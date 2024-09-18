Inside a charming Grade II listed cottage for sale in Wimbledon Village

Nestled on the sought-after Denmark Road in the heart of Wimbledon Village, this charming two-bedroom Grade II listed cottage offers a perfect blend of period elegance and modern living.

Set on a quiet residential street just a short walk from the bustling village centre, this small property is an ideal retreat for those seeking both tranquillity and community in one of London’s most desirable neighbourhoods.

As you approach the house, you are greeted by a beautifully maintained garden that leads to the original front door, offering an immediate sense of the home's rich heritage.

Step inside, and the spacious reception and dining area welcomes you with its wooden floors, plantation shutters, and a working feature fireplace, making it the perfect space for cosy evenings or entertaining guests. Cleverly designed with plenty of built-in storage, the room exudes both warmth and functionality.

The modern kitchen is fully equipped with the latest appliances and opens out onto a private southwest-facing courtyard – an ideal spot for alfresco dining or quiet moments with an enjoyable book. The courtyard also provides secondary access via Denmark Road, adding to the home's charm and practicality.

Upstairs, the primary bedroom features fitted wardrobes, while the second bedroom offers generous built-in storage and access to a private roof terrace. With stunning south-westerly views, this outdoor space is a true highlight, perfect for soaking up the sun or enjoying peaceful evenings outdoors.

This cottage's blend of historical charm and contemporary updates make it a unique find in Wimbledon Village. The friendly local community, known for its coffee mornings and street parties, only adds to its appeal. A rare gem, this home offers a perfect balance of privacy, style, and vibrant village living.

This end-of-terrace property is currently being sold for a guide price of £875,000 via Knight Frank.

