Inside Natasha Raskin Sharp's home life with TV producer husband and baby Jean

Natasha Raskin Sharp on Bargain Hunt (BBC Studios)

TV presenter Natasha Raskin Sharp has quite the fan following from her hosting roles on popular shows Bargain Hunt and Antiques Road Trip.

Natasha, 35, recently welcomed her first child, baby girl Jean, with her TV producer husband Joe Sharp and has shared some adorable updates about her newborn daughter on her Instagram page.

Natasha Raskin Sharp on Bargain Hunt (BBC Studios)

The star has been combining motherhood with presenting her BBC Radio Scotland show, showing us photos of herself looking incredibly relaxed whilst multitasking. Natasha, what's your secret?

The Glasgow-born presenter lives in the Scottish city with husband Joe and baby Jean and is lucky to have her parents nearby. Read on to hear about Natasha's family life away from the cameras…

Natasha's husband Joe Sharp

Natasha has been married to husband Joe Sharp for six years aftertying the knot in 2016 in a small ceremony in Scotland.

The couples' romance blossomed behind the scenes of Antiques Road Show, where Joe works as a producer and director. Joe's, whose surname Natasha took upon marrying, other producing and directing credits include The Great Hotel Escape and The Big Painting Challenge.

Natasha's husband Joe

The star keeps her relationship very private but has shared the odd snippet about Joe over the years.

She previously posted a snap of their living room filled with plants, and revealed that her husband is green-fingered, tweeting:"In our house, my husband takes care of the plants and I take care of the playlists… My weekly music show on @BBCRadioScot starts at 10 pm."

Natasha also mentioned Joe in a BBC interview, saying: "My partner and I are guilty of eating out too much - Glasgow has so many great restaurants, too much of my spare time is spent eating delicious food and not enough time is spent working it off in the gym."

You may also like

Natasha Raskin Sharp delights fans with adorable new photo after welcoming first daughter Natasha Raskin Sharp delights fans with adorable new photo after welcoming first daughter

Radiant Natasha Raskin Sharp shares rare photo of tiny baby Jean as she opens up about motherhood Radiant Natasha Raskin Sharp shares rare photo of tiny baby Jean as she opens up about motherhood

Story continues

Natasha and Joe's daughter

Natasha announced the arrival of the couple's first child in January, sharing a photo of their newborn's tiny hand wrapped around her mum's fingers.

"What a way to start the year: the last few days have been nothing short of immense,"she penned, before confirming that she would be taking a break from work.

"Handing over my @BBCRadioScot duties to the excellent Ravi Sagoo for a short spell with lots of new @BBCBargainHunt & @AntiqueRoadTrip (filmed when baby was a mere bump) on the horizon," she wrote, adding: "Enjoy!"

Natasha Raskin Sharp's newborn baby Jean (@natasharaskinsharp/Instagram)

The new mum returned to her radio job at the beginning of February and during her first show back revealed her baby's gender.

After introducing the show, she told listeners: "I should say that I needed those five weeks off to prepare for and adjust to my new life as a mum. Joe and I have welcomed a little baby into the world and she's just the best.

"She already has a favourite song, little Jean Sharp is a David Bowie fan," she added, before playing Bowie's song The Jean Genie.

Natasha Raskin Sharp with her daughter Jean (Instagram)

We've since seen photos of sweet Jean sleeping on her mum's chest as she relaxes or works at home, and Natasha looked positively radiant.

Natasha's famous father

Natasha's dad is the renowned Scottish artist Philip Raskin, 77, who is known for his work with landscapes and seascapes which have sold all over the world.

Philip's career hasn't solely centered around art though. Before becoming successful in the art world, he ran a restaurant for 20 years alongside Natasha's mum.

Natasha previously told HELLO!: "I thought I was going to follow in my parents' footsteps. My parents were restaurateurs for 20 years and I just assumed that I would go on to either take the helm at their restaurant or to do something in the hospitality industry myself. But when I was about 15 […] my parents decided to give up their restaurant."

It was then that Natasha began studying art in Glasgow and soon after she attended her first auction with her dad. "It hadn't occurred to me to work in the auction world," she explained.

"Had it not been for my dad, I wouldn't have known that you could do such exciting things or sell contemporary art at auction which I continue to do to this day. So I have a lot to thank him for and remember very, very clearly [it was] a genuine milestone moment," she added.

Natasha revealed that her dad "gently nudged" her in the direction of the antique trade and auction houses.

"[He] thought that I'd be well-suited to the environment," she previously told the BBC. "Although I'd never normally admit it, he was absolutely right!"