Inside Lady Amelia Spencer's 'paradise' honeymoon as she returns to Maldives for wedding anniversary

Lady Amelia Spencer in the Maldives

Lady Amelia Spencer is still basking in post-wedding bliss almost a year on from her breathtaking mountaintop wedding to her long-term love, Greg Mallet.

On 21 March 2023, Princess Diana's niece tied the knot with fitness instructor Greg at Quoin Rock Manor House in the winelands of South Africa’s Western Cape. Shortly after, the newlyweds jet set to the Maldives for a sun-soaked honeymoon.

"Back where we spent the first week of our honeymoon," penned Amelia on Wednesday when she revealed she and Greg had returned to the luxury resort. Take a tour of her breathtaking room…

"Arriving back to paradise," the 31-year-old penned on her Instagram Story as she filmed the crystal clear waters seen from her arrival via seaplane.

Coco Bodu Hithi is described as an "inherently romantic" destination in the Maldives. "The beauty of its location, the relaxed charm of its ambiance and the elegance of its style are all imbued with poetry and happiness," reads the resort's website.

With private ocean villas opening equipped with plunge pools and direct access to the ocean, Amelia and Greg are just a dive away from swimming with hawksbill turtles, native nurse sharks and majestic manta rays.

The resort also offers an indulgent spa menu, with deeply restorative treatments inspired by ancient Indonesian, Thai and Indian techniques and boosted by products inspired by the healing properties of tea.

Lady Amelia and Greg Mallet tied the knot in 2023 (Instagram)

Guests are free to indulge in the jacuzzi, cold plunge pool, sauna, steam room, and fitness centre whenever lounging in the sun becomes tiresome.

Lady Amelia and Greg returned to the place they celebrated their honeymoon (Instagram)

Lady Amelia, daughter of Earl Spencer, shared several moments from her honeymoon last year - and the socialite looked nothing short of enchanting in her enviable summer wardrobe.

All villas at Coco Bodu Hithi resort come will private pools (Instagram)

"Week two of honeymoon - in paradise," penned Amelia who began her gallery of photos with a stunning bikini snap reclining on a crystal-clear infinity pool.

Lady Amelia Spencer reclined in a Melissa Odabash bikini at Coco Bodu Hithi resort in 2023

Lady Amelia opted for a royal-favourite swimwear designer, Melissa Odabash, rocking the brand's 'Bahamas' bikini in a fitting bridal-white hue.

The model showcased a stunning set of swimwear in the Maldives (Instagram)

Her modelesque figure looked incredible as she soaked up the sunshine, letting her mermaid-like hair trail in the water.