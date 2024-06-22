Inside Charlie’s Queer Books, an unapologetically pink and joyful space in Seattle

Independent bookstores are the heartbeats of their communities. They provide culture and community, generate local jobs and sales tax revenue, promote literacy and education, champion and center diverse and new authors, connect readers to books in a personal and authentic way, and actively support the right to read and access to books in their communities.

Each week we profile an independent bookstore, sharing what makes each one special and getting their expert and unique book recommendations.

This week we have Charlie’s Queer Books in Seattle!

Founded by Charlie Hunt, a transgender man with a background in publishing and building beloved brands, Charlie’s Queer Books is a vibrant but cozy little shop. Dedicated to celebrating LGBTQ+ authors and creating community, Charlie’s began as a book cart before growing into today's brick and mortar location.

"Our customers love that the store radiates queer joy,” said Hunt. “From the pink walls to the flamingo bathroom, walking into Charlie’s feels like coming into a Palm Springs boutique rather than a dark and stodgy store. In addition to stocking queer favorites and bestsellers, we also curate books that customers may never have imagined — like a gay cookbook from the '60s or a romance featuring a lesbian knight.”

The store is striving to be a third place for Seattle’s LGBTQ+ community, and offers not only reading nooks, but meeting rooms as well. But out of the entire store, the children’s nook is Hunt’s favorite.

“We have had adults cry while reading some of those picture books, because they wished the books were around when they were that age — imagining what it would have been like to see others like them as a kid,” Hunt said.

Charlie Hunt, owner of Charlie’s Queer Books in Seattle, says his favorite part of the store is the kids area.

If you’re looking for an event in the Seattle area, Charlie’s Queer Books offers author events and book clubs, as well as educational programs relevant to the LGBTQ+ community like first aid and legal name changing. They’ll also hold fundraisers benefiting local nonprofits like Lambert House, a Seattle-based community center for LGBTQ+ youth and young adults.

For Pride Month, the shop’s schedule is packed. Charlie’s Queer Books kicked off Pride with by appearing at Seattle Pride in the Park and hosting events like Trans Yoga, Drag Story Time, and several author events. But there’s still more to come! Charlie’s is set to host a Bookish Drag Show on June 27, and an appearance at Trans Pride Seattle on June 28!

Check out these books recommended by Charlie Hunt!

"Sister Outsider" by Audre Lorde

"Love After the End” by Joshua Whitehead

"Heartstopper" by Alice Oseman (The latest volume is out Dec. 19!)

And Tamsyn Muir's "Gideon the Ninth" series

