggings and sunglasses).

Today she showed her 32.6m Instagram followers that her stylish daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz had jetted to Paris for support, and to help with preparations to showcase her AW24 show on February 29.

Clearly not letting her injury get in the way of her high spirits, VB shared a selfie with Nicola on Instagram saying: "Pre-show prep and fittings in Paris!! [French flag emoij] Kisses @NicolaAnnePeltzBeckham xx."

In the image, the dazzling duo are wearing two totally different outfits that encapsulate their signature style agendas.

Victoria Beckham shared a selfie with her daughter-in-law on Instagram (Instagram/@victoriabeckham)

Victoria oozed effortlessly chic vibes in a black T-shirt with black leggings and a pair of pointed court shoes - wearing a heel on one foot and an injury boot on the other truly demonstrates her sartorial skills like no other.

She donned a black shoulder bag (handy for keeping hands free for crutches), her gold Rolex and rows of diamond tennis bracelets - using her signature styling hack to elevate a minimalistic outfit with dazzling designer jewellery.

Nicola on the other hand stunned in a sheer dress blue-ish grey maxi dress featuring a sleeveless, high-neck silhouette and an ethereal lace design at the torso. A pair of chunky white platforms (her favourite shoe design) rounded off the look.

The questions on our lips right now are: is Nicola's ensemble a look from VB's new collection? And is Nicola going to walk in the show?

There's only one way to find out, and we're counting down the hours until Friday...