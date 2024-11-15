Inside Carol Klein's love story with husband of 46 years

We love watching gardening expert and TV presenter Carol Klein in new episodes of Gardeners' World. The 79-year-old has been a regular fixture on our screens for decades, having made her TV debut on the popular BBC show back in 1989. Since then, she's appeared on various gardening shows, including the Chelsea Flower Show and Real Gardens.

But when she's not on our screens, Carol can be found at home in Devon with her husband of 46 years, Neil. Keep reading to discover their love story...

Carol has been married to husband Neil Klein since 1978, which is when the couple moved to their stunning Devon property. While not much is known about Neil, Carol can often be found sharing sweet moments with her husband on her Instagram page at @the_carol_klein.

Carol Klein and her husband Neil have been married for over 40 years (the_carol_klein/Instagram)

The couple first met at a Community Party meeting in Hampstead. They dated on and off for a year until one night, they left a party together and everything changed. Recalling that evening, Carol told The Sunday Post: "We walked and walked and when we opened the door to my flat it opened the door to the rest of my life."

Back in 2022, the gardening expert marked the couple's 44th wedding anniversary with a sweet post to Instagram. Sharing a snap from their big day, Carol penned: "It's our 44th wedding anniversary today + 7 more before we wed.

"I hadn't organised a wedding bouquet but had spotted some beautiful lilies in a council house garden. I knocked on the door and asked if I could buy them. The lovely gentlemen gave them to me. Earlier this year I planted the same lily - Lilium speciosum. This morning it opened its first flower and as I took its picture a red admiral butterfly landed on it. 51 years with the lovely Neil - what a lucky person I am!" How sweet!

Neil clearly adores his wife as he gifted the gardening pro the most incredible present for her 70th birthday - a life-size gypsy caravan for the garden! The authentic and meticulously painted caravan now sits at the bottom of her garden and functions as both a shelter for visitors and a unique outdoor feature.

The couple are parents to two daughters, Annie and Alice. While Annie lives in California, Alice is closer to home in Lewisham - and welcomed her second child in March 2020.

Carol opened up about meeting her new grandson for the first time while talking to The Telegraph. She said: "We just saw him before lockdown – it was fantastic to have had that hug, it keeps you going." She also added that the family had lots of Facetime calls to stay connected.

Carol's dog Fifi often appears on her shows (the_carol_klein/Instagram)

While her youngsters have flown the nest, Carol is also a proud pet parent to adorable cats Sylvie and Sylvester and dog Fifi. The three often make appearances on Carol's shows.

What else is there to know about Carol Klein?

Carol was born in Walkden, Lancashire, on June 24 1945. Her love for gardening started at a young age and was inspired by both her mother and her grandfather, whose allotment she enjoyed. Although she initially pursued a career in teaching, she eventually made the leap and turned her hobby into a full-time career.

Carol at home in her garden in Devon (BBC)

She made her television debut on Gardeners' World in 1988 at the age of 43 and has since presented other gardening programmes such as Wild About the Garden and Real Gardens