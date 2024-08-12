Inside Queen Margrethe's late husband Prince Henrik's idyllic hidden paradise where royal went incognito

A constant presence throughout much of Queen Margrethe's reign was her beloved husband, Prince Henrik, who passed away in 2018.

Known for his flamboyant and eccentric character, Henrik was a bon vivant with a deep appreciation for poetry, cooking, and wine.

One of his frequented retreats was a hidden haven in Indonesia, The Damai, located in the lush and less touristy part of Bali, around three hours away from the bustling city of Seminyak.

He often referred to it as one of his favourite hotels, where he would retreat for long stays, typically close to two weeks, always accompanied by friends.

The owner of The Damai Nils Ulrik Grube Normann shared a special bond with Prince Henrik, having mutual friends and a shared love for art and culture.

Prince Henrik's secret hideaway (The Damai)

You may also like

“Henrik was a creative soul, known for translating poetry, crafting sculptures, and authoring several cookbooks focused on French country cuisine,” Nils told HELLO!

Prince Henrik's royal suite (The Damai)

“He also created distinctive wines from his castle in Cahors, France. As the father of Frederik, the current king of Denmark, Henrik’s legacy continues to influence the Danish royal family.”

The Damai held a special place in Henrik’s heart, as it reminded him of his youth growing up in Southeast Asia.

Prince Henrik's suite was simple yet incredibly elegant (The Damai)

Nils recounted a poignant memory: "One time, during a torrential rain, he would just sit in the Bale pavilion for hours, moved to tears by the memories and the tropical phenomenon."

Henrik was known for his politeness and keen interest in culture, often exploring the Buleleng area and engaging with locals about their lives, culture, and faith. The owner fondly recalled, "The locals would have no idea who they were talking to!"

Prince Henrik would often lie by his private pool (The Damai)

The Damai, with just 15 villas set in one of the most stunning gardens in Bali, offers a serene retreat.

Some villas have pools, others verandas, but all boast spectacular views often carrying the scent of cloves from nearby spice plantations.

Perched on a hill overlooking the sea, The Damai's villas provide a delightful escape. Prince Henrik, would stay in the pool suite—a 300 square meter villa with lush gardens and sea views.

Queen Margrethe of Denmark and her husband Prince Henrik with their children Princes Frederik and Joachim (Keystone)

The villa offers two spacious bedrooms with vaulted hardwood ceilings and a large connecting lounge, decorated with antiques and rich fabrics in a distinctly personal style.

Each bedroom features its own large indoor bathroom with a bathtub and an open-air shower.

The outside living space includes two large verandas with sea views, each with its own traditional Balinese bale pavilion and private swimming pools.

Prince Henrik's pool villa is vast (The Damai)

After days spent spotting dolphins in Lovina Bay or luxuriating in the little spa, guests can feast on Balinese classics poolside by the roaring outdoor fire pit.

The kitchen at The Damai uses homegrown organic produce and sources fish from local fishermen, whose boats can be seen bobbing on the sea as the sun sets on the horizon.

Prince Henrik’s connection to this idyllic retreat in Bali not only provided him with solace but also allowed him to reconnect with his past and his love for Southeast Asia.